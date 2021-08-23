The Monday Roundup: Save Afghan cyclists, Amazon ban, a good DOT, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable items found by BikePortland editors and readers in the past seven days.

Save Afghan cyclists: An inspiring group of female Afghan cyclists were viral years ago. Now they are in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban and their US-based advocate says it’s time to step up and help them.

Bike shops vs Amazon: A Seattle-based bike component company is part of a growing movement to leave the Amazon behemoth and focus more directly on selling through local bike shops.

A good DOT move: Colorado’s department of transportation has released a rule that will require all new road projects to estimate greenhouse gas emissions and consider offsetting them on cleaner projects if they score too high.

BikePOC NW 101: Don’t miss this excellent Q & A with the three founders of BikePOC NW a group that has become a strong community through riding and friendships.

More thoughts on EV cars: “Cars, however they’re powered, are environmentally cataclysmic, break the tethers of community, and force an infrastructure of dependency that is as financially ruinous to our country as it is dangerous to us as people.”



Sensitivity training: Drivers who get busted for traffic law infractions in Mexico City can be put into a “bikeschool” that puts them on the other side of the windshield and teaches them how to safely coexist with bike riders.

Protected bikeway study: A study from Arlington, Virginia credits the city’s robust network of off-street paths and protected lanes for making streets safer for bike riders during the recent bike boom.

DeFazio touts protection: Lane County Congressman and House Transportation bigwig Peter DeFazio led a bike ride with the mayor of Eugene to promote Biden’s infrastructure bill.

The problem with NEPA: America’s Environmental Protection Act doesn’t serve us well if it makes it harder to build environmentally-friendly projects!

Historic speed record: American Ashton Lambie has a new world record for the 4 km pursuit, pedaling a 64×15 gear to complete the distance in just 3:59.93.

