Weekend Event Guide: Crusade in Rainier, a Hardesty party, Dead Baby ride, and more

As we get into the midst of rainy season, it is time embrace it, gear up accordingly and keep on with the fun singin’ in the rain. Enjoy!

Saturday, November 5th

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 9:15 am at SE Clinton/26th Ave crossing (SE)

This is a friendly-paced ride from two starting spots on SE Portland (either at SE Clinton/26th at 9:15 am or at east bridge-head of Tilikum Crossing at 9:45 am), ride at 9:30 am heading towards PSU Farmers Market to help support local farmers, bakers and makers of all kinds. There’s a space to share with attendee and there is always a post-ride adventure that is only loosely planned beforehand. More info here.

Jo Ann Hardesty Re-Election Zoom Party – 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

“Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has been a true champion for healthier, greener, and more equitable streets. Join transportation justice advocates from across the city of Portland in supporting Commissioner Hardesty! At this event you’ll have the chance to ask her questions about her tenure, what she has in store for her next four years, and you can learn how you can support the Commissioner’s reelection campaign.” More info here.



Dead Baby Bikes November Club Ride – 7:50 pm at Spaceroom Lounge (SE)

“Time for Dead Baby Bikes November Club Ride. There will be things and stuff and bikes of somewhat different shapes and sizes, well I guess that depends on you. Freak bikes encouraged nerd. It’s November and the sun won’t be back until June. Oh it’ll be raining too.” More info here.

Sunday, November 6th

Cyclocross Crusade: Race #4: Rainier High School – 8:30 am at Rainier High School (Rainier, OR)

Fourth race of the Cyclocross Crusade series. OBRA membership is required for all riders. Online Registration is available for a single day as well as for the whole series. More info here.

RCB led ride – 10:30 am at RiverCity Bikes (SE)

“Plan for an hourish, party-paced loop along the waterfront. These rides are geared for folks looking for a chill 10-15 mile route that should take around 60-90 minutes. Please bring your bike, a mask, helmet, water bottle, and a smile!” More info here.

Jennabikes IN REAL LIFE – 4:00 pm at Overlook Park (N)

“Lets create community, get more people comfortable riding on different types of biking streets, and enjoy some gorgeous parks. 3.5 miles total, pace is slow. Tiktoks will be made!” More info here.



