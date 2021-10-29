Video: Bike-Thru 47th Avenue’s new protected bike lanes

Posted by on October 29th, 2021 at 2:31 pm

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has quietly finished construction on a project that has completely rebuilt Northeast 47th Avenue and given it one of the city’s best bikeways. A half-mile section between Columbia and Cornfoot has gone from a crumbling, two-lane road with gravel shoulders and no bike lanes, to a shiny new street with fresh trees, bioswales, and a wide protected bike lane.

It’s a key part of closing gaps so that one day it will be easy and safe to get from the 42nd Avenue corridor/Cully Neighborhood and the Holman neighborhood greenway to the Portland Airport, I-205 path, and beyond.

But how does it work? Check out my latest Bike-Thru video to see my impressions.

Or scroll down for photos and some written notes about what I saw…

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

— As I’ve expected for years since this project was announced, blockage of the bikeway by adjacent industrial businesses remains a problem. There are at least two or three repeat offenders whose trucks routinely block the bicycle traffic lane. PBOT needs to work on a new strategy to fix this.

— Maintenance looks to also be a problem with this protected bikeway (as with many others). There are several sections full of dirt and other debris. It’s too bad that we spend $7 million on a project and it looks terrible almost immediately.

Advertisement

– The width and design overall is great! Despite nearby traffic going 40+ mph and much of it being large trucks, because I was physically separated I felt safe while using this new bikeway.

— We now have much-improved access to Whitaker Ponds Nature Park! This is a gem of a park and now it’s much easier to get to without a car. Highly recommend checking out the paths and trails and views of the pond. It’s a great place to escape into nature.

— This is a high-quality island of infrastructure surrounded by unsafe gaps. The Columbia/47th intersection is not for the faint of heart and I still consider Cornfoot Road a no-go zone on a bike. The connection to the Holman greenway/42nd is also bad. It has no biking space and an uphill, shared lane in the southbound direction. That’s too bad, because we won’t reach the potential of this excellent new protected bikeway until we fix those trouble spots. The good news is there are plans in the books for a new 42nd Avenue bridge and for a new path on Cornfoot. They can’t happen soon enough and hopefully the completion of 47th adds urgency to the plans.

— It’s too bad the protection doesn’t go all the way to NE Columbia. For some reason (project scope most likely), the project doesn’t start until a few hundred feet north of Columbia.

Have you ridden this yet? Take a look at the photos and the video and let us know what you think.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Joe AdamskimaccoinnichhamiramaniEPBjorn Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

I rode part of this that was already completed on a weekend during the construction, I also found that neighboring industrial users were using the bike path as a parking lot. City could try some outreach, but at a certain point you’d probably only have to tow a couple of vehicles and the problem would be over.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Nice video. I pulled up this section of 47th on Google street view and it’s quite the change. Of course the pallet factory and welding/trailer repair junkshow have been the same for years and DGAF about this new path, which really just gives them a nicer driveway. Funny to see a bunch of people w/ yellow vests standing by the slough bridge in the 8/2019 street view before this all started.
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5714156,-122.6142028,3a,75y,11.86h,82.24t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1skz8frbLW3RLRbRMyOi3WrA!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

It’s remarkable that placemaking just doesn’t seem to be of interest in these projects. I feel that the sidewalk and bike lanes should at least be separated by using different colors, textures or something else. Separation using trees is good. It feels very unfair to those walking/rolling (is there anybody doing that there?) to be surrounded by people biking. The unkempt nature of the facilities makes for an uninviting space too. And, essentially allowing drivers to park there negates any benefits. Of course, the disconnectedness of this facility makes it useless to most people (unless PBOT does have plans for connections in the near future).

Thanks for the report and video on this.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

I agree. Functionally, it’s obviously much better than what was there before, even with the issues identified in the video. But design wise… it very much feels like something where a civil engineer was the lead consultant (no offense to civil engineers! some of my best friends are civil engineers!). I feel like some more design input from a landscape architect / urban designer could have really helped here, and indeed on a lot of other PBOT capital projects.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Joe Adamski
Guest
Joe Adamski

much of this area is poorly served by transit, the 75 stop at Columbia/47th is as close as you get to the south end of the airport and Cornfoot.Employers like FedEx,UPS, the Air NG base, the plane painting place and a lot of smaller businesses. Totally car dependent. the nearest other transit is the Red Max at the east end of the airport. safe walking and bike access would certainly be of value.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests