Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: Going intermodal
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on March 10th, 2020 at 10:07 am
About 20 years ago I worked for Greenbrier, the corporate headquarters for Gunderson Rail and Marine on NW Front Ave here in Portland. I learned about — and loved — the concept of intermodal transportation. A steel box container can go from ocean barge to rail to truck, creating the most efficient mode of global transportation. Instead of specialized modes, intermodal always seemed more efficient to me.
So it just made sense that eventually I’d get to the point of traveling with my bike on public transit, thus making myself intermodal.
The thing is, I’ve been comfortable with MAX light rail since I was a teenager when the line was installed all the way to Gresham. I spent 10 years of my school-age life out in Boring, so bike and transit culture wasn’t really something I was raised with, but that’s another conversation. Until this year, the times I rode a city bus could have been counted on one hand. Now that I’m taking this life-crash-course on biking and transit, it has taken me awhile to get up the nerve to combine the two.
The other day I needed to get to Portland State. I started with the MAX as I was more comfortable with that. That was uneventful. If you know of anything I need to be aware of on this part of the human-intermodal venture, please let me know. Like, what times should I avoid for certain? Granted I can easily ride downtown, but this was a test trip for longer ventures.
Got to PSU, had lunch with the college kid, and headed out to find the TriMet bike rack practice spot. I realize it’s not rocket science, but when observing people load their bike on the bus, I hadn’t witnessed anyone do it with fenders on and I didn’t want to muck up my wheels, so wanted to check first both for my own security and to share with any other new cyclists/intermodal humans here on BikePortland. I went all around the block trying to find it, and couldn’t see it anywhere. I didn’t see any signage pointing to it and for whatever reason did not assume it would be inside the PSU Transportation Information Center, which is exactly where it is! I popped into the PSU Bike Hub to get help finding it and they were super cool about me being completely clueless.
So, get this. As I was futzing around with the bike rack, Clint, the PSU Transportation Options Manager, actually came in and asked how I was doing. How cool is that? We had a great conversation. Did you know that PSU students get free BikeTown membership? I had no idea. PSU also has 150 “Vike Bikes” for only $15 a month, all inclusive. We’ll get more into bike and college culture another time, but I thought all of that was really cool.
What about less able-bodied folks? Do you find that transit intermodal options have too many barriers for use?
The bus-bike rack test went great, and I caught the bus back home without incident. So, now that I’ve conquered my intermodal transit fear for Portland, I have a couple questions.
Do you regularly use human-intermodal transportation options? What is your mileage-threshold for adding transit into your biking commute? And the one that is really got me curious: Have you gone on the C-Tran to Vancouver? Is there anything I should be aware of hitting up the ‘Couv?
And, the big question that even Clint at PSU didn’t have an answer for: What about less able-bodied folks? I had no problem getting my bike perpendicular on the MAX or up on the rack of the bus, but I’m physically capable and my bike is very lightweight. Do you find that transit intermodal options have too many barriers for use?
There’s a new sewing co-op in Vancouver with (sing it with me) industrial machines! I must go, and I can report back. You’ve got to mend your bike gear somewhere, and I can do some tricky stuff with a domestic machine, but sometimes only an industrial will do. As always, thank you!
— Becky Jo, on Twitter at @BeckyJoPDX
I have intermodal commuted from the western burbs on Max for 9 years now, and my number one piece of advice is be aware of when rush hour crowding happens. It is fine if you get on before the crowds but frustrating if you have to watch train after train (or bus)go by that has all of its bike facilities full. I rearrange my schedule to avoid this. As for the Couve, after experiencing drivers here in Portland with Washington plates I am scared to go there, and have avoided it for many years. In my mind I imagine the metro area north of the river as some strange cross between Death Race 2000 and the Dukes of Hazard.Recommended 2
These are all my assumed concerns. Avoid rush hour saturation in-city, and be wary of suburban aggression. I’d also like to visit my mom out past the last stop in Gresham, and being I grew up out past that way, I know what I’m in for…. Vancouver is similar.Recommended 1
I have no doubt that some drivers with WA plates do dumb things in Portland. The same thing happens with some OR plates in Vancouver. Overall, though, I find ways to ride in Vancouver just as you do in Portland, and knowing the right, safe(r) routes is a big part of that. Here are links to some maps, should you wish to venture north:
https://www.cityofvancouver.us/ced/page/bicycle-maps
For Becky Jo, here are C-TRAN’s guides for busing bikes:
https://www.c-tran.com/how-to-ride/learning-center/bikes-on-c-tranRecommended 4
oh, thank you Alan. I didn’t even know Vancouver had special bike maps.Recommended 1
A folding bike can make your life easier in multi-modal case: i commute on MAX with one and never have really to worry about lack of racks. Also makes it easy if you jump on Amtrak trains (although at least the Cascade ones always had slots when transported a “grown-up” bike for longer rides …)Recommended 0
Next steps:Recommended 1
– Intercity bus: Some providers require that you put the bike in the baggage bays and that you remove your pedals and turn your bars.
