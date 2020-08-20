Support BikePortland

Applicants needed for Portland Freight Plan Advisory Committee

Posted by on August 20th, 2020 at 1:40 pm

A truck drivers turns right at NE Couch and Grand, the site of many right-hooks.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“Applicants elevating our Community Advisory Committee’s demographic diversity in any way are strongly encouraged to apply.”
— PBOT

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is looking for people to serve on the 2040 Freight Plan Advisory Committee.

Large freight trucks have a major impact on biking in Portland. Trucks and their drivers are the source of many collisions that have killed and injured bike riders and trucking advocates and lobbyists have a substantial influence on transportation policies and projects.

As we reported back in May, the City of Portland is about to embark on its first update to the Freight Master Plan since 2006 and we have the opportunity to make sure it includes policies that do not negatively impact bicycle riders and other vulnerable road users.

PBOT recently extended the recruitment period for this opportunity because not enough Black, Indigenous and people of color have applied. “Applicants elevating our Community Advisory Committee’s demographic diversity in any way are strongly encouraged to apply,” PBOT wrote in an announcement of the extension. “We are committed to supporting a diverse and inclusive environment for everyone and will strive to make your participation meaningful and impactful to this work — and even fun.”

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Here’s an outline of what PBOT hopes committee members will accomplish:

plan how to move goods through the city while meeting our goals for a safe multimodal system that supports economic prosperity, human and environmental health, equity, and resilience;

develop strategies to support freight movement in ways that advance Vision Zero and a state of good repair for our asset management in anticipation of population growth and technological changes; and

aim to reduce carbon emissions while advancing equity and addressing structural racism by engaging stakeholders and the public in examining relevant issues of environmental justice.

It’s crucial that we get freight and trucking policy right and we need new faces at the table to do that.

The application period runs through Wednesday, September 2nd. More info here

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
David HampstenoneRoberta RoblesHello, KittyRacer X Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Please please please…to add to what Jonathan wrote…we need knowledgable* cyclists of color ideally with a freight background to volunteer to help balance this committee’s viewpoint or 2030 will just be like 2007! * NACTO street design etc.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello Kitty

You are looking for people with very specific knowledge (NACTO) with a specific background (freight) with a particular outlook (pro-cycling) who also have the right skin color.

I’m guessing this leaves a pretty small pool to fish from. If it becomes necessary to cast a wider net, which of those are the more important qualifications, and which can be relaxed?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’d settle on a particular person from East Portland I know, except she’s already on the PBOT pedestrian and budget committees. Aside from being pro-walking rather than pro-biking, she meets all the other criteria you listed. And One below is right, you need to have an official “alternate” member you have chosen, preferably a friend, not a person chosen for you by PBOT. Attendance at these meetings and their subcommittees is mandatory if you want to have any real influence, and if you are an unpaid volunteer, you need a team of other unpaid volunteers to work for your cause when you can’t be there due to a time or sickness conflict. When I represented East Portland on the budget and bicycle committees, if I couldn’t attend, the unpaid representatives from Southwest (SWNI) would often step in and do an admirable job representing East Portland’s interests, and I returned the favor whenever I could.

Most committee members will be paid staff from other organizations – they are paid to attend, it’s part of their job.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Roberta Robles
Guest
Roberta Robles

IDK I still want some resolution on why they are even making this call for POC when they have been systemically excluding me for 5 years. Did the chair get ‘retired’ like Garret and now we are just act polite and professional we can make the Freight and commercial industr a bunch of money. Now they just want us to apply and volunteer, have fun breaking down transport systems of oppression FOR FREE? I’m having a panic attack thinking about working with PBOT.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
one
Guest
one

I was on a PBOT board once. I was the neighborhood rep. At the time I only biked/ walked/ transited everywhere. Throughout the (Almost) year that we met, I brought up safety concerns for people walking/ biking. I was the only one on the board with those concerns. The others made no compromises with me and they widened the intersection (MLK and Columbia) that we were working on, and they made no adjustments for people walking or biking. If you join one of these boards, please ask a friend to join with you.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests