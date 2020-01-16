Weekend Event Guide: Clothing swap, warehouse sale, King Kong Classic, and more

The weekend is just around the corner. And while it might not feel like biking season, our calendar proves otherwise.

Here’s our list of fabulous things to do this weekend…

Friday, January 17th

F/T/W Clothing & Gear Swap – 6:00 pm at Golden Pliers Bike Shop (N)

Rid yourself of used stuff in the relaxing environs of this warm and friendly neighborhood bike shop. This event is open to all self-identifying Femme/Trans/Women & Non-binary folks. More info here.

Christmas Tree Memorial Ride – 8:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Join Rat Patrol Bike Club for a ride that will end in a massive bonfire of dried out Christmas trees. What could be more Portland? More info here.

Saturday, January 18th

Rocky Point Dig Day – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Join NW Trail Alliance for their weekly work party at the new and improved Rocky Point riding area. Limited to a small work party, so if this week is full, sign up for a future week. Runs every Saturday through the end of March. More info here.

BikeTiresDirect.com Warehouse Sale – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Velotech (NE)

I’ll go out on a limb and say this will be the biggest bike sale of the year. BikeTiresDirect/Western Bikeworks/TriSports will seduce you into their new retail showroom on NE 87th by offering big discounts on a whopping 16,000 products. More info here.

OBRA Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Chris King Precision Components (NW)

Want to have a say in racing rules or how our sanctioning body operates? Show up. And then stay for a fun party that toasts the year’s best racers and teams. More info here.

How Do You Motivate Ride – 2:00 pm at Gladys Bikes

We Bike PDX is kicking off their new name and inclusive focus with a five-mile ride that will introduce you to neat people and inspirational ideas to keep you motivated through winter. More info here.

Sunday, January 19th

King Kong Classic – 10:00 am at Prince Coffee (NW)

Get ready for an adventure into Washington County backroads on this “base pace,” (relatively slow) 55-mile training ride led by Breadwinner Cycles and local racing legend Ira Ryan. More info here.

NW Trail Alliance Member Meeting and Board Elections – 3:00 pm at Chris King Precision Components (NW)

Get the lowdown on all things off-road and get plugged into this great advocacy organization as they embark on what I’m sure will be their biggest decade ever. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

