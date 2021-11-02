Drivers park in north Portland courtyard that was funded as carfree oasis

Posted by on November 2nd, 2021 at 2:30 pm

A plaque on North Fremont outside the One North courtyard.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“We are working to ensure that the courtyard is enjoyed as it was always intended.”
— Carrie Belding, Metro

Portlander Nora Lehmann was shocked during a recent walk to see cars parked in what was usually a serene courtyard near the corner of North Vancouver and Fremont.

“I’m so upset,” she posted to Twitter. “The beautifully landscaped plaza at the One North building on Williams has apparently been turned into a parking lot?! WTAF is there nowhere in this town where cars don’t ruin everything?!”



(Photos: Nora Lehmann)

Eagle-eyed sleuths Iain Mackenzie (@maccoinnich) and others who follow Nora quickly pointed out that that particular lot was funded with a Metro “Nature in Neighborhood” grant under specific requirements that it be set aside as a community gathering space — not as a place to park cars. According to a description of the $420,313 grant award on Metro’s website, the courtyard is supposed to give people an, “opportunity to experience urban ecology close to home.” “At the One North Community Courtyard, a new public plaza centrally located in a dense, urban area will offer a neighborhood gathering place surrounded by natural plantings,” it says.

Advertisement

I’ve visited the site a few times since seeing Nora’s post and haven’t seen cars parked there.

Officials from Metro and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT owns the public easement for the courtyard) have also visited the site, according to Carrie Belding with Metro Parks and Nature Communications.

In an email to BikePortland, Belding said, “We are discussing the issue both internally and with PBOT and are working to ensure that the courtyard is enjoyed as it was always intended. We hope to be able to provide further updates this week.” Asked if business owners had been told parking is not allowed, Belding said that they are still coordinating those contacts.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
No free storage of private property on public landmaccoinnichTodd/BoulangerBikeninjaConcordia Cyclist Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

It’s how drivers operate. If one does it they all do it. Same with someone ignoring you in a crosswalk- the first one pretends you’re not there and then then next 3 speed through, pretending not to see you too. I actually used to eat lunch in that plaza. Would be a shame to see it taken over.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
No free storage of private property on public land
Guest
No free storage of private property on public land

It’s monkey see, monkey do with drivers. One of our neighbors used to almost always park on the wrong side of the street, and while they were here, a bunch of others started doing it too. Now that they’ve been gone for a year, people are mostly back to parking correctly.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Good work. Now we just need to get the big trucks off of all the East Portland sidewalks (not to mention all the other random stuff).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Seems like an odd design. Why do they have a curb cut here without bollards? Is the intent to just have service vehicles have access? Just looking at the Streetview, I can see why people are parking here. It looks like an unmarked parking lot.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The courtyard is partially private property and partially an alley (city right-of-way). The property owner at 3537-3539 N Williams didn’t want to give up the right to use the alley for access to parking at the rear of their property.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Concordia Cyclist
Guest
Concordia Cyclist

I bike by that space often and have seen cars park there off and on for months. Always wondered since it isn’t clearly signed.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Its simple Metro. Put up a no parking, or you will be towed sign. Then tow them away and fine them . Financial punishment is the only thing driving barbarians understand.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Don’t they say…”use it or lose it”?
My 2 cents from afar: Seems that the residents / site manager have not been programming the space (formally or informally) frequently enough for local drivers to feel shy about parking long term there.

I assume this outdoor plaza space was designed based on Dutch residential woonerf / commercial winkle street spaces which allows some limited motor vehicle access. What does the project’s developer’s agreement say as to how this space is to be vehicular-ly managed (vs the METRO grant)?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests