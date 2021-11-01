Photo Gallery: Halloween ‘Cross in Cascade Locks

Not quite as big as it used to be in the heyday of the Cyclocross Crusade, yesterday’s traditional Halloween costume race race was still a sight to behold. There was also a goat in the race! As in, a real live goat who dutifully followed its owner around the course for several laps.

The setting was beautiful Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge.

Here’s what I saw…

This dude rode an entire race with a massive star destroyer ship strapped to his back. Keep in mind the wind was absolutely howling, which makes this feat even more impressive:

This kid in the Spider Man suit was getting after it:





Pee Wee!

Things were a bit fruity at the BikePOC tent:

This man and his goat were everyone’s favorite:

