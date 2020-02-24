The Monday Roundup: Lego no-show, trick-a-Tesla, ‘fat-shaming’ SUVs, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 24th, 2020 at 10:49 am
This week’s Monday Roundup is sponsored by Gorge Pedal. Save the date for July 18th!
Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items BikePortland readers and editors came across in the past seven days…
Keep your license: A bill passed by the Oregon House last week bars the state from suspending someone’s driving license based on their inability to pay traffic fines.
U.S. on wrong track: At a recent global road safety conference in Sweden the U.S. was the only country to issue a dissent to a declaration made by over 140 other countries.
Overweight, under-regulated: So great to see growing awareness of the Big SUV Problem. This article translated from Dutch says, “Yes, let’s start fat shaming those SUVs.”
How to win at urban mobility: There are a lot of aspiring politicians in Portland right now. If you’re one of them, here’s a great primer on how to defend our streets against cars.
Advertisement
Oh no, Lego: It’s sort of fun that there’s a debate about the lack of bike lanes in Lego world. But it’s also kind of sad.
Good news: The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has taken legendary Slickrock MTB Trail off its list of potential parcels for new oil and gas exploration.
Presidential plans: Interesting to note that of all the major candidates for U.S. president, Transportation For America gave passing grades only to the two who have recent experience as mayors: Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg.
Trick a Tesla: All it took was a very simple bit of vandalism to fool a “high-tech” car into thinking a 35 mph speed limit sign said 85 mph. What could possibly go wrong?
Climb in polls for climate: A new survey conducted for The Atlantic shows that for Democrats, climate change is a top political issue. The big question is, will traditional Dem talking points (“Electrification is the answer!” “They’re just aux lanes!”) finally give way to the bold policies we need?
Advertisement
Lyft’s e-bike launch in DC: This summer Portland will launch an e-bike share system that I have a hunch will look a lot like what Washington D.C. just unveiled.
Chew on this: Our friends at City Observatory crunched the numbers and found a strong correlation between the number of chain restaurants and car dependency. Put another way, there’s a reason places like Portland, New York City and New Orleans have strong food scenes: Because we drive less.
‘Bike community’ not monolithic: The only reason the story about a bike shop opposing a carfree street is newsworthy is because of the popular — yet wildly off-base — notion that there exists such a thing as a “bike community” where all people who love biking share a certain bundle of beliefs.
Research beat: Newly published research in the Journal of Transport & Health studied driver yielding behavior in Las Vegas and found that people with higher-priced cars yielded to people in crosswalks at a lower rate.
Tweet of the Week:
Why do I have to pay to use TriMet on days when street parking is free? 🧐
— Samantha Swindler (@editorswindler) February 18, 2020
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
The Tesla tricking road sign, is just a small taste of what would be in store for AV’s if they ever become a reality. Sure, the speed thing could be cured with some kind of digital speed mapping , but the ways that object recognition, and short term detours could be gamed for fun or profit is huge.Recommended 5
All of the nav apps I use on my phone have digital speed mapping. It’s inane that Tesla is trying to read the signs for speed regulation. The only excuse would be to step down the speed if there was a special construction zone or other reason that lowers the speed.Recommended 2
To be fair, humans can be tricked by modified traffic signs as well.Recommended 4
But you can sue the human…Recommended 0
You can sue Tesla as well, and they have much deeper pockets. You can also sue whomever actually committed the vandalism, and the city for having such easily vandalized signs. Hell, you can sue pretty much everyone.Recommended 3
Right … sue Tesla. With their deep pockets. That sounds really promising.Recommended 1
how about ending the insanity of suspending driver’s licenses for failure to pay child support?Recommended 6
If you’re car-free, it has almost zero effect either deterrent, punitive or otherwise. At worst maybe it costs you an extra $44.50 (that could’ve gone toward child support) for a non-driving state ID card if you need one. Making a statement: priceless.
Anyway, I don’t think people should get to keep their licenses when they can’t afford the traffic fines they racked up. But to fix the resulting equity issue, losing your license should BE the fine. That is, no fines ever, just 3 strikes and you’re permanently out, type of thing. If we’re gonna take cars off the road, what better place to start than the people who keep f—ing up?Recommended 2
Yes, let’s both shame and regulate the users of antisocially large cars. In Vancouver, there was a recent collision where the driver of the standard sedan may have survived if she hadn’t been hit by someone else driving a raised, full-sized American pickup truck. It should not be legal to manufacture, sell, or drive a vehicle that can decapitate the occupant of another vehicle let alone be a pedestrian death device. There is way, way too much freedom of automotive choice!Recommended 19
I’m all on board if we also make recumbents illegal.Recommended 8
Why would you want to make recumbent bikes illegal?Recommended 1
Deadly decapitation danger.Recommended 1
“Why would you want to make recumbent bikes illegal?”
MotRG may or may not actually want to do that. But what he most assuredly wants is to launch false equivalences into these conversations. He thinks it is droll., no matter how far fetched, implausible, wrongheaded.Recommended 17
You seem like a conspiracy theorist – I just don’t like them.Recommended 1
I observe your posting proclivities. No conspiracy required.
PS you don’t like conspiracy theorists, or you don’t like recumbents?Recommended 0
Because they look silly?Recommended 0
The obvious difference being that recumbents pose no meaningful danger to other road users. It’s the same reason we usually laugh at attempts to legislate “distracted walking”Recommended 9
Certainly true, but society regulates all sorts of behaviors whose primary dangers are to those undertaking them.
I absolutely don’t support banning recumbents (deadly decapitation danger notwithstanding), but if bicycles are as dangerous as some suggest, perhaps society has an interest in regulating their use just as we do with other vehicles that do not offer sufficient protection in the case of a crash.
I can’t cruise around on public streets in my golf cart, for example.Recommended 0
If bicycles were as dangerous as some suggest, it wouldn’t be possible for people who ride them to live several years longer on average than the people who don’t, but that’s the reality.
Maybe we can take your off-hand suggestion just a bit further and mandate that everyone must ride bikes. Everyone will live longer because of the magical benefits of cycling and I think there might just be some other benefits.Recommended 0
Lyft’s e-bike launch in DC, I’m not a fan of ride share platforms Lyft and Uber. However, I think that the Biketown bikes really miss out by being big, heavy lugs. You could say they are safer that way, but there’s so many electric options, that argument falls flat. I think Biketown should do e-bikes.Recommended 5
They’re coming. Allegedly. https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2019/09/portland-wants-at-least-half-of-biketown-fleet-to-be-e-bikes-eyes-significant-expansion.htmlRecommended 2
I wouldn’t hold my breath on the quick roll-out of shared e-bikes or e-bikes in general as the Corona virus will probably blow a hole in the e-bike supply chain the size of the moon. It is at least possible to put together a regular pedal bike ( not a cheap one) with parts from the U.S. and europe , but the drive trains of nearly all e-bikes are almostly exclusively manufactured in China. To be fair this is probably somewhat true of automobiles too with almost all new cars containing at least a few critical parts from a Chinese supply chain.Recommended 2
Ironic that the city observatory article mentions New Orleans in terms of correlation between food and driving. In all of my experience, that’s explicitly not the case for New Orleans, they drive everywhere!
Further, I would posit that given the dearth of grocery stores (vast swaths of New Orleans are food deserts) combined with a historically low cost of living and low cost of food items like sea food has allowed small neighborhood restaurants to survive, and the food scene to remain vibrant.
But otherwise, New Orleans is a city of cars, not cyclists.Recommended 3
Per US Census 2018 ACS:
NOLA: 3.5% bike commuters
PDX: 5.3% bike commuters
NOLA is just the dyslectic cousin of PDX.Recommended 0
Not only is the “‘Bike community’ not monolithic,” neither are most ‘communities’ that are cited in our social and political conversations. This community and that community (Black, Latino, Gay, cycling or whatever) are typically labeled by those of us who are outside of those groups, often in an attempt to curry favor to the benefit of whatever cause, service or product we’re trying to promote.Recommended 10
Labeling groups as “communities” and thinking of them as monolithic blocks allows people to be lazy. If you’re a City agency or a reporter, it’s easier to label all cyclists, members of a race, etc. as a community, then give one of their “spokesmen” a call to get the opinion of the entire group than it is to actually find out what all the various opinions may be of many people in that group.Recommended 0
I think it’s even worse… It’s a form of “othering”. Your community has a variety of viewpoints, but those people can be reduced to one token opinion that somehow represents them all. This is especially true for groups bounded by arbitrary lines, as opposed to self-defining groups of affinity.Recommended 0
Keep your license: If we’re concerned about traffic fines disproportionately affecting the poor wouldn’t a better solution be to switch to a point based system and no fines or maybe scaling fines based on income?Recommended 7
It is my goal to have traffic fines disproportionately affect dangerous drivers, but with our current enforcement regimen, they don’t really affect anyone.Recommended 10
The study connecting driver compliance with stopping for people at crosswalks and car price builds on research that Dr. Tara Goddard conducted while she was at PSU – she studied drivers’ racial bias in crosswalk compliance, road rage interactions between drivers and cyclists, how crashes involving cyclists are reported by the media, and the age at which the gender disparity in cycling begins.
BP has reported on her work before:Recommended 2
https://bikeportland.org/2013/04/18/psu-researcher-delving-into-multimodal-road-rage-85628
https://bikeportland.org/2013/05/27/for-girls-on-bikes-new-research-shows-a-turning-point-age-14-87307
https://bikeportland.org/event/trec-seminar-a-study-of-driver-attitudes-and-bias