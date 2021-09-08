I never want to be a Suburban Soccer Mom

Posted by on September 8th, 2021 at 9:07 am

Destination unknown.
(Photo: Daniel Lobo/Flickr)

My mother’s life vocation for a decade was to drive from one soccer practice to the next, on endless repeat.

You know what I’m talking about. The setting is The Suburbs. It doesn’t matter which suburbs. They’re all the same. Sterile. Isolated. Where every neighborhood is a self-contained island, and every house its own island within the neighborhood. They have sidewalks, but they don’t go anywhere. A pedestrian can only walk in endlessly boring loops, staring at endlessly boring houses and lawns, or cross the street to go into the next subdivision and walk in endlessly boring loops over there. To escape this monotony, you must have a car. Otherwise you are stranded, by design. There’s no other way out. Not even to buy a cigarette, which I don’t endorse, but think I would definitely need, if I ever had to move back.

I grew up in the ‘burbs, and the stifling, car-dependent, design meant that, as kids, we couldn’t get anywhere on our own. We had schedules full to the brim with sports practices and extracurriculars, and we were effectively stranded until we turned sixteen. And so enters, by necessity: The Suburban Soccer Mom. This default lifestyle required my own mother to schlep me and my sisters, all afternoon, every afternoon, to every activity. My mother’s life vocation for a decade was to drive from one soccer practice to the next, on endless repeat, with drive-thru dinners crammed in-between. She was stuck in her minivan like a prisoner in purgatory. God bless her sacrificing soul; and God save me from such a fate!

My husband and I have another life in mind. We dream of our kids getting themselves to their own activities by bicycle, bus and light rail. We dream of our kids freely exploring their community, zooming down hills on bikes, running around at the park, and biking to the corner store for ice cream or groceries! We dream that our kids could, without a chauffeur, visit a friend’s house or stop by the library. My husband and I would like to restore the seemingly bygone days of childhood transportation independence and freedom. That’s the sort of life we dream for our kids (and ourselves), but it’s an unconventional and even controversial idea, according to modern American lifestyle and parenting standards.

First, the typical idea seems to be that when people have children, they are supposed to move farther and farther outside of cities, in favor of bigger yards, more space, and (supposedly) greater safety. This leads to longer commutes (and less family time, unless you count car rides), not only to access city jobs, but also everything else. Farther-out suburbs often have zoning laws that prohibit mixed-uses, so it’s impossible to have a residence near a grocery store, hardware store, clothing shop, or coffee joint. Schools are often far away from students, as they service sprawling suburban districts without a core. Public transportation is non-existent. Cars are a requirement. Long drives, and constant driving, are inescapable.

Secondly, American parents and their neighbors don’t believe kids should ever be out of parental sight. Something terrible is likely to happen. The unwatched child will be abducted, never to be seen or heard from again. That’s a pretty terrifying belief to challenge. What kind of parent would risk such a thing for the sake of a bike ride?

Thirdly, even if a parent were lucky enough to live in a place with walking, biking, or public transportation access to desired destinations, and apparently crazy enough to allow children to transport themselves around town, state and local laws can actually make this a dangerous endeavor. Child neglect laws, ambiguously or specifically, can target parents with criminal neglect for letting a child walk to the corner market, or spend time “unattended” at the local playground. Concerned neighbors can — and do — call Child Protective Services for such parenting offenses, forcing parents to endure lengthy and invasive investigations while fearing the threat that their children will be taken from them, this time from the authorities.

These are formidable obstacles to our dreams of independent active transportation for our children. Where do we live? How do we handle the neighbors’ fears, along with our own? And can we be confident that the laws will support us, if we make this radical choice: to let our children transport themselves?

The author.

Much is rightly said around here about biking and other active transportation infrastructure, but there are also less obvious sorts of intangible infrastructure to consider, especially when it comes to childhood transportation indepence. These include zoning laws and urban (and sub-urban) planning, new housing and commercial developments, societal attitudes, fears, mom-shaming, public transportation rules, and even criminal negligence and child abuse laws.

That’s a lot to take on. Dreaming of the life we want for our family is the easy part. Making it happen? That is going to take some work. Might even be an uphill climb, but it’s going to be worth it. Because I refuse to live in my minivan for the next sixteen years!

Shannon Johnson, shannon4bikeportland@gmail.com
Guest
 

That lead picture is just depressing. I don’t understand how anyone could enjoy living in a place like that, where nothing is within walking distance and all the McMansions are identical. And it’s not like you can even have good outdoors access (which would be the one saving grace to me) since it’s all private property.

I grew up in a similarly-styled area (nothing within walking distance, no public lands), and whenever I go back to visit I’m constantly reminded how terrible it would be living there.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jason Skelton
Guest
Jason Skelton

Photos of suburban housing remind me of cancer cells, undifferentiated proliferation crowding everything else out.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I was a soccer dad and to think my child would have walked, biked, or used TriMet to go to their events would have caused my child to not want to partake in after school activities.
It came down to time. They would have rather worked on their homework than bike or walk. TriMet was, and still is, a joke for getting people to where they want to go in a reasonable amount of time. Though they might have tried to do homework on the bus, I doubt it would have been successful with all the distractions.
Unfortunately, for all the disdain shown for suburbs like the picture, there’s obviously people that want to live there (I don’t). As long as the City and County continue to favor wealthy developers it’s going to continue being like that.
Now with the lawlessness that is allowed to occur in Portland, if I had a child now in school, I would be even more cautious of letting them go out on my own than I did many years ago when the city was much different.

Oh, and I never thought of being a soccer dad as being “hell”, I thoroughly enjoyed the time with my child and seeing them participate in their events.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

If your kids play soccer, you’re likely going to end up driving, regardless of where you live. Even at a fairly junior level, games are all over the place, and while riding is sometimes a possibility, in addition to the time you mentioned, longer trips make kids tired before their game has even started. And if you have more than one child, their games are unlikely to be conveniently located and timed to make it easy to get from one to the other. And TriMet on a Sunday morning to get across town? Good luck.

The idea that your kids will have a car free or even low car soccer experience is a fantasy, even if you live in the heart of the city.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I share your fond memories of watching and helping with my children’s sports activities. I think they were great growing experiences. I also agree that if it hadn’t been for my ability to provide transportation (often shared with other parents) participation would not have occurred.

However, I disagree with your assertion that the blame for the formation of suburbs is the cities and counties favoring wealthy developers. Cities and counties do prescribe things like minimum bedroom size, large insulated windows, substantial roof and ceiling insulation, paved driveways, connection to sewers, paved streets with curbs and sidewalks, and scores of other things that add to the cost of dwellings. The most efficient and economical ways of putting all those things into a dwelling is through economies of scale and grouping the dwellings. Add to that peoples’ desire to have bedrooms for every member of the household and multiple bathrooms plus specialty rooms for entertaining, for the family, the home office, for television viewing, etc. and the houses become large and expensive to satisfy the buyer. The developer satisfies code requirements and responds to market demand. The result is a subdivision to make it “affordable.”

I grew up with parents and two siblings in a 1000-square-foot, three bedroom, one bathroom home with single pane windows and no air conditioning. It was in a subdivision but lacked curbs and sidewalks and had a gravel driveway for years.

If you think developers are wealthy, you can personally cash in by buying stocks of homebuilders listed on the stock exchanges or buy mutual funds or ETFs. You can even do it with your IRA and invest as little as $100 per month.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
EP
Guest
EP

That lead photo looks a little more exurb than suburb, maybe it’s the trees and slivers of greenspace. But it’s just a slightly less version of bad.

I hope we see more planned “suburb” communities built with an emphasis on walkability over driveability. Places where there’s more of an emphasis on common areas within, maybe large central park areas, bike paths connecting things, and even walkable “main street” type plazas where everyone living there can go to shop, eat, hang out. Car access is mainly at the perimeter, everything else is walking.

Cohousing used to seem a little “far out”, but now that I’ve got two small kids, a place like this would be great.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I grew up in the country and now live in the city. I get that the suburbs have inherent flaws from a land use planning perspective, but this article denies a lot of their positive, livability aspects. I firmly believe that we need to re-imagine suburbs and the fast “stroads” and strip malls that support them, but to simply dismiss them as soulless and boring misses the point that for most people, suburbs are preferable. They are much closer to large parks, farms, and hiking. Take a look at the mismanagement of our parks and trails and libraries and it is easy to understand why raising a family in the suburbs may be preferable. Except for the insanely large and busy and roads, the neighborhood streets are quiet and promote quite a bit of playing/riding in the streets by kids. Adults have easier access to rural roads for recreational riding. Large lawns are great spaces for small games of soccer or football. The suburbs are quieter, have less gun violence and street racing takeovers, and are better for bird-watching. The sidewalks in may not lead to as many destinations as in the City, but the sidewalks in Portland have become unusable by people suffering disabilities and unsafe for many people. My daughter goes to high school downtown and I work downtown. 2 years ago when she was in middle school she could walk across town, take the MAX/bus, or hang out in the library/park blocks/Director Park for a couple of hours after school. Now? Does anyone feel like it safe enough for a 14 year old girl to do any of these things alone? The suburbs are safer and more comfortable. Portland could be/should be/ and recently almost was providing transit, bike routes, public spaces for everyone. Now, the City has amenities for the rich, but many public amenities have been essentially privatized: sidewalks become bedrooms, parks become private living rooms, paths become parking lots and front yards, libraries become homeless shelters. I still live in Portland. We are a one car family who find ourselves relying more and more on that car. We now drive to hikes, drive to beaches, spend time at home instead of parks, drive to parks in the suburbs or small towns. I would not be so quick to judge people who choose the suburbs, Portland has basically broken all of its promises by sacrificing our shared, public community assets to drug addicts and people who lack housing.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

