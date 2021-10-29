Washington County funds 12 crossing and sidewalk projects worth $6.6 million

Washington County has given a green light to 12 Pedestrian and Biking Improvement Projects. The $6.6 million worth of sidewalks and enhanced crossings in the Bethany, Cedar Hills, and Beaverton areas are part of a biennial process carried out by their Urban Road Maintenance District (URMD).

Here’s the list of projects that have been approved for funding by the URMD Advisory Committee:

Pedestrian crossings 185th Avenue and Pheasant Lane

185th Avenue and Pike Street

Beef Bend Road and Peachtree Drive

Bethany Boulevard and Mitchell Avenue

Garden Home Boulevard and 84th Avenue

Kaiser Road and 147th

Laidlaw Road and Waterhouse Trail Advertisement Sidewalks 188th Avenue, Kinnaman Road to Blanton Street, east side of the road

195th Avenue, Keena Court to Farmington Road, west side of the road

Ewen Drive/Augusta Lane, 18235 Ewen Drive to 178th Place, north side of the road

Greenwood Drive, 135th Avenue to the fire gate, north side of the road

Huntington Avenue, Cedar Hills Boulevard to Glenhaven Street, both sides of the road

The program that funded these projects is worth paying attention to if you live/ride/work in the area and want to advocate for safer streets. Anyone can suggest a candidate project on the County website and the list is reviewed by the committee every other year. To be eligible for funding, projects must address a specific biking or walking safety concern and/or fill a connectivity gap.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

Washington County