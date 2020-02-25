Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: Teach The Children Well
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on February 25th, 2020 at 10:23 am
Humans are so weird. We pop out all clean and looking like fresh, blank slates, but really, there’s a lot already going on in there. I love when humans are surprising, and that’s probably the best thing about being a parent. Just watching them become whatever seed was already planted inside.
Let’s take the youngest here. She’s that kid that while you teach her things, you might think, “This isn’t ever going to take.” Then one day she decides that she’s got it completely down. One day she decided she was potty trained, and she was. That was that. Same with swimming, reading, and now biking. It took me four years and one day to teach her to ride a bike. Alternatively, it was four years of me confused and trying to re-word and explain the same concepts over and over — then a single day of her deciding she was a bike rider.
When “The Incident” happened, she was riding, but not quite ready to ride to school on her own bike, and she could only ride a few meters at a time. We are over a mile from our “walking school” and must cross two busy streets, one being Lombard/Hwy 30. So I called around to local bike shops looking for one of those tag-a-long tandem hitch bikes, hoping for a used one to try out, but no one had one in stock at the time. I checked Craigslist, and no luck there either unless I wanted to go to the coast (which is tough without a car). So, I relented and ordered from Amazon, thinking for sure this was going to be a total waste of money.
If there’s such a thing as pre-emptive buyer’s remorse, I had it. I really thought it was a load of crap that the tag-a-long is also labeled a “bike trainer” but wow, was I wrong. After a few weeks of teetering to and from school together, her balance behind me got better, and it directly translated to her balance being better on her own bike and riding on her own.
After just a week on the tag-a-long we went back over to Kenton Cycle, got her a better fitting bike, and, at her request, practiced daily at the park. Christmas break came, and she asked to start riding her own bike to school after break. We haven’t used the tag-a-long since.
We have also reached the limit of my ability to teach her much more. For example, I was curious about proper traffic signaling methods. I’m old school and still use the left-arm, 90 degree signal for a right turn, but I see now right arm is acceptable? I’m also finally getting used to the sound of bells as passing signals; but I still taught her the old, “on your left” call out. I can admit when I’m outmoded, and she could benefit from a different teacher.
With spring and summer camps on my mind, are you aware of any that teach bike riding and safety? What should I be looking for in a comprehensive kids biking camp?
As always, you’re the best! I’m so glad I can come to you with these puzzles.
— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX
The right-arm, right-turn signal has always been allowed. The bent-arm version exists for people in cars. One cannot exactly reach all the way over to extend their arm out the right window while driving. 😉 But, as traffic laws and education pamphlets are usually written with a behind-the-windshield bias, most people think the bent arm version is the only version.
I always use the right arm signal for right turns because I think it’s a much clearer motion for the benefit of those around me and especially those behind me. Observe most cyclists doing a bent-arm signal and you’ll usually observe a half-hearted forearm that barely rises above the elbow. Was that a signal or just a stretch?Recommended 3
Neither — I was waving to you.Recommended 4
|ʘ‿ʘ)╯Recommended 3
I once used the bent left arm to signal a right turn on my ride to work and a motorist looked at me nonplussed then waved back. 🙂
I have also noted that there is some confusion about what that signal means among cyclists…I once saw someone use that signal and then turn _left_ – and he was teaching it to their kid! (I told at him to look it up in the manual, but he seemed pretty convinced he had it correct.)
All things considered, I think pointing right with your right arm to signal a right turn is the best way to make sure you will be understood by the largest group. The only exception for me is if I think there’s someone behind me in a position where the bent left arm will be more visible than pointing with my right arm.Recommended 1
Oregon Revised Statutes 811.405 calls this out explicitly: https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/811.405
StphRecommended 1
Wrong ORS. It’s this one: https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/811.395 — and yeah, the wording of the statute calls it out more like a secondary exception to the rule than the rule itself, supporting what I said.Recommended 1
yup – def outmoded. 😀 thanks!Recommended 0
I’ve seen the right arm raised in a 90 degree angle to indicate a left turn. And if that’s not crazy enough, I’ve seen it to indicate a right turn. I’m like, wow, how do you screw up that badly? I know that’s really judgemental, but interpreting hand signals requires judgement.
