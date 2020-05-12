Pondering Portland’s post-pandemic traffic

Support BikePortland

Posted by on May 12th, 2020 at 12:44 pm

The calm before the storm?
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

As much as the coronavirus scares me, the long-term implications for transportation frighten me more.

— By Contributor Catie Gould

The last time I took public transit was the last day of my pre-coronavirus life.

On March 10th I took the MAX downtown for a meeting. Afterwards I had a couple beers with friends, and sometime between ten and eleven I re-boarded the MAX to go home. At the platform a man struck up a conversation and talked with me all the way to my stop. He claimed he had recently been in Seattle where he’d been infected by and recovered from Covid-19. He said he felt fine now, but I noticed his cough. I made a beeline for the shower as soon as I got home.

In retelling this story to family and friends, one question kept coming up: What was I doing on public transit in the first place?

As much as the coronavirus scares me, the long-term implications for transportation frighten me more. We have two major issues ahead of us: How do we keep transit operators and passengers safe, and what do we do if most people never come back to transit at all?

Early indicators from China are not promising

China is way ahead of us in returning to “normal” and as of March, traffic volumes there have rebounded to higher levels than the previous year.

(Source: Bloomberg News)

While it appears that people are still not traveling for holidays, on April 11th highways carried 27% more vehicles than the year before.

A study of subway systems in seven Chinese cities published in mid-March reported that of people using the subway and public transportation before the pandemic, only 34% had resumed doing so while 40% switched to motor vehicles (private cars, taxis, and online car bookings) to travel. In Hangzhou, a provincial capital city of 10 Million people, a survey at the end of March found the municipal bus system had recovered 50%-60% of regular ridership.

While it’s too early to tell if these trends will be consistent across countries, the implications of a similar mode shift in Portland would be staggering. In 2018 43,800 Portland residents — or about 12% of all commuters — took public transit as their primary mode according to the American Community Survey. If 40% of them switched to taking cars, that would be an increase of 17,520 additional car commutes. That would be the largest one year increase in car commuting since 1990 and 50% higher than the previous record set in 2018. (This is perhaps an optimistic view that everyone will eventually have a workplace to go back to, and the economy quickly rebounds into its pre-pandemic roar.)

Regardless of exactly where we land, the flight from public transit will be significant and we need to plan for it.

Catch the bus, not the virus

Concerns about catching the virus on transit are very real.

(Photo: TriMet)

In New York City, transit operators have died at higher rates than police and firefighters combined. By May 1st, deaths had tripled to 98 Metropolitan Transit Authority employees. Out of 78,000 employees 2,000 have tested positive and more than 4,000 are quarantined at home. Transit operators, like the passengers they serve, are more likely to be from minority populations who are disproportionately killed by the virus.

Even Jeffrey Tumlin, a hero on transportation twitter and new Director of San Francisco Muni, urged people to stay off public transit. In early April he temporarily suspended 70 bus lines, allowing 40% of the workforce to stay home in early April. Some lines have returned since, but a 30-cent fare hike was also approved to go into effect in July in an effort to balance a sinking budget.

At home in Portland, Trimet has been criticized by its union for its slow speed in distributing protective equipment and adequate sanitizer to drivers. On April 5th they limited buses to a maximum capacity of 10-15 people and cut service on many lines. Boardings have dropped roughly 70% since February.

Transit’s white flight

A survey by Transit App, shows that in the US the flight from public transit has been disproportionately white, male, and affluent. Of those left riding transit 92% are essential workers, 70% make less than $50,000 per year, and 85% do not have a car at home and do not have access to one.

(Source: Transit App)

Here’s how Transit App summarized the survey:

“… the amount of ‘white flight’ risks making public transit more marginalized than it already is. When things settle down, and when more people begin to return to public transit, we’re all going to have to ask ourselves some tough questions about how our transportation dollars are allocated. Our society’s dependence on good public transit has never been so obvious.”

Fighting the car culture war

“Many… are buying cars to reduce their use of public transit or shared transportation to avoid the chance of contracting the virus.”
— AutoNation CEO in the New York Times

While transit agencies make painful cuts and struggle with infection control, automakers are likely hard at work developing ad campaigns that cling onto some peoples’ feeling that cars are the safest way to travel. According to a recent survey by Cars.com, 20% of people searching for a car said they don’t own one and had been using public transit or ride hailing.