– Amtrak: Most routes have bike storage hooks that the attendant will put your bike, but you’ll need to hand your bike to them, so you have to able to lift it.
– Airlines: The joys of finding a bike box at PDX, usually from an airline you aren’t flying with.
There is a little known magic public carpet ride to Vancouver from Portland transit mall: the CTRAN Express buses: like the 105 (city center to city center via I-5) the 164 (City Center to Fishers Landing via 205), etc….or take the Yellow Line Max to Delta Park and then a 15~20 minute bike ride to Vancouver’s downtown. (Practice on a Saturday / Sunday and treat yourself to the Farmers Market, The Fort, etc.)
Perhaps I should reboot the old “R U Bridge Curious Bike / MAX Tour Rides”…especially in time for the Trunnion Repair. [Mr. Shawn ‘The Palm Tree Ride” Granton did the art work for me]:Recommended 2
https://www.sito.org/cgi-bin/egads/showart?show=sgr.0070
I was going to mention the 164 as well, with the caveat that although you can transfer freely between regular TriMet and CTRAN busses, the CTRAN express busses have a higher fare ($3.85), so you have to pay the difference in order to transfer to them.Recommended 0
My biggest problem with taking my bike on the bus is that there is no way to predict if the two spots are already filled, and the main route i would use it on only comes every 30min and i do not have an alternate option once i commit to waiting for the bus there. It would be neat if that could be added to the info shown in apps or on google maps – i had noticed that google maps is getting MUCH better at intermodal and has FINALLY figured out that i BIKE to the TRAIN rather than want to bus to it. It also often shows some prediction of how full of passengers the train or bus is, but it cannot also tell me if the bike racks on either buses or trains are already in use. I wonder how difficult a problem that is to solve with the technology already in use…Recommended 2
Those Trimet / CTRAN practice bike racks for bus use are getting pretty rare these days. I would suggest to PSU to update it to the more complex triple rack which you need more orientation with as a novice user…though these modern racks are sooo much easier then the first generation racks made by Yakima that you needed a class and a user pass to use way back when. (NO bike rack pass, NO bus ride with bike…)Recommended 2
Yeah, I remember being tested in 1997 to use both the bus rack and the MAX spring mechanism they had on the high platform cars at each end. We had to show both our transit tickets and the $5 plastic card that indicated that we had been trained on using the facilities.Recommended 2
I found out the hard way- Fat tire and long-wheelbase bikes DO NOT fit on TriMet’s racks.Recommended 1
I was curious about this. So my XXL frame, 27.5×3″ tired mountain bike won’t work on the bus racks?Recommended 0
Haha, I still have my tri-met bike on bus card! As for bike capacity, this is what I use my folding bike for… I commuted to Wilsonville via bike + transit (and then Waze carpooling) and with a folding bike I knew I could 1) carry it on the transit 2) make connections that could not be made walking. I got the over 2 hour journey down to about 1.5 hours. Then when Waze carpooling I could ride to meet a carpool and be dropped off in a reasonable location convenient to my driver.
Now I bought an electric car and I wish I could find a driver to share the journey with, I hate being a SOV!Recommended 0
In principle, I love the city bus. It’s the best place to catch a second hand high. I just wish the bus drivers didn’t use the throttle like they were driving a Geo Metro. When I ride Tri-Met, I feel like a frog in a blender.
As far as the distance threshold for riding a bus / train. I haven’t met it yet, probably 20+ miles per rush. I commute 23 miles a day, and I have no plans to drive or ride a bus. I will say, the bus drivers on my current route are much more mindful of my being there. But riding a bike is too much a part of my identity.Recommended 0
I ride my Brompton when I might end up on the MAX or a bus at a busy time. So far, I haven’t had any bus drivers question me when I haul it on board.Recommended 0
No need to restrict multimodal to poor (sic.) commuters.
When one is retired (AHEM!) one can bus it to remote spots, i. e. Troutdale or Forest Grove, then ride back home, so doubling one’s radius of action.Recommended 1