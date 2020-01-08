We need you! Apply now for PBOT’s Bicycle Advisory Committee

Have you been wanting to get more engaged with bicycling policy and advocacy in Portland? Or perhaps just learn more about how the Portland Bureau of Transportation works and plans for more cycling?

If so, listen up: the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) is looking to fill 13 seats and applications are being accepted through Sunday, January 12th.

The BAC has space for 20 members and meets every second Tuesday in City Hall. The official purpose of the committee is to, “Advise City Council and all departments of the City on all matters relating to the use of the bicycle as a means of transportation and recreation.”



PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller, who has over 30 years of experience in PBOT’s bicycle program, is the staff liaison to the committee. Everyone else is a volunteer. Along with the Freight Advisory Committee and the Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the BAC is one of the city’s three “modal committees”.

In the 15 or so years I’ve been on this beat, the BAC is the committee I’ve attended more than any other. Why? Because in my opinion it’s consistently where the smartest, most informed, and most substantive discussions take place regarding the plans, policies and projects that matter.

The BAC is where every agency and city bureau comes to present new policies and projects. They also receive presentations and hold meet-and-greets with key community leaders and influential politicians. At one recent meeting members heard a presentation about how the City wanted to spend the next round of local gas tax revenue. They were shown a list of potential projects and dollar amounts and were asked for feedback. Then at the next month’s meeting they were shown a revised proposal based (in part) on their input.

BikePortland columnist and BikeLoud PDX Co-Chair Catie Gould has served on the BAC for almost two years. “It’s a little frustrating, pretty fun, and I appreciate the regular engagement with staff and the other really awesome people serving on the committee,” she recently shared.

Biking in Portland is headed in the wrong direction and we need more savvy people like you to step up and help Catie and the rest of the BAC members to have as much impact as possible!

To download and complete an application to join, check out the official announcement from the Office of Civic Life.

For more information on the committee, check out the BAC website.

