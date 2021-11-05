Carfree Street of the Week: North Kerby at Jefferson High School

Posted by on November 5th, 2021 at 4:08 pm

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This week’s street is one of several similar spaces across Portland: streets adjacent to schools where driving is not allowed. I’ll share other ones in the future, but for now let’s take a look at the wonderful block of North Kerby between Sumner and Emerson.

This carfree block gets bonus points because it’s right outside Jefferson High School. It also has dozens of bike racks and is under the shade of several massive maple trees. I don’t know the history of this block, or when and why the street was closed to car traffic. If anyone knows, please share!

At the north end of the block there are actually huge trees which appear to be planted in the middle of the street. Perhaps long ago they were in a median?

I love this space and actually walk and ride through it frequently because it’s in my neighborhood and my favorite little dog park is a few blocks away from it.

Have you ever come across this block?

Psmith
Guest
Psmith

Is N Delaware Ave between Chief Joseph School and Arbor Lodge Park on the list for a future post? That’s one of my favorite example of a good car-free street. If there’s a school on one side of a street and a park on the other, it just makes so much sense.

52 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes! That is one of my faves too (and all my kids go/have gone there).

49 minutes ago
Jim Labbe
Guest
Jim Labbe

Love this block. I bike this route every time I go to Cherry Sprout grocery.

14 minutes ago
