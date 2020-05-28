Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Thoughts on racism, public space, and transportation activism

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

(From Seeing & Believing Bike Equity, Adonia Lugo/League of American Bicyclists 2014)

It feels awkward to publish content about bicycling and streets when so many people are hurting and struggling under the weight of current events — especially when those events seem (at first glance) to have nothing to do with transportation.

But look beyond the surface of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the woman who called 911 on Christian Cooper in Central Park this week and it becomes clear that these situations are about something we talk about on here all the time: Safe access to public space.

In the past few weeks BikePortland has been all about public space, providing a platform for discussion of open streets and boosting signals of people calling for more of them. We’ve mentioned equity and racism here and there. Today though, those ideas merit more than a mention.

If the murder of George Floyd and the racist phone call from Amy Cooper were isolated incidents, we’d all feel much different at this moment. But the pattern is so sadly familiar that it’s an inescapable truth that everyone who cares about bicycling, transit, open streets — or whatever your transportation activism persuasion is — must not only learn and absorb what’s happening right now, we must allow it to re-wire our brains and alter our consciousnesses in a way that prevents us from being hosts for the parasite of racism ever again.

It would be easy for me to not post anything about this. It would be easy for us to keep talking about bike infrastructure and bike fun culture (I had planned a post about Pedalpalooza today but a celebratory tone didn’t feel right) without facing these issues head-on. But the rising tide of overt racism in America is not only reason for us to acknowledge its role in transportation activism, it’s a clarion call for us to be more aggressive and proactive about confronting it and tearing it down.

What does this look like? I don’t know yet. One thing I’ve learned about complex issues like racism is that not knowing how to “fix it,” isn’t a justifiable reason to avoid trying. Another thing I’ve learned is how to follow and absorb thoughts and ideas from people like Tamika Butler. In her latest post, Stop Killing Us, she shares five vital questions for white people who want to help: “Do I understand that not being racist isn’t the same as being anti-racist? Why am I so afraid to be brave enough to confront my power and privilege? What am I waiting for to decenter whiteness and realize just because I have never experienced it (or seen the research to prove it) doesn’t mean it isn’t real? What am I doing every single day to force myself to think about racism and white supremacy? What am I doing every single day to stop the killing of black people?”

Understanding racism and its intersection with biking and mobility isn’t my strongest area of expertise (even though I have had some deeply personal experiences with it that have changed me forever). That’s why I don’t post about very often. It’s easy to stick to things I’m comfortable with. But the idea of staying comfortable has been gnawing at me as I watch my news and social media feeds erupt with pain, indignation, and hard truths about the country I live in.

After Donald Trump was elected in November 2016, many people were very afraid of what his rise in power would mean for their lives. We know now that people who don’t live or look like me — a white, cis-gendered man from a stable, middle-income family — had very good reason to be afraid. After the election I shared a message on Twitter that if you have the privilege of being unafraid; you have the responsibility to do fearless work.

I’m sad and sick about America’s racist treatment of black and brown people. I’m aware of how privileged I am to be unafraid in this moment. I’m resolved to use this platform to help those who need it most but are least able or likely to use it.

I see the pain many are going through because of the brutal deaths of black and brown Americans and the daily impacts systemic racism has on public health. It won’t be ignored here. I promise to be even more vigilant and vocal about how racism influences our debates around streets, mobility and and public space. I hope you’ll join me, because the hard work of making a community more open and tolerant can only happen if we support each other.

——

Below is a series of quotes pulled together for a project called “Seeing & Believing Bike Equity” that was created by Adonia Lugo for the League of American Bicyclists back in 2014. We first shared these quotes when we were reeling from the killing of another unarmed black man named Michael Brown on a street in Ferguson, Missouri. I think (sadly) they remain very relevant today.

Read the quotes, or scroll through the slides via the PDF below…

“The policing of communities of color has always had a large impact on how we get around our communities.”
— Miguel Ramos

“Some of us believe in the free and safe movement of bodies in the environments that they occupy whether it be cycling or other transportation. I am constantly reminded of that when a Black mother tells me: “Every time he goes through my door I pray there isn’t something out there that won’t let him come back.”
— Hamzat Sani

“Cars convey power and that’s something people (cops included) respect.”
— Ira Woodward

“If residents don’t feel safe in a neighborhood in general, how can we possibly encourage them to be more exposed in that neighborhood by biking and walking more?”
— Matthew Palm

“What people can learn is to first question what solidarity means to them and is it the same as how people of color see solidarity? What types of actions manifest as a way to address these systemic issues? And relate it to how they can have these conversations in their own communities. I’m not sure if bikes can play a vital role for every city, but I see the bike as a symbol of autonomy and self-awareness, something that many people that are privileged do not understand.”
— Miguel Ramos

“By allowing communities to self-determine safety issues, we can then prioritize how we move forward and start to frame a message of bikes as being one factor that addresses safety in a community. We must show our solidarity for safe streets and how that is a different experience for each community, and most importantly building that trust and relationship to continue to follow-up with the overall needs of a community.”
— Miguel Ramos

