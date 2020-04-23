Walking in the street to maintain a safe distance? It could be against the law
Posted by Chris Thomas (Legal contributor) on April 23rd, 2020 at 2:26 pm
This is the latest in our Get Legal column sponsored by Portland law firm Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost.
In our current era of widespread “stay home” orders, heading out for a neighborhood walk or jog is among the few available forms of exercise. With relatively high volumes of sidewalk traffic, and a desire to maintain appropriate social distances, many people find it necessary to divert from the sidewalk and walk or run, at least temporarily, in the roadway. People on foot have ample right-of-way protections on sidewalks and when using marked or unmarked crosswalks.
However, when walkers stroll into the roadway, their rights with respect to other road users diminish significantly.
Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 814.070, “Improper position upon or improperly proceeding along highway,” is a pedestrian-equivalent to Oregon’s “mandatory side path law” for bicyclists. Just as ORS 814.420 requires bicycle riders to use a bicycle lane when one is available (subject to several important exceptions), ORS 814.070 prohibits people on foot from, “Tak[ing] a position upon or proceed[ing] along and upon the roadway where there is an adjacent usable sidewalk or shoulder.”
“While pedestrians enjoy significant right-of-way protections on the sidewalk and in crosswalks, when otherwise travelling in the roadway they must yield to vehicle users, including drivers and bicycle riders.”
Of course, in the age of mandatory six-foot buffers between sidewalk users, a pedestrian using the roadway could argue that the sidewalk was not “usable” because it was occupied by another (potentially virus-carrying) person. However, even if that person is legally entitled to be in the roadway, ORS 814.040 requires, when outside of marked or unmarked crosswalks, that they “yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway.” In other words, while pedestrians enjoy significant right-of-way protections on the sidewalk and in crosswalks, when otherwise travelling in the roadway they must yield to vehicle users, including drivers and bicycle riders.
Fortunately, in many parts of Portland, motor vehicle traffic is light, making compliance with Oregon law while in the roadway relatively straightforward. However, in the city’s denser areas, or on streets with high vehicle traffic volumes, pedestrians forced to use the roadway face additional risk of injury without legal recourse.
Interestingly, ORS 814.070 has a section that could address temporarily extended sidewalks, like the ones that have emerged in some cities and here in Portland from a concerned citizen who’s taken things into his own hands. Section 4 of the law says a pedestrian on a “narrow residential roadway” can legally walk in the road if they aren’t creating a “hazard” and if signs have been posted “giving notice that pedestrians may be present upon or along the narrow residential roadway.”
— Chris Thomas, @ChrisThomasPDX on Twitter.
This is precisely why Eudaly’s immobility on this is so frustrating. What happened to pedestrians being top of the upside-down pyramid for priority? We should definitely be able to make an emergency change to some roads in the short term. If it doesn’t work out for a particular road, you reverse it.Recommended 19
There’s a city ordinance or code about this too, something to the effect that is the roadway is under 18 or 20 feet and has no sidewalk, you can walk in the street. Not that it helps much in most of Portland…Recommended 4
Of course it’s against the law.Recommended 7
Since we’re not doing any meaningful traffic enforcement, and haven’t been for a couple years, will it really make any difference?
Remember the “soda choke” driver who killed a pedestrian on Morrison Bridge? There are no meaningful consequences for drivers, so why worry about it?
As I remember it was the Burnside bridge.Recommended 1
Yes, eastbound lanes and sidewalk of the Burnside Bridge, on the downtown side of the span. https://bikeportland.org/2015/06/15/enough-enough-another-death-must-spur-real-action-144397Recommended 0
I wouldn’t be worried about getting a ticket for using the street, but I would be worried about not being fairly compensated if an inattentive driver hits me while I’m in the street.Recommended 14
One more strike against sidewalks. On streets without many vehicles, and no sidewalks, you can walk in the whole street, then move over if a car is coming. And drivers go more slowly knowing there will be people in the roadway. I’d like to see way more “Local access only” streets, and more “Pedestrians may be present…” and even “Pedestrians have the right-of-way” signs (understanding that may require a law change).
People who think you can’t mix people and cars should go to any parking lot in the city. Costco or any mall has 10x or 100x more vehicle traffic than many streets, with half the cars driving backwards, and it all works fine–I’d guess in large part because drivers expect to see people walking, and they can’t tell themselves that those people don’t have a right to be walking there.
In contrast, on streets, especially those with sidewalks, drivers (and the law) view pedestrians as lawbreakers who have no right to be there.
Streets with light traffic, but with sidewalks, are the most wasted real estate in the city.Recommended 8
Now we don’t have to go all the way to Oak Grove to do crimes!Recommended 3
well, it seems mostly a white person thing so more than likely, there will be minimal enforcement until the white folks are back in their SUV’s running down people walking and biking. Then more minimal enforcement.Recommended 4
Racist much Mark?Recommended 0
The street is so crowded that it’s hard to yield the right of way to any vehicles because you have to wait for the sidewalk to clear before you can move over there.Recommended 2
Since pot became legal I have been wondering how to earn my street cred. I am back babyRecommended 1