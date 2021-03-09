Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Planning Commission concerned PBOT isn’t doing enough to reduce driving

Posted by on March 9th, 2021 at 11:21 am

The body that oversees Portland’s Comprehensive Plan, Climate Action Plan and zoning code had planned to strongly question the City of Portland’s recent decision to not stripe bike lanes on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

But late last month, when some members of the Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission balked at getting enmeshed in a debate about the controversial Hawthorne Pave and Paint Project decision and expressed concern that it was out of their purview, they (mostly all) agreed to change the focus of the letter.

That letter (PDF) is now finalized and was sent to Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Chris Warner yesterday (3/8). It voices concerns over rising emissions, falling bike usage rates, and a “pattern” of project decisions that aren’t doing enough to reduce car use.

Signed by PSC Chair Eli Spevak, owner of housing development company Orange Splot LLC, the letter avoids direct criticism of the Hawthorne decision (something several PSC members were not comfortable with). Instead it refers to Hawthorne tangentially and says, “As custodians of both the Transportation Systems Plan (TSP) and the Climate Action Plan, we are keenly interested in how these projects get carried out, as they affect our ability to achieve our transportation and climate goals.”

“As you know, to meet our goals for people movement, access to economic opportunity and climate we need to grow both our transit and bicycle mode shares significantly, and to make walking and rolling safe and convenient for everyone.”

Then the letter refers to “several concerns” over “patterns that seem to be city-wide issues.”

While the references are veiled, this letter seems notable because it was clearly spurred by a PBOT decision to maintain space for driving cars on a major commercial street (even after hearing lots of support for less of it) and it makes references to “how these projects get carried out” while it shares concerns about “patterns” of higher emissions and lower bike mode share.

Among the trends highlighted by the letter are rising emissions from the transportation sector in Multnomah County, rising auto congestion, and a decline in bicycle mode share since the adoption of the Bicycle Master Plan in 2010 (and that current levels are, “a long way from our 25% goal”).

The letter also reminds Director Warner that “Direct access to destinations is a key strategy of the bicycle master plan,” and that Comprehensive Plan Policy 9.20 states that Portland should, “Create conditions that make bicycling more attractive than driving for most trips of approximately three miles or less.” This seems like a direct reference to PBOT’s tendency to push bicycle users to shared back streets rather than creating space for them commercial streets.

The PSC further underscored the urgency to reduce driving by citing the Pedestrian Master Plan which states, “A large part of improving pedestrian safety outcomes in Portland will lie with reducing the number of people driving, and facilitating and encouraging more Portlanders to walk, bike, and take transit.”

The letter invites PBOT to engage the PSC on how transportation can fit into their portfolio. “We look forward to continuing to work together to make our bicycle network responsive to our land use patterns and achieving our [Transportation System Plan] goals,” reads the last line.

This letter comes as PBOT’s own Bicycle Advisory Committee plans to discuss their “profound disappointment” in the Hawthorne decision at their meeting tonight (3/9).

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
It’s disappointing that Hawthorne is the project that caused this. PBOT has been doing this for years without much reproach.

When we do build on arterial roads, we need to build platinum+ bike infrastructure. Hawthorne should have raised bike lanes and expanded sidewalks. That’s not going to happen any time soon, but it needs to happen.

Portland needs to focus on making it easier to bike, not harder to drive. The low hanging fruit here is obviously the greenways. If Portland had the courage to make sure our greenways were actually green by installing traffic diverters at regular intervals, we’d have the best bike network in the country in a year or two. Bike lanes just don’t appeal to most casual riders.

Focus on greenways to expand our biking culture while we take on the slower and more expensive task of building platinum level bike infrastructure on arterial roads, but also, let’s stop pretending paint is protection or even worth wasting on the road. No more plastic wands, paint buffers, or unprotected bike lanes. Quality or nothing should be the demand because every time PBOT or ODOT builds some garbage, the public thinks cyclist are being catered to so we are spending our social capital. We are spending our good will on projects that make no meaningful different to the mobility of bikes.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The problem with the BAC, PAC and Planning Commission is that they are only reactionary when it comes to PBOT decisions. Both need to be pro-active.

Both groups need to get (cajole, steal, bribe, ask) the lists of upcoming repavement/resurfacing projects; understand and give input to the transportation modeling scenarios and TAZs; regularly discuss upcoming capital projects with PBOT engineers (preferably without the planners and PR people in the room); and engage in the process of campaigning for funding. They need to become partners in the process, rather than advisors, rubber-stamps, and/or passive/aggressive community groups.

[Repeat from the Hawthorne discussion.]

Adam Woodard
Guest
Adam Woodard

I recall awhile back Mr. Maus suggested taking a street like SE Stark and converting it to bikes/peds only so the city could have at least one straight street cutting across most Portland through Gresham to the Historic Columbia River bike path. I would trade bike lanes on Hawthorne for something like that.

