Applicants needed for Portland Freight Plan Advisory Committee

“Applicants elevating our Community Advisory Committee’s demographic diversity in any way are strongly encouraged to apply.”

— PBOT

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is looking for people to serve on the 2040 Freight Plan Advisory Committee.

Large freight trucks have a major impact on biking in Portland. Trucks and their drivers are the source of many collisions that have killed and injured bike riders and trucking advocates and lobbyists have a substantial influence on transportation policies and projects.

As we reported back in May, the City of Portland is about to embark on its first update to the Freight Master Plan since 2006 and we have the opportunity to make sure it includes policies that do not negatively impact bicycle riders and other vulnerable road users.

PBOT recently extended the recruitment period for this opportunity because not enough Black, Indigenous and people of color have applied. “Applicants elevating our Community Advisory Committee’s demographic diversity in any way are strongly encouraged to apply,” PBOT wrote in an announcement of the extension. “We are committed to supporting a diverse and inclusive environment for everyone and will strive to make your participation meaningful and impactful to this work — and even fun.”

Here’s an outline of what PBOT hopes committee members will accomplish:

plan how to move goods through the city while meeting our goals for a safe multimodal system that supports economic prosperity, human and environmental health, equity, and resilience; develop strategies to support freight movement in ways that advance Vision Zero and a state of good repair for our asset management in anticipation of population growth and technological changes; and aim to reduce carbon emissions while advancing equity and addressing structural racism by engaging stakeholders and the public in examining relevant issues of environmental justice.

It’s crucial that we get freight and trucking policy right and we need new faces at the table to do that.

The application period runs through Wednesday, September 2nd. More info here