I really like the left point for left and right point for right. very straight forward and easier on the balance.Recommended 5
You’re right – I’m going to retrain myself & kids. I was doing right hand, right turn, but the teens who were tweens at the time had gone to bike camp and learned left arm at right angle for turn, so I reverted back. le sigh. seems to be confusion all around in my house. 😀Recommended 3
And don’t even get me started on the stop signal (because I’m a self starter). I have always done the left hand extended toward the ground – as specified in John’s link: https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/811.395. But I’ve been informed that putting your fist between your shoulder blades is “more correct”. No, I’m not giving myself a half nelson.Recommended 1
wha? so… in wind and rain, not to mention a wobbly kid… we’re supposed to put a hand between our shoulder blades? For now, I ride next to her, or just to the side and back, and I signal for us both, but she’s not about to be able to do that…let alone me. I’m not that graceful.Recommended 2
So, what you’re saying is, you have a tag-a-long for sale? 😉
I learned the hard knocks way, but you might look into the Community Cycling Center offering.https://communitycyclingcenter.org/community/bike-camp/Recommended 4
hahaha, right? I’ve just about got a stable full at this point. 😀
Thanks for the link! PP&R filled up in <24 hours, so I'll check 'em out.Recommended 1
This is going to sound super controversial, but my own experience constantly proves it out: do not signal right turns.
Or at least signal them extremely judiciously. What I have found is that on busier streets, if I indicate to following motorists that I am turning right, they will think, “oh, good, then I can turn right, too!”. 98% of drivers cut corners, even when they think they are not cutting corners, which means that in attempting a simultaneous right turn with a bicyclist, they will come uncomfortably close at the apex of the turn. In addition to this, most drivers are not aware of the conditions that will affect the space for a bicyclist to maneuver once the turn is completed. What I mean is, you might be turning from a street WITH a bike lane onto a street WITHOUT a bike lane, but the turning driver won’t realize this, and will habitually turn into the rightmost position on the destination street. As well, a driver will see a parked car on the destination street as natural street furniture and not recognize the constriction and hazard that it poses to a bicyclist. You can imagine the scenarios that could play out.
So rather than being helpful, signaling right turns has served me mostly as an invitation to drivers to please crowd me.
Oh, and don’t expect that signaling a right turn will alleviate any confusion about why you are slowing down. Most drivers are already itching to pass you and will seize the moment of your slow-down to zip past. Drivers that want to turn at the same place as you will suffer just enough confusion to want to see what you are doing first, which gives you the chance to complete your turn in peace.
THE EXCEPTIONS:
Ok, so now that I’ve made the drastic case, there are exceptions. If a driver is waiting to exit the street I’m turning right onto, I’ll give them an indication that they don’t have to wait for me to pass by before they proceed.
If there are other bicyclists behind me, I will signal for their benefit and to avoid being passed on the right just as I am turning (never pass to the right of anyone in a right-hand lane, including a bike lane, unless they are signaling left…).
If there is a pedestrian waiting to cross on the far side of an intersection and I’m turning right before I would reach them, I signal for their benefit.
If I am changing lanes from left to right, or re-entering a bike lane after moving out of it.
Generally, if I am going to enter somebody else’s right-of-way (or potential right-of-way), I signal the crap out of that move, as early and clearly as “practicable”. If my path will not cross the path or potential path of anyone else…nyeahhh—no.
I can already see the nesting capacity of the comment structure being exceeded…Recommended 4
Defensive driving. I’ll buy that for a dollar.Recommended 2
The “defensive driving” philosophy just puts the onus for avoiding crashes on the safer driver. It’s the dangerous driver’s responsibility to not hit me. “Defensive driving” just creates more victim blaming. And this whole daylight headlight thing? No thank you — I don’t want my car looking like a traffic cone lit up like a Christmas tree.
Keep your dollar.Recommended 1
The “defensive driving” philosophy just puts the onus for avoiding crashes on the safer driver. Where was it before? Maybe the problem is that people don’t realize this was always the case?Recommended 2
He who cares the most, works the hardest.