I’m not going to dispute your characterization of Portland at the moment, even if I’m not sure it’s accurate in all respects. But you seem to be using the temporary state of Portland to make the case that suburbs have permanent advantages. The large and busy stroads, strip malls, and sidewalks to nowhere are forever. I’d like to think our current crime and homeless problems can be overcome–and not by giving up and fleeing.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

The city has chronic, worsening problems and you need to accept that.

The place I enjoyed two years ago has become a horror show. Too often I have to play the game “was that just noise or a gunshot” (frequently it’s the latter), run somebody off my steps because they decided it would be a nice place to sit down and get high, or watch somebody relieve themselves behind the phone equipment across the street.

Every morning I get up to tend my front yard. My girlfriend can’t enjoy it anymore because she gets harassed. We can’t leave the handle on the hose faucet because somebody broke it last year. It smells like a toilet. Every garbage day, I have to throw out over a pound of drug paraphernalia and alcohol/food/tobacco packaging that’s been littered there.

And that’s not even the half of it.

My neighbors took these problems to the city council last year. Do you know what Joann Hardesty’s answer was? Deal with it. “This is happening all over the city.” True or not, that says something about this city’s leadership and direction…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
jonno
Guest
jonno

Hate to say it, but this should be the comment of the week. The loss of safe, pleasant public space in the city is theft from good citizens and a tax we all have to pay just to live our lives. Yesterday doing an errand loop around inner SE and NE on my bike, I realized that I now make route choices not just based on efficiency, or comfort, or safety from auto traffic, but also safety from people in crisis. Random assaults happen with distressing regularity and I refuse to be a victim – having pepper spray at the ready and constantly maintaining safe distance is not something I have to do when I drive my car. It’s exhausting and disheartening and gets worse by the day.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I mean, Shannon could just as easily be describing St. Johns and Portsmouth, and I’m sure many other neighborhoods outside of the city center, as much as a suburb.

I grew up in an exurb and moved away for the most part because I wanted to not be reliant on a car. I lived in Eugene for a long while without a car but I’ve become more and more reliant on a car in Portland because of how bad the non-motorized infrastructure is here. I don’t take public transportation because it’s beyond slow. I bike less than I used to because quite honestly, I’m terrified of the people who drive in this city and riding in the gutter next to speeding cars just isn’t relaxing enough to justify the extra time and energy, and while I do walk to downtown St. Johns a lot, there is zero chance I’d let a kid do that.

I don’t have children but I’d feel far far far more comfortable letting them bike or walk around the neighborhood in the picture than my neighborhood in Portland.

PBOT and CoPs insistence that every single street in the city be available for fast moving through motorized-traffic really kills a huge chunk of Portlands walkability. Our low-value, poorly planned public transportation means most of our population drives everywhere anyway. Why not move to the suburbs and at least get safe streets in front of your house? Traffic moves down my neighborhood street at 10 – 15 mph over the speed limit. I bet it moves a lot slower in the neighborhood in the picture.

If the SW Corridor has gone through, it would have taken less time to get from Tigard to downtown (~10 miles) through low-density suburbs than St. Johns to downtown (~8 miles) through high density neighborhoods. There is something very broken about that. Portland just isn’t the walkable, bikeable city it pretends to be and until leadership changes, that’s not going to change.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

From an infrastructure standpoint, I find Portland to be far more walkable and bikeable than it used to be. The main problem I have today is that the city seems to have completely retreated from its most fundamental civic duty of maintaining order. You’re much more vulnerable on foot or a bike than in a car, and if you’ve made the mistake of venturing onto a bike path…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
raktajino
Guest
raktajino

Portsmouth and St Johns have pretty good bike infrastructure and transit integration. Yes, we’re isolated because you still have to go E for a while in order to get anywhere. That said, there are greenways, decent intersections, and many bus lines. I’ve lived in SE and inner NE and have been pleasantly surprised by how decent Portsmouth/St Johns is for my car-lite life. (Vancouver, on the other hand, has been awful despite their advancements. And where my cousin lives in a development near Tacoma is even worse.)

I know we can do better. We definitely can. But walkscore/bikescore zero is is not.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Got a kick out of the house in the lower right photo. Big house and pool with empty lots on both sides and across the street, plus green space in back. Even some fat cats prefer suburbia. Does he know his neighbors?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