“It’s important for our profession to hear that people of color in the US have good reasons to fear being physically unprotected in our public right-of-way, and to hear that there may be pretty fucking good reasons that people of color feel biking/walking projects should have lower priority than, say, police brutality.”
— Jessica Roberts

“I don’t think we can separate the bicycles from the bodies that ride them. Some of us have bodies that are perceived as inherently more political than others. I was thinking about that as the photos from Ferguson rolled in. There were lots of pictures of young Black men, and I thought: ‘Wow, those guys riding down the street would get a totally different response than I do.'”
— Michelle Swanson

SeeingAndBelieving

Brent
Guest
Brent

Thank you for posting this Jonathan. I think one of the ways that white people implicitly defend racist systems is by making racism it’s own issue and compartmentalizing it away from other issues. This allows white people to justify silence by saying it’s not the issue they are working on. But race is an issue that touches and is affected by almost every other issue. Our systems have been built almost universally to the disadvantage of black and brown people, so every issue is affected by race in some way. Acknowledging how biking and transportation issues include racism and how we can address those issues along with our other goals is a meaningful step toward addressing racism in other areas of society.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I feel the same about climate change. It too touches and is affected by almost every other issue (including racism), and it too is the consequence of seemingly universal societal systems. And it too suffers from compartmentalization, so people are able to say it’s not “their issue”, despite the fact that it will (perhaps severely) impact nearly every human on the planet. And, if the worst does come, I promise you it will make today’s racism issues much much worse.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

IMO, we as humans tend to oversimplify our world so that we can wrap our brains around it. As pervasive as racism is, even more pervasive is sexism, ageism, economic and social classism, and various other forms of discrimination. We humans love to discriminate, including to color of our bike frames and parts.

For the 18 years I lived in Portland, my few African-American friends were perpetually worried about run-ins with the police, and some did in fact have well-documented bad experiences. And I believe I came to understand the difference between social, institutional, and personal racism.

When I moved to Greensboro NC about 5 years ago, I discovered how little I really know. In this city, African-Americans and whites both represent about 40% of city residents (the rest are immigrants, refugees, some Vietnamese, Latinx, and a surprising number of migrant workers from Sweden and Japan). I have met many older and wealthier African-Americans (those whose ancestors came to America before 1865, usually as slaves) who see the local police in a completely positive light, as the only effective force to get rid of the pimps, prostitutes, addicts, and drug dealers in their neighborhoods. I have also met many immigrants and refugees from Africa (post 1945) who have had better lives here than in their old homes, who have nothing but praise for the police. I have also met many whites who are homeless or on the margins who daily fear the police, again for good reasons. No doubt the African-Americans I meet are related to my advocacy in my community – I meet the more conservative leadership in the African-American community here, even a few who voted for Trump in 2016 and plan to do so again.

But the history here is also more nuanced. Between 1768, when an English judge declared that the British constitution doesn’t support slavery, and 1783 when the last British troops were pulled out, over 10% of all black slaves (plus the Indian and white slaves) were freed (legally, it should have been all of them, but British control was spotty at best.) Many even served as soldiers on both sides. After the revolution, some of the ex-slaves were re-enslaved, but many managed to remain free, so much so that large parts of Virginia, NC, and Alabama were slave-free prior to the civil war, with black farmers, tradesmen, and merchants. Also in the South, over 90% of whites did not own slaves – most couldn’t afford it, but many others refused to tolerate it. So our society of racism is a bit more complex than I ever imagined it to be growing up in a predominantly white society.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

That may be true where you are, but in the cities where I have lived – Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland – there is very deep mistrust of the police among many black people. Even well-off, professional-class black people I know have had a long history of harassment by cops, having repeatedly been pulled over, questioned or otherwise bothered by police in ways that almost never happen to white people.

I will relate one particularly memorable incident: many years ago, when I lived in Seattle, in a triplex where I had my own separate entrance, I came home to find cops standing outside my door. Apparently they responded to a report of a suspicious person lurking there. What actually happened was that my downstairs neighbor, who was black, had come over to (I am not making this up) borrow a cup of sugar. Since I wasn’t home, he ended up standing there for a couple minutes ringing the doorbell, and apparently that was long enough for a neighbor to get suspicious. Fortunately for him, he gave up and went back downstairs before the police arrived.

The neighbor came over afterwards and explained what had happened, apparently genuinely thinking it was the right thing. “I saw an African-American hanging around your porch, so of course I called the police.” She seemed unfazed when I told her that he lived in the building. At the time I was aware enough to recognize this as racist bullshit, but not aware enough to realize how disturbingly often these mini-harassments occur.

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
The eBike Store
Guest
The eBike Store

There is a vigil for George Floyd Tomorrow, Friday June 29th at 6pm in Peninsula Park

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

Thank you for having the courage and making the commitment to host conversations on these topics, Jonathan.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
matchupancakes
Subscriber
matchupancakes

Thank you for opening discussion on the difficult, pervasive topics of racial justice and spatial justice, Jonathon. Everyone deserves safer streets and how safety is experienced varies across communities. Perspectives that challenge dominant narratives need to be included during decision making processes to produce better outcomes. Salud.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Barb Chamberlain
Guest
Barb Chamberlain

Thank you for this. I’m feeling the same disconnect between my “I love bikes!” brain and the realities of violence and injustice in the world, especially racial violence and injustice. The “I love bikes!” brain has to be situated within the brain and heart that work for streets that genuinely welcome everyone–streets where all of us can show up and come together without fear.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

I have to ask this qiestion–are white men as a group fit to be police officers? I am. By the way, whit and male.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Thanks for writing this story Jonathan. I’ve been also trying to point out to people that the killing of George Floyd and the Central Park incident are related, and not just because they occurred on the same day. When Amy Cooper made that 911 call, she emphasized that it was a black man “threatening her life.” She did that because she knew it would provoke a different police response than if it were a white man. She knew it, and everyone knew it. We can all pretend policing is colorblind in this country, but everyone instinctively knows that isn’t the case.

And incidents like this just keep happening. In the many years I lived in Portland we had a number of questionable killings of black people by police, and we’ve had two of them here in the Twin Cities in the five years I’ve lived here. It’s happening everywhere, and it’s happening repeatedly. If anyone here thinks this is about Minneapolis, or that this is an isolated incident and it can’t happen where they live, they still don’t get it. There’s a lot of (justifiable) rage and frustration concealed just beneath the surface, and especially in these tough times it doesn’t take much for it to erupt.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I thought I’d make a separate post about my more immediate observations of what’s going on here. One thing I’d like to mention is that in contrast to the devastation going on in some parts of town, the scene in front of Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago (where the killing occurred) has been more serene. There has been an ongoing vigil and protest going on here, with about 200 people in attendance when I visited by bike this afternoon, and a large memorial with flowers, posters, balloons and mementoes.

Pointedly, there has been no property damage at this location, something I am not seeing reported in the media. The Powderhorn neighborhood has a very long history of peaceful protest, not unlike some inner Southeast Portland neighborhoods except less overwhelmingly white, and people seem pretty determined to keep that corner peaceful.

I’m stunned and saddened by all the devastation on Lake, though. It’s a somewhat low-budget, sometimes seedy stretch of road, maybe a little like 82nd in Portland. But other than the big Target/Cub complex that was on the news it’s mostly lined with dozens of small, quirky, locally-owned businesses, many of them minority-owned to boot. Very disappointing to see all these small businesses destroyed. Many will never recover.

For what it’s worth, I live about 5 miles from where the worst damage occurred last night (and where the 3rd Precinct is now up in flames). Far enough not to be directly affected much, but still we could hear the concussion grenades from one of our bedrooms, and we woke up this morning to find chunks of burned insulation foam (probably from the affordable-housing complex that was under construction, the largest building that burned) all over the place. We have a number of 1-2″ chunks of the stuff in our yard, and there are pieces up to a foot across scattered around the neighborhood. A creepy reminder of the real strife going on.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

All right, one more point which I imagine most people here get, but I need to make it anyway. Of the many thousands of people who’ve protested George Floyd’s murder, nearly all were peaceful.

In my advanced middle age I’ve been to a lot of protests over the years, a few of which have turned sour. The pattern is always the same: as evening comes on or the protest is otherwise winding down, a small handful of people – sometimes from among the protestors, but often not – start smashing windows, setting fires, throwing stuff at cops, or whatever else goes wrong. I saw the same thing in Seattle in November 1999: a huge, peaceful march (50,000 people in that instance) followed by a very small number of thugs going around breaking windows, and assaulting any real protesters who dared challenge them.

Our police chief is reporting that a small group of people from out of state instigated most of the destruction last night. I’m hearing anecdotal reports confirming this, also citing a significant number of out-of-state plates on cars at the scene. I take that last part with a grain of salt, as Minnesotans are as fond of blaming their problems on Chicago as Oregonians are on California. Other hypotheses circulating are that this small group was funded by right-wing organizations or instigated by the CIA, and while I find those far-fetched I am not surprised that it was a small group of people.

All of which is to say that it’s important to distinguish between protesters and rioters, because much of the damage was probably not done by protesters at all. The media always love to conflate rioters and protesters, a pattern with which many Portlanders are familiar. Those who wish to discredit the protesters (and there are many who wish to do so) always feed on and amplify this. And those who aren’t as savvy about what’s really going on at the scene – i.e., many amongst the general public – believe it.

I’ve seen the same pattern with Gulf War protests, later Iraq War protests, the Occupy movement, and both Dakota Access and Black Lives Matter protests here in Minnesota. All the bad stuff that happens will get blamed on “protesters” once again, unless we can become aware enough of protest history to stop repeating it.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