In any context.Recommended 3
What Hello Kitty doesn’t know is, in my mind, I secretly substitute the word “driver” to represent any vehicle operator. 😉Recommended 1
Yeah, but can you fly, Bobby?Recommended 2
Shut up about the extended version Lebowski.Recommended 1
I have the exact same approach for right turn signals while on a bike as you for the same reasons.Recommended 2
El B – I totally get what you’re saying. In my almost 30 years of vehicle driving, I’ve pissed off two cyclists. One when I was 23 because I just didn’t see him from an unfamiliar car that I was driving, and one was about 10 years ago for this very reason – I took a right turn next to him, and his verbal, let’s call it, explanation, was I scared the sh*t out of him. I never did that again as a driver, but that’s a risky lesson to teach a driver. I *do* feel I need to teach the kid the proper rules before we discuss breaking them… but I appreciate the spelled out lesson. We’ll get to that one when she’s ready.Recommended 2
So my issues with any kind of hand signals on a bike is that…well…I’m already using my hands! Much of the time I have committed to using my hands to hold onto the handlebars, apply the brakes coming up to an intersection, etc. Maybe I have a few seconds when I could spare a hand to signal before I start to slow down for the intersection, but that requires a bit of advanced planning and won’t do any good by the time I’m actually at the intersection. The beauty of turn signals in a car is that you turn it on with a simple flick, then it stays on until you turn, whereas you need to continuously keep your hands in signaling position while on a bike. Is everybody else just better at riding one-handed? Personally I’m waiting for someone to invent flashing turn signal gloves that you can wear and activate the blinking lights in the respective hand coming up to a turn, without having to keep your hands off the handlebars.Recommended 1
I generally signal well before the turn, while I’m still going straight, then reapply my hands to the handlebars before making the actual turn.Recommended 1
Regardless of the vehicle, you’re supposed to signal well before the turn. That has been my annoyance around town riding a bike — I’ll be behind a car driver who starts mysteriously slowing down. Are they stopping? Are they turning left? Are they turning right? So many people do not put on an indicator until they actually start turning — not only illegal, but dangerous and impractical. Do it before!Recommended 3
“I can see what you’re doing, tell me what you’re going to do!”
Which is why I also say, “wheels don’t lie”.
“A headwind adds 20 pounds.”
I don’t know why this comment section is so much fun today.Recommended 2
section (2) of ORS 814.440 has you covered.Recommended 2
I like signaling with broad, open gestures, both because it’s more obvious, but also because it makes me take up more room and gives me a bit more space.Recommended 3
This cannot be overstated. As in the rest of the animal kingdom, looking bigger draws attention. I also like to add a little flair by rotating my extended hand back and forth from horizontal to vertical; my mechanical flasher.Recommended 4
Yes, exactly. In winter, I usually wear one of these under my jacket. It seems to help.
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0028/2004/6921/products/DSC00814.JPG?v=1539214615Recommended 3
I’ve tried that, but even in Winter, it gets too sweaty—and the added wind resistance is heck.Recommended 2
Yup! I open an close my hand rapidly when signaling a stop too, to try to draw extra attention to it, particularly if I’m yielding to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Invariably at least one bike or car operator behind me that I’m signaling to will still zoom right on by. 🙁Recommended 1
For Bike Camps, the CCC has been running them successfully for years.Recommended 3
https://communitycyclingcenter.org/community/bike-camp/
The CCC also runs the bike-themed OMSI camps.
https://secure.omsi.edu/camps-and-classes#type-formats=field-trip
Juuuuuust gonna put this… here…Recommended 1
https://youtu.be/MZMJIGPxPqI
I’m sure clotheslining another cyclist about to go through a light would go over really well just about anywhere. /s
Also, for the record (and this is the problem with using other state’s PSAs):Recommended 1
– A light is not required on the back of a bike in Oregon, a red reflector suffices.
– Helmets are not required for those of driving age.
I imagine if I tried to arm-bar another cyclist like that, I’d get my arm snatched off. Also, he literally pulled that helmet out of his ass.Recommended 1
I actually use the old school right turn (bent left arm) and pointing right arm interchangeably. I find that if I’m trying to communicate my turn to a cyclist behind me, I’ll use the old-school bike way, but if I’m mostly riding around vehicles, I’ll point because I don’t assume that all drivers know hand signals.
Also, for what it’s worth, I often point to a lane when I’m changing lanes or merging. For example, if I’m riding Hawthorne bridge west into downtown and need to merge over to make a left on second, I’ll use a lot of body language clues to tell drivers I want to merge. Mostly I start looking over my shoulder more frequently, and then kinda open my body and point left to the lane I’m merging into. (at a sort of 45 degree angle).
I’ve found that about 80% of the time, when I start looking over my shoulder a few times, cars can tell that I’m looking to merge and will back off to give me space, then I point and start to make my merge. Obviously use discretion, but I find it a pretty effective communication tool to drivers.Recommended 1