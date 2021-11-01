Photo Gallery: Halloween ‘Cross in Cascade Locks
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on November 1st, 2021 at 9:56 am
Not quite as big as it used to be in the heyday of the Cyclocross Crusade, yesterday’s traditional Halloween costume race race was still a sight to behold. There was also a goat in the race! As in, a real live goat who dutifully followed its owner around the course for several laps.
The setting was beautiful Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge.
Here’s what I saw…
This dude rode an entire race with a massive star destroyer ship strapped to his back. Keep in mind the wind was absolutely howling, which makes this feat even more impressive:
This kid in the Spider Man suit was getting after it:
Pee Wee!
Things were a bit fruity at the BikePOC tent:
This man and his goat were everyone’s favorite:
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Jonathan Maus is the publisher and editor-in-chief of BikePortland.org. You can reach him via email at jonathan [at] bikeportland [dot] org. If you have an urgent matter, please use our 24HR Tipline – (503) 706-8804.
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.