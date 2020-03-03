Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: Traveler Seeks Cyclists

Our Pacific Northwest Fake-out February sure was glorious. There were a few days I ditched the coat and I’m missing it already. Looking ahead to summer, I’m so excited about this Pedalpalooza stuff. I’ve never heard of these things in my own city, and after last week’s talk about arm signals and bike camps for kids, all of this got me thinking about travel and vacations. Due to our payment plan, we will not be taking any extravagant vacations this year, but we do have an inexpensive and short trip to the Southwest planned.

I’m curious: Do you seek out bike adventures when you travel? Do you look for organized rides? Are you an adventure seeker and travel just for biking new places? If so, do you look for bikes to rent? Or do you ship your own bike? I only know of this last option because there are vans parked within a couple miles of me that advertise a service that will pack your bike for you and ship it. I had no idea that was a thing.



The husbeast travels a bit for work and shot these incredible photos for us. This is the Monumento a la Independencia in Mexico City, Mexico. It is located in the Paseo de la Reforma in downtown. Mexico City shuts down the major streets and this roundabout every weekend. Cyclists, pedestrians, and large outdoor exercise groups get to use the area, carfree. Some of the major cross-traffic streets get a light to go through, but most of it is shut down for the public to enjoy.

Wouldn’t that be amazing? I think that would be amazing. To be able to boast that about your downtown every weekend being carfree? I would choose a city to visit over another for that perk.

How do you go about searching for such perks when you travel? I mean, I’m born and raised here, and I knew of some bike rides and popular routes, but I really had no idea of the true breadth until I got on here and started drinking from the firehose. Being that Portland is a bit more bike-friendly than other cities, how do you go about searching for cycling in other places? Is there a go-to method I’m unaware of? I definitely want to seek out biking while we are traveling.

I hope you enjoy these photos. Consider the eye candy a gift of appreciation from my family:

— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX

