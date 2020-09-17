Weekend Event Guide: Fun on Wheels, 205 path cleanup, tube patching help, and more

Turns out not everything is terrible in the world: Portland’s community is as strong as ever (and maybe even stronger!).

Despite a pandemic and air quality crisis, folks are still hosting great events. All they need is for you to show up. Have a look below, make your plans, and then pray for blue skies.

Friday, September 18th

Addressing Barriers to Physical Activity in the Black Community – 1:00 to 3:00 pm (webinar)



An excellent panel of speakers (including PBOT Equity & Inclusion Manager Irene Marion) is set to explore the unique barriers to physical activity Black people face in America. Dubbed “Arrested Mobility” this free discussion will have lots of connections to cycling, walking, scootering, and so on. More info here.

Oregon Walkstar Awards – 6:00 pm (online)



Oregon Walks’ annual fundraiser and award event looks a lot different this year. Not only is it virtual but the awardees — Oregon Justice Resource Center, Youth Environmental Justice Alliance, and Don’t Shoot Portland — reflect the organization’s renewed focus on racial justice. More info here.

Saturday, September 19th

Gateway Green Work Day – 9:30 am to 2:00 pm at Gateway Green (NE)

Portland’s first bike park has undergone a massive upgrade and volunteers are needed to help polish up the new features. Air quality should be better by Saturday so get out their, get dirty, and help make Gateway Green great! More info here.

I-205 Path Cleanup – 10:30 am at Gateway Fred Meyer (NE)

Join nonprofit SOLVE to spruce up the I-205 path in the Gateway Neighborhood. All social distancing protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe and healthy. More info here.

Sunday, September 20th

Tube Patching Workshop – 3:00pm to 5:00 pm at Kenilworth Park (SE)



If you need help getting your bike up and running, local nonprofit Bicycles For Humanity is here for you. Roll over to Kenilworth Park for free advice and a limited supply of patch kits, patched tubes, and some free repairs. Get help or give help by bringing tube donations if you can. More info here.

Fun on Wheels Bike Performance Tour – 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Favela Brazilian Cafe – (SE)



This community-oriented cafe is hosting a free bike ride that will feature three stops to watch local performers do their thing. Grab a bite or drink before or after to support this small business (who also hosts a free bike repair session every Wednesday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm). More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

