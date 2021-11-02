See the latest progress on Blumenauer Bridge

We’re nearly a month since crews first rolled the 475-foot long Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge over I-84 and Sullivan’s Gulch.

Since then they’ve jumped the white tubular frame of the span over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the north side and have completed the connection to 7th Avenue. The deck where we’ll ride our bikes is still has a gap above the train tracks but you can easily visualize how it will eventually all come together.

Here are a few more views:

And just to refresh your memory, here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like:

Can’t wait to ride on this thing next summer!

