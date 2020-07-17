Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Lube up and ride on: Tips from a bike lube geek

Posted by on July 17th, 2020 at 1:01 pm

The author at a Thursday Night Ride in 2016.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

Hi! My name is Maria Schur and I work as the national sales representative for HGNR, which is the Portland-based, U.S. distributor of Dumonde Tech bicycle lubrication products.

If you’ve heard of me around town as Bicycle Kitty, recall my Forest Park commute back in 2012, or read my articles here on BikePortland, you know I’m not new to being a bike geek. My journey through the bike industry has included roles like managing a bicycle tire outlet store, planning and leading rides, hosting flat repair clinics, maintaining e-commerce sites, fitting and training children on bicycles, and now, chain lube!

After sharing our products with some of BikePortland’s subscribers, Jonathan offered me this platform to share more about the wonderful world of bicycle lube. (Note from Jonathan: “It’s true. Since taking Maria’s lube advice and using Dumonde, my drivetrains are super clean and quiet. Everyone should know about this stuff!”)

The science behind Dumonde Tech is pretty interesting. It’s a liquid polymer that, when exposed to air and the heat caused by friction, creates a plating effect where the liquid turns into a micro-solid plastic shield, effectively creating a coating inside the chain. Dumonde Tech chain lube makes for better shifting, and a longer-lasting, quieter drivetrain.

Chain lubes are probably one of the most underrated components on a bicycle. You won’t see it included in most bicycle diagrams; but without chain lube your drivetrain be unbearably loud, your shifting wouldn’t be smooth or easy, and your drivetrain components would pay the price by wearing out prematurely. It’s especially important here in Portland where we see so much rain and grit, and enjoy so much beautiful off-road cycling where gravel bits and grime play stowaway on your chain.

Now that you know you need good lube, here are simple tips to help you apply it correctly…

The thing with lube is that application methods can vary greatly between products. In the case of Dumonde Tech, we encourage folks to start with as clean a chain as possible and apply only one tiny droplet per link. (I even thread a rubber band around one of the pins so I can mark my starting spot.) After applying that one drip on the inside of the chain (the part that touches your cassette and chainrings), I wipe off any excess with a clean, dry rag.

You’re going to like this next step: Go ride! We encourage cyclists to ride right after applying Dumonde Tech chain lubricant because riding helps accelerate the plating process. When you get home from those first couple of rides, go ahead and wipe the chain with a dry rag again. After the first couple of applications, the plating process should be complete. You won’t need to apply any more lube until your chain asks you to (either by squeaking or rattling a little).

Your local bike shop should already carry Dumonde Tech products. If they don’t, simply let me know by commenting below and I’ll give them a friendly call to get them set up. To learn more about our lube, check out our website.

Thanks for listening and hope to see you out riding soon — with a clean, squeak-free chain!

— Maria Schur, Dumonde Tech
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

dan
Guest
dan

Interested! I use a chain wax now; can this be applied over wax, or do I need to degrease (dewax?) the chain first?

Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Now I have a face to a name / face to an avatar…its kinda like seeing the photo of a long listened to radio personality…the ‘Mystery of The Kitty’ is done. 😉

PTB
Guest
PTB

MARIA RULES.

Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Maria, I took a look at your product site…what would you recommend for:
– high use / all weather chain lube for commercial bikeshare bikes without a dérailleur (parked outside); and
– a gear oil for old SA 3 speed hub with “oil port”

Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Dumonde worked out so well on my motorcycle that I started to look for their bicycle products. It’s ironic because I only took up motorcycling about a decade ago whereas I’ve been a cyclist all my life.

One thing I would add to Maria’s article is that Dumonde needs several applications to a new chain or a chain new to Dumonde to get the full benefit. People who switch apply a couple times, do the cost benefit analysis and figure that Dumonde’s not worth the extra cost if they’re going to apply at the same rate as other products. But that’s where the Dumonde experience begins to differ and you’ll notice your reapplications get less frequent over time. I also found that the chain runs a lot cleaner without attracting as much gunk, even with their wet formula.

I’m a big fan of this product!

Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

Try it on French Toast!

Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Or crepes!

dan
Guest
dan

pssh, everyone knows the canonical topping for crepes is Phil Wood BioLube

