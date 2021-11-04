City of Portland says they’ll ‘daylight’ 350 intersections on accelerated timeline

Graphic: Oregon Walks

A nagging issue for traffic safety activists — intersection daylighting, where cars are prohibited from parking at corners — will see major progress thanks to funding pushed for by Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

“Additional funding secured by Commissioner Hardesty is allowing PBOT to accelerate these changes on High Crash Network streets.”
— PBOT

This week the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) announced they plan to implement “vision clearance” at around 350 intersections and the work will be done by the end of June 2022. That’s a vastly accelerated timeline that comes as the City is embroiled in a lawsuit that says they haven’t worked on this issue fast enough.

Advocates had harangued PBOT for years to adhere to state law (ORS 811.550) that says people cannot park within 20-feet of crosswalks at an intersection. Portland City Code (16.20.130) bolsters that policy by dictating a 50-foot parking buffer at intersections and a prohibition of vehicles over six-feet high. The reason advocates care so much about this policy is because cars and trucks (especially large ones) block visibility of people trying to cross the street. Because parking is a valuable revenue source for PBOT and in very short supply in some neighborhoods, PBOT rarely enforced the law. They gave parking enforcement officers discretion, said they were limited by staff capacity, and used exemptions in the statute to justify their positions.

In September 2018 PBOT finally caved to community pressure and announced they’d start following the law; but only in very limited situations as part of new capital projects or alongside new developments. Also, as part of work to update the Pedestrian Master Plan, PBOT said they would require planners to set back parking at uncontrolled intersections (without stop signs or signals) on “pedestrian priority streets”. This included a limited number of intersections on neighborhood greenways and streets designated as city walkways or in specific Pedestrian Districts. PBOT said they’d also respond to individual complaints about specific locations.

Graphic: PBOT

This approach left out thousands of dangerous intersections, so advocates kept pushing. In late 2019, nonprofit Oregon Walks launched a “clear the corners” campaign. Another pressure point was applied in February 2020 when a local law firm filed a lawsuit against PBOT claiming the lack of visibility at an intersection, and failure to comply with parking laws, led to the death of a motorcycle rider. That lawsuit is still working its way through the legal process.

In the meantime, PBOT Commissioner Hardesty has decided to push ahead with the policy as part of her “urgent response to the crisis of vehicular violence” via a budget amendment back in June that included $450,000 in funding for a suite of road safety measures.

PBOT announced Tuesday that $200,000 of that funding will go toward intersection vision clearance work. “PBOT typically applies vision clearance to streets only during paving and capital projects,” read a statement from PBOT. “Additional funding secured by Commissioner Hardesty is allowing PBOT to accelerate these changes on High Crash Network streets.”

This work will put even more strain on Portland’s parking supply, which has been shrinking for years due to increased residential and commercial development and more recently by a proliferation of street plazas and parklets in commercial districts.

See more about PBOT’s daylighting policy here.

No free storage of private property on public land
Guest
No free storage of private property on public land

Very welcome news. Should’ve been done a long time ago, but better late than never! Hopefully this will be done with widened sidewalks near the intersections, since we all know there’s no traffic enforcement.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Pepperidge farm remembers when local activists daylighted intersections according to the letter of state law and PBOT frittered away thousands of dollars by immediately sandblasting away the painted yellow curbs.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

This is good news for pedestrian safety which needs all the help it can get…

Though I am concerned that the CoP will ‘fail’ given how much of a very heavy lift it is to reduce any on-street parking (or manage it better outside of paid parking meter zones) and get positive Vision Zero outcomes. In a year or two we may have to collectively revisit this initiative and consider the other solution: focusing on speed reduction and automated enforcement.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

I’d like it if they didn’t allow enclosed street seating all the way up to the crosswalk like I see in several intersections around town. In some cases, these enclosures are opaque and over six feet tall as well.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
