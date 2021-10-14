Weekend Event Guide: Cyclocross, Showers Pass Sale, a swap meet, and more

Hi everybody!

The good news is that it’s autumn in Portland, so there are many excuses to go out and explore the beautiful views around the city (or outside it). The other good news is that this weekend is full of great rides and events. From a warehouse sale with great deals on rain gear (that will probably offer some answers to Shannon’s recent inquiries ) and a good, old-fashioned swap meet, to another fun ‘cross race, and much more

Don’t forget that there are always more events to consider on our calendar. Have a great weekend!

Friday, October 15th

Light Brigade: City Views – 8:00 pm at Normandale Park (NE)

This event was posted on last week’s WEG, however it was cancelled and postponed to this Friday. “We’ll start in NE Portland and wrap up by the new Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian Bridge by Interstate 84. Light up your bikes and lets hit some great city views!” More info here.

Saturday, October 16th

Washougal Cyclocross – 8:30 am at Washougal MX Park, Washougal (WA)

Cyclocross season goes on this weekend across the Columbia River in beautiful Washougal. Pre register online at obra.org by 10/15. More info here.

**Featured Event**

Showers Pass Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Showers Pass HQ (SE) “The Famous Showers Pass Warehouse Sale is back in person this year! Shop our Portland Sale to find the best deal on Showers Pass rain gear all year. This sale is held outdoors and masks will be required for entry.” More info here.

Fall Party Pace ride – 9:45 am

Remember to sign up to BikePOCPNW group to get the start location (email will.cortez.23@gmail.com). “Join us this Saturday (10/16) for our Fall Party Pace Ride around some green spaces in North Portland. Fingers crossed we are able to catch the last vestiges of leaves changing color before they hit the ground and become a cycling hazard and clog up our storm water drains!” More info here.

Rose City Food Park / KD Upcycles Swap Meet – 12:00 pm at 3:00 pm at Rose City Food Park (NE)

“Space will be available for anyone who wishes to buy, sell or trade bicycle related parts, accessories, wheels, frame, complete bikes and gear. $10 for a sellers space and this includes a single beer ticket. $4.50 pints available for vendors and buyers at Adda beer. There are limited covered spaces available with plenty of outdoor space inside the food pod.” More info here.

BikeLoud PDX SE/E Chapter Ride & Meeting – 1:00 pm at Flavel Park (SE)

“The S/SE Chapter is planning to survey the planned 70’s greenway, starting from Flavel Park. We’ll meet at 1:00 pm and ride 4.6 miles to Montavilla, where we’ll take a break for a chapter meeting and refreshments at a local victualler. After our meeting, we have the option to disburse, or ride north to the ‘top’ of the route at SE Sacramento or back to Flavel Park.” More info here.

Sunday, October 17th

RCB Ride –10:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

“Plan for an hourish, party-paced loop along the waterfront. These rides are geared for folks looking for a chill 10-15 mile route that should take around 60-90 minutes.” More info here.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

