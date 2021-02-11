Support BikePortland

If snow comes, let’s keep our cool and keep riding

Posted by on February 11th, 2021 at 11:03 am

(You won’t be the only one out there. Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland))

If you live in Portland, the news is unavoidable: Snow is coming. Maybe close to one foot if some predictions hold.

BikePortland wants to remind everyone that bicycling is not mutually exclusive with the presence of snow. In fact, it can be really fun. Often when a severe weather happens there’s a tone and vibe from road agencies and the media that it’s too dangerous to ride bikes, or that all the focus and advice for road users should only be put on people inside cars and buses.

Newsflash: It’s perfectly normal and reasonable for people to continue to ride through a snowstorm! As drivers, we should expect bike riders to be on the road and use our cars accordingly. As riders, we should be extremely cautious (any threat or presence of ice is a 100% no-go situation unless you have spiked tires), but also embrace the opportunity to use calmer streets and commune with nature in a way that’s relatively rare for Portland.

My advice is to browse our 55 Riding in the Snow stories for loads of excellent tips and insights from the BikePortland reader brain trust (also known as the comment section) going all the way back to 2007.

Some of my favorites:

The ‘commute from hell’ was heaven on a bike (2016)
How to keep little bike passengers cozy in the cold (2018).
Biketown bike share vs. Snowmageddon (2017)

Whatever happens out there, bundle up and enjoy the ride.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
A severe weather alert in one city would be considered an unusually nice day in another.
Oulu Finland, where the snow season lasts over 6 months, has 27% year round cycling mode fraction. This is attributed to Oulu making a solid cycling plan and actually executing to the plan. It was a civil servant driven process and they did not require advocacy groups to continuously fight for every small incremental improvement. Its not about the weather, but really just about the quality and maintenance of the infrastructure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uhx-26GfCBU

What are you suggesting? “serious snow” here is a once in 3 year event. It last 2 or 3 days. I would say the next to nothing that transportation agencies spend thinking about plowing bike infrastructure is probably the correct amount. I mean really, they can barely keep a couple of main streets plowed. Put that money and effort into real infrastructure improvements. Having staff and equipment on hand to plow things like the Springwater Corridor is a pretty absurd thing to spend money on…

Huge difference than a city in Finland where snow is a half year reality. We could do better the imitate their bike network itself and deal with the occasional snow for what it is, an extremely uncommon event and enjoy the fact that it brings the city to a crawl.

This is one of my fav vids to show people how peripheral all the other “but what about” variables are. Weather, culture, topography… type of touque… all of those variables pale in comparison to one simple fact: a safe network of separated space for bikes is the single best predictor of modal share.

I remember a wicked winter back in the middle 80s in Corvallis where the streets were covered with at least 6″ of snow. I was over at a friends place and it was past midnight when I decided to head home. I had my old cruiser/beater bike and had a blast riding back to my place through the nearly empty streets. It was so amazingly quiet, peaceful, and the snow helped light up the surroundings. Might be one of my top 10 rides that I remember the most.

Back in Chicago in the 90s I had loads of fun riding my cruiser/beater in the snow with its big ol’ balloon tires. On the way home late at night, the main street was usually relatively clear, but my side street would be totally snowed in, so I’d try to get a good head of steam, aim for a tire track, and see how long I could make it before wiping out. Here’s to soft landings…

I grew up in NoDak, biked year round, down to minus 20 with a snowmobile helmet with holes cut in the back so the moisture in my breath could escape. They have a saying there, “40 below keeps the riffraff away.” I’m now riffraff living in subtropical North Carolina.

Anyone try a trike? I’m considering a cargo one.

