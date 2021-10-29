Washington County funds 12 crossing and sidewalk projects worth $6.6 million
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on October 29th, 2021 at 9:16 am
Washington County has given a green light to 12 Pedestrian and Biking Improvement Projects. The $6.6 million worth of sidewalks and enhanced crossings in the Bethany, Cedar Hills, and Beaverton areas are part of a biennial process carried out by their Urban Road Maintenance District (URMD).
Here’s the list of projects that have been approved for funding by the URMD Advisory Committee:
Pedestrian crossings
185th Avenue and Pheasant Lane
185th Avenue and Pike Street
Beef Bend Road and Peachtree Drive
Bethany Boulevard and Mitchell Avenue
Garden Home Boulevard and 84th Avenue
Kaiser Road and 147th
Laidlaw Road and Waterhouse Trail
Advertisement
Sidewalks
188th Avenue, Kinnaman Road to Blanton Street, east side of the road
195th Avenue, Keena Court to Farmington Road, west side of the road
Ewen Drive/Augusta Lane, 18235 Ewen Drive to 178th Place, north side of the road
Greenwood Drive, 135th Avenue to the fire gate, north side of the road
Huntington Avenue, Cedar Hills Boulevard to Glenhaven Street, both sides of the road
The program that funded these projects is worth paying attention to if you live/ride/work in the area and want to advocate for safer streets. Anyone can suggest a candidate project on the County website and the list is reviewed by the committee every other year. To be eligible for funding, projects must address a specific biking or walking safety concern and/or fill a connectivity gap.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.