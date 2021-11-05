Carfree Street of the Week: North Kerby at Jefferson High School

This week’s street is one of several similar spaces across Portland: streets adjacent to schools where driving is not allowed. I’ll share other ones in the future, but for now let’s take a look at the wonderful block of North Kerby between Sumner and Emerson.

This carfree block gets bonus points because it’s right outside Jefferson High School. It also has dozens of bike racks and is under the shade of several massive maple trees. I don’t know the history of this block, or when and why the street was closed to car traffic. If anyone knows, please share!

At the north end of the block there are actually huge trees which appear to be planted in the middle of the street. Perhaps long ago they were in a median?

I love this space and actually walk and ride through it frequently because it’s in my neighborhood and my favorite little dog park is a few blocks away from it.

Have you ever come across this block?

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland's editor and publisher.











