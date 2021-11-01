Carfree Street of the Week: NW 24th between Flanders and Glisan

Posted by on November 1st, 2021 at 3:44 pm

Cars no longer welcome!
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland has lots of little sections of carfree streets. Usually just a block or two. I want to share more about them here in hopes that it inspires us to create more of them.

The other day I came across a brand new one: NW 24th between Westover/Flanders and Glisan.

This is a neat little block that was never really a major thoroughfare for drivers, but it’s still nice to have it officially set aside as a quiet carfree space. It’s amazing how a few concrete barricades can transform a potentially hostile environment into a serene one.

This is a gorgeous part of Portland that feels historic because it has very old paving stones still in tact and it’s surrounded by huge mature trees and old stately homes. While just one block in size, the space feels larger because there’s also a sidewalk and a hillside adjacent to Westover that adds some square footage.


The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) grabbed the opportunity to make this block carfree as part of a larger effort to establish NW 24th as a safe neighborhood greenway route as envisioned in the Northwest In Motion plan.

When I rolled through a few days ago I noticed that the block was a magnet for walkers, runners, and bike riders. It was beautiful! Whenever we reclaim streets for people, it becomes immediately clear that it was the presence of cars that prevents our streets from reaching their full potential.

Stay tuned for more of these little profiles of Portland’s many carfree spaces.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Front Page, Infrastructure

Lazy Spinner
Guest
Lazy Spinner

A whole block of car free riding?! I feel more strong and confident already! Portland is platinum again, baby!!! (Snark fully intended – also, be careful braking on that combination of cobbles and wet leaves.)

I appreciate the enthusiasm, Jonathan but we have to stop accepting these little bones thrown our way as progress to celebrate. When PBOT puts an arterial like Broadway or Sandy or MLK on a road diet with a full car width lanes in each direction dedicated to bikes, then they are serious and should be praised. We have always needed ways to get around faster on bikes to make it competitive with car travel. PBOT gives us little out-of-the-way boutique blocks in neighborhoods where our wealthiest citizens live but would never dream of riding a bike or having a safer walk to the bus.

4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Oh relax lazy spinner. I’m not accepting anything. Just sharing a little thing that I like.

4 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

it has very old paving stones still in tact

* “intact” not “in tact”

4 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Wealthy neighborhoods get all the perks!

3 hours ago
estomaquer
Subscriber
estomaquer

I love this little block! I use it all the time to get from my apartment to Washington Park. The cobblestones with bike sized paved lanes are one of my favorite road types in Portland. NW Marshall between 12th and 13th has this combination and it allows bikes to ride though easily but limits car speed since it’s so bumpy for them.

3 hours ago
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

If the NW in Motion plan gets even one of the greenways in NW to meet city standards for (low) motor vehicle volume and speed it will be these two planters plus a few speed humps.

23 minutes ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Nice fall glam shot! Though the street has brick pavers from the look of the photos. And as for “rich vs poor”…we should just embrace that PBoT has made this ‘crazy’ pre 1900 intersection a little bit simpler and hopefully safer given the speeds that horseless carriages now travel at. A street closure that could be a model for all neighborhoods. Sadly, it looks like a 1950s sewer / utility line project took out half the brick work. ;-(

16 minutes ago
