Can you sew? Portland-based Chrome Industries will teach you how to make face masks

Local bike bag and apparel maker Chrome Industries calls their retail stores “Hubs”. Now those hubs — including their location in Old Town — are the center of a new effort to help battle coronavirus infections.

Chrome announced today they’re galvanizing their global legion of fans around a new mission: to help fill the nationwide gap in N95 masks for healthcare workers.

“There is a basic need on the front lines, and our community has an opportunity to help,” said Chrome Industries President Steve McCallion in a statement from the company today.

(Step-by-step instructions in video from Chrome below)

Instead of just making masks, Chrome has provided crafty home-bound folks with the design, pattern and instructions to do it themselves. If you’re interested in helping out, email support@chromeindustries.com to get all the information you need. Chrome, who moved their headquarters to Portland from San Francisco in 2017, is coordinating with other store locations in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago to collect and distribute the masks.

A friend from Chrome tells me it’s important to note that the company isn’t trying to replace authorized personal protective equipment (PPE), they are just trying to respond to the current crisis.

In related news, cycling apparel company Kitsbow (you might recall the nice things I said about one of their shirts after a ride last summer) is also joining the PPE-making effort. The company announced today they’re making reusable face masks and face shields from their new factory in North Carolina.

According to Kitsbow their first batch of masks have been shipped to a medical clinic in Salem that had been cleaning disposable masks in order to reuse them.

