See the latest progress on Blumenauer Bridge

Posted by on November 2nd, 2021 at 10:50 am

View from 12th Avenue overcrossing as of Monday afternoon.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

We’re nearly a month since crews first rolled the 475-foot long Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge over I-84 and Sullivan’s Gulch.

Since then they’ve jumped the white tubular frame of the span over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the north side and have completed the connection to 7th Avenue. The deck where we’ll ride our bikes is still has a gap above the train tracks but you can easily visualize how it will eventually all come together.

Here are a few more views:

Looking northwest from the south side.

Looking southwest from the north side. Note the struts in the lower right where the deck of the bridge will be placed.

Looking northwest from the construction staging lot at NE 7th and Flanders.

Looking northeast from NE Grand Avenue overpass.

Looking east from Grand Avenue overpass.

And just to refresh your memory, here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like:

(Source: PBOT)

Can’t wait to ride on this thing next summer!

maxD
Guest
maxD

any updates on the 7th Ave Greenway north and south of this bridge? How about the connection to the Esplanade?

8 hours ago
hamiramani
Guest
hamiramani

Excited to see continued progress. I really hope PBOT, the surrounding communities and advocates can create a highly livable, compassionate and enjoyable environment that spreads many blocks beyond this bridge.

8 hours ago
Zach R
Guest
Zach R

With the announced foreclosure of the Lloyd Center, I am beginning to have high hopes for how the area will change. Hopefully they tear down all the parking garages around the building (if they choose to reuse the main structure) and add as much housing as they can to the area. More people living close to the city, with excellent MAX, streetcar, bus, and bike connections is the kind of car free development that we need. To me, it’s on a similar scale of opportunity as the Pearl District when the Hoyt rail yard closed.

7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This is exactly where we should be building new housing, and the Lloyd super blocks are a fantastic opportunity. Minimal sub-subterranean car parking, street-facing commercial below residential, and large public courtyards. It’s all close to transit and will really activate 7th and the Green Loop.

That said, we are going to see some tough years ahead for this area. When the mall shuts down and maintenance ceases, things could get ugly in the area. There are still near-term concerns for both commercial real estate and large projects in general. See: the recent announcement on the post office blocks.

6 hours ago
Yex
Guest
Yex

“Could get ugly”.
Nope, it will be a sh&;show of chaos and inhumanity. Hold onto your hats.

1 minute ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

The top photo is really nice.

5 hours ago
