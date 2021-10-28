Weekend Event Guide: Halloween rides, Día de los Muertos, costumed ‘cross, and more!

Hi folks and happy Halloweekend.

October is coming to an end — you know what that means! — and there plenty of events to get into the spirit. Halloween rides where you visit cemeteries, ride by spooky decorated houses, and more. Costumes are encouraged. Even the Cyclocross Crusade is going halloweening on Sunday with their costume competition. A special mention to Teatro Milagros’s celebration of the Día de los Muertos with their Altar Tour ride on Saturday.

As if it was necessary to say it, remember to have fun!

Friday, October 29th

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me Ride – 6:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“Through the darkness of future past, the magician longs to see, one chant out between two worlds, fire walk with me!” Ride organized by dudeluna. More info here.

WTFNB Unity Ride: Haunted Tour Edition – 7:00 pm at Salmon St Springs (SW)

Party-paced past some of Portland’s historically haunted spots in spirit of Halloween. Costumes are encouraged. “Let’s get spooky”. More info here.

Saturday, October 30th

Cyclocross Crusade: Race #2, Cascade Locks – 8:30 am at Easy Climb Trail (Cascade Locks, OR)

Second race of the Cyclocross Crusade series. OBRA membership is required for all riders. Online Registration is available for a single day as well as for the whole series. More info here.

East Portland Cemeteries Ride – 11: 00 am. Registration required to receive the venue details.

“When it comes to cemeteries on the east side of the Willamette, everyone knows about Lone Fir, and many people know about that one at NE 57th and Fremont. While they are nice, this ride will head to much more obscure burial grounds which you may not know existed! Join for a lovely casual cruise where we will check out anywhere from four to six of these graveyards. Limited to 24 participants.” Registration required. More info here.

Teatro Milagro Altar Tour Bike Ride – 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Teatro Milagro (SE)

“The month culminates with a longer workshop on the 30th, from 1 to 4 to decorate bikes as altars, and parade in costume around the Green Loop, to visit local businesses participating in the altar display program.” More info here.

Light Brigade: Halloween Edition – 7:00 pm at Pod 28 Food Carts (SE)

“Time for another Light Brigade ride around ol PDX, This Halloween themed ride will be a Family Friendly affair. Costumes highly encouraged plus make sure to light up your bikes, bring candy to share!” More info here.

Twosday Team Halloween – 7:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

“It’s Halloween Eve, and the one year anniversary of Twosday Night Adventure transforming into Twosday Road Rascals. Lets celebrate with a Halloween themed ride. We will ride around until midnight and bring in Halloween right. Park stops, a store stop, fun and friends. Costumes highly encouraged.” More info here.

Sunday, October 31st

Cyclocross Crusade: Race #3, Cascade Locks – 8:30 am at Easy Climb Trail (Cascade Locks, OR)

Third race of the Cyclocross Crusade series. Sunday is costume day! If you wish to participate by wearing a costume while you race, you will be entered into the costume competition! This is just something to do for fun, and is an annual tradition. OBRA membership is required for all riders. Online Registration is available for a single day as well as for the whole series. More info here.

Portland Poloween – 10:00 am at Alberta Park (NE)

“Come party next Sunday! Costumes! Games! DJ Bike Dad!”More info here.

Pumpkins & Tombstones Bike Ride – 6:30 pm at Sellwood Park (SE)

“Ride past some spooky Halloween houses in the Sellwood-Moreland-Ardenwald neighborhoods before ending at the Davis Graveyard, which is open again after being closed in 2020. On Halloween night the graveyard will of course have its full effects on display. This ride is the season opener for Puddlecycle, which was mostly shut down this last season as well.” More info here.