To combat the marketing onslaught, people will need good and safe options. TriMet will need to invest heavily and publicly in infection control like accelerating installation of protective barriers for drivers, reprogramming rear doors to open for boarding, and eliminating fare inspections. New strategies like temperature checks or voluntary location tracing apps to aid contact tracers might become necessary to prevent a new surge of cases as some industries head back to work this summer.

One thing is clear; as car users return, they’ll bring a trail of destruction in their wake, further affecting public health with their toxic emissions, violent crashes and other negative externalities we’ve enjoyed a slight reprieve from.

Even if people get back on transit, challenges remain

Even if Portlanders do flock back to transit, there might not be room for them. Buses that could previously carry up to sixty passengers are now capped at fifteen. According to TriMet spokesperson Roberta Altstadt, unless the Oregon Health Authority changes its physical distancing guidelines, those restrictions are here to stay. TriMet is planning for multiple re-opening scenarios, but adding capacity back to the system through schedule changes alone will be difficult.

New and improved bike lanes and the impending rollout of dockless e-bikes this summer could fill the transportation gap, provided that the Portland Bureau of Transportation can work one step ahead of a large-scale re-opening. The Slow Streets Safe Streets initiative is one small step in that direction.

As local leaders move mountains of funding into economic recovery, preventing gridlock and a flight from transit could be a uniting goal. To be successful, decision makers must center the needs of transit dependent workers and prioritize active transportation with an urgency, vision and tenacity we have yet to see. Time will tell if we moved fast and far enough.

— Catie Gould, @Citizen_Cate on Twitter
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

9watts
Subscriber
9watts

from a comment I posted here nine years ago:
“I highly recommend (again) the book The Greening of Urban Transport to anyone interested in these issues. Or any others by Rodney Tolley, for that matter. The books’ gone through several editions, and a newer tome has come along since the 1997 title above. The take away message I got from the book is that biking and walking are far closer substitutes for the spontaneous mobility promised by the car than is mass transit, notwithstanding the fact that for decades many of us have championed mass transit. My one sentence summary does not do justice to the great book(s).”

from here: https://bikeportland.org/2011/04/11/bikes-cars-trains-whats-the-best-value-for-taxpayers-51162

Maybe Jonathan will loan you his copy, if he still has it.
You would like the book, Catie.
I’d be happy to loan you my copy if Jonathan can’t find his,

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I have two comments. 1. Bike activist really need to focus on how cheap it is to build bike infrastructure. And really, bike infrastructure is just people infrastructure because you aren’t going to find a place it’s safe to bike that isn’t safe to walk/scoot. 2. It would be interesting to see that data nationally. The subsidized price of gas plays a big part, but it seems like nationally, city DOTs always go for the inefficient mode of light rail to move people. Other countries prioritize commuter rail, which works. Despite their self-congratulations, TriMet has squandered billions of dollars in the last twenty years. Their love affair with choo choo trains has left us with an inflexible, expensive and most importantly SLOW system. We can’t expect people to move over to transit or bikes when those modes are less safe, less comfortable, and slower than taking their car. TriMet/PBOT needs… Read more »

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

People think they have a right to fast transportation. They do not.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

It is plain that neither an auto based or mass transit based system will really solve the problem in a Corona influenced future. Most of our commuting is nonsensical when you look at it through a strictly logical framework. To deal with energy, pollution, congestion and disease aspects of our future we must decentralize workplaces, and come up with a way for people to live near where they work. This was obvious for the thousands of years of human history before the automobile, and will be the norm for the rest of history after the automobile is gone. Don’t let the real estate industry, our current school system and social paradigms from 50 years of pop culture get in our way. Live in a place where you can walk or bike to work and school, that is connected to other walkable locations by longer distance trains equipped with seating compartments… Read more »

Vote Up8-6Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

We tried this before. Remember 1900? Disease and horse manure everywhere, a horse and safety bicycle in every garage, and predictions that by the year 2000 there would be 30 feet of it added everywhere in the USA based on present trends. The NYC subway was originally a private endeavor in response to all the manure and disease, the packed streets of everyone moving every which way without rules. Now it’s 120 years into the future, same fear of disease, the same old s..t

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Kittens
Guest
Kittens

I work on the frontlines at TriMet and I guarantee we’re never coming back from this. All of our choice riders are fleeing due to heath concerns, service cuts and quality issues. What I am seeing is simply an acceleration of trends prior to COVID-19 , our system is stuck in a death spiral as quality continues to erode. It is simply not safe to ride with the pandemic pushing choice riders out we are seeing far more undesirable behavior. Couple this with a ravenous inclination among (non-transit riding) Portlanders to virtue signal though supporting lax fare and code enforcement and we have an existential crisis.

Say what you will but we can’t have it both ways: lawless rolling homeless shelters or transit you actually want to use.

Vote Up28-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

That is troubling to hear. I wonder if there is a silver lining (one that Ivan Illich would recognize)?
If climate change is going to force us to quit the fossil fuel habit (which if we are honest includes mass transit, even electrified mass transit) then perhaps this is the kick we need to refocus our energies on human powered transport?

#rollerblades
#feet
#bikes
#rikshas
#oxen?

Vote Up5-7Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Yes! The silver lining to this is it’ll be MUCH easier and cheaper to build massive amounts of bike infra than transit infra, which, combined with e-bikes, will get many people out of their cars, which will set transit up for an eventual comeback

Vote Up8-4Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Karstan
Guest
Karstan

Alright, I’ll bite. What is a “choice” rider?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

I think “a rider who chooses to use transit” is what they meant.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

People who can afford to drive to work and park every day, but choose transit for other reasons (time, environment, multi-tasking, etc). These are generally white collar workers, mostly downtown.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

This is the definition used by most US DOTs: A ‘choice rider’ is one who has other options that just public transit to get around. A ‘captured rider’ is someone who is without a car driver’s license nor has access to a private vehicle, including people who live in areas without any public transit (most of the USA). Technically anyone who is without a driver’s license is defined as a ‘captured rider’, even someone who basically bikes or walks everywhere by choice and never uses transit. In most US cities, most ‘captured’ riders are poor and/or black; most ‘choice’ riders are white or Asian.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Not only are cars the safe from Covid, gas is 1960’s level price.
I think we are doomed when this ends. Driving will explode with the cheapest gas adjusted
for inflation in 30 years. And it is not going to get expensive any time soon.
Major glut.
All the models from the 1990’s about oil reserves are wrong. There is huge amounts to be had with fracking.
Climate change is inevitable. Sorry.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

The only way to make driving not attractive are $5 gas taxes ala Europe.
Not going to happen here. The US is now the major oil producer, as recent events have shown, we will not kill the golden goose, not now, probably not ever. Texas is a major player for national politics in this country, more so than ever in the future.
Good luck shutting that economy down, even if Bernie Sanders was President.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Portland with all the bars, hookah lounges and pubs closed permanently. No Lucky Lab. All restaurants have sterile social distancing seating – thriving McDonald’s and dead local bistros. Whole Foods will start to look like WINCO. Everyone driving their cars everywhere. Soon Weird Portland will no longer be a small San Francisco and instead will start to resemble are large sanitized Peoria – boring.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

It’s such an unfortunate situation all around, because no matter how we slice I don’t see any way that single-occupancy vehicle use doesn’t explode in the coming months…. There’s plenty of people out there that can’t bike to work (by virtue of no infrastructure, disability, or whatever), and that will feel uncomfortable on transit, leaving them no other option. I do wish we’d take the step of banning private sales of oversized trucks that destroy our roads and can kill people with ease. If someone really needs a truck for a day, they can rent one from a company. Without these, the thought of a car-dominated few years would be little more palpable… Perhaps we should invest heavily in carpool lanes as well (e.g. ban vehicles with less than two occupants on the Hawthorne Bridge). If everyone carpooled, we’d have half as many cars on the road, which would certainly… Read more »

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
jamie
Guest
jamie

I’ve taken N. Rodney a few times recently; after lambasting it on multiple occasions over the years.

It’s pretty, and almost useful since there’s no traffic. But until those stop signs are fixed, it’ll still be as useful as hip pockets on a hog when the traffic returns.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
D2
Guest
D2

It seems I will probably be back to bike all the way to work (over the west hills) or drive when things do open back up. Though that was pretty typical for the summer months.

Then again, MAX for a few stops is probably the best case scenario in terms of transit. Imagine, you might even get a bike hook getting on at Goose Hollow.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
