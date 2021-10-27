What’s behind city’s confidence in ‘crossbikes’? This research

Posted by on October 27th, 2021

Taken from Frank Boateng Appiah’s paper.

What Portland’s crossbike markings lack in legal authority, they make up for in research.

After recently hearing a positive comment from PBOT Bike Coordinator Roger Geller about the effectiveness of these painted crosswalks for bike users, I heard about a study that backs it up. Now that I’ve tracked down that study, Geller’s confidence is much more understandable.

The study comes in the form of new research titled, Improving Safe Bicycle-Crossings at Unsignalized Intersections through Pavement Markings: Analysis of the City of Portland Innovative Strategy by Frank Boateng Appiah. Appiah completed the research as part of his work toward a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Portland State University. Among the thesis committee members who reviewed the work was noted bicycle researcher Christopher M. Monsere, who’s worked with PBOT on many bikeway innovations in the past including bike boxes and blue signal detection lights.

For this study on crossbikes, Appiah analyzed before and after video data of three intersections: NE Going at 15th, SE Salmon at 20th, and NE Holman at 33rd. At each location, his research showed significant improvement in the rate of car users who yielded to people on bikes. In addition to increased yielding rates, he also tracked the amount of times a bicycle user had to wait for cars to clear the intersection. (Waiting is a key metric, because research shows when people are forced to wait too long, they are more likely to break the law or make a bad decision.)

Here’s what he found on yielding behaviors:

At NE Going and 15th, before the crossbike was striped drivers would yield at a rate of 48% and 61% (from the near and far side of the intersection, respectively). After the crossbike markings went in, those rates shot up to 91% and 95%. At NE Holman and 33rd driver yielding went up from 38% and 36% to 77% and 82% after the treatment was installed. At SE Salmon and SE 20th drivers only yielded 21% and 11% of the time before the crossbike went in, rates that doubled for the near side and tripled for the far side afterwards.

When it came to how many bicycle users had to wait for drivers to clear the intersection, the crossbike markings also had a big impact: At Going and 15th, bicyclists on the near-side of the intersection would wait for cars 52% of the time. That was slashed to just 9%. At SE Salmon and 20th, the rate of bicycle users who had to wait for cars was reduced from 79% to 60% on the near side and 89% to 67% on the far side.

Another bonus of the bike markings Appiah noticed was that they helped orient riders into a safer spot to wait that gave them a more efficient path to cross.

While some Portlanders remain skeptical of these markings because they have no legal authority (unlike the crosswalks they’re painted next to), this research will likely make crossbikes even more popular with PBOT, who clearly sees them as a relatively quick and cheap way to improve the bike network.

Delve deeper into the research by downloading it here.

Yex
Guest
Yex

Love the “crossbikes”. How do we get them to have legal standing?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

I don’t doubt the research, it matches my experience with many of these intersections, I just think its due to the fact that drivers don’t know that cross bikes are not legally binding. Is pretending to make things look illegal that aren’t how we’re managing the city now?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

At NE Going and 15th, before the crossbike was striped drivers would yield at a rate of 48% and 61%

My issue is that before or after the cross-bikes went in, drivers on NE 15th have zero obligation to yield to cyclists waiting to cross the street, but they have 100% obligation to yield to pedestrians (bike mounted or not) in the crosswalk. So, I’m still not going to cross when I’m behaving as a vehicle and one driver yields their ROW because it does not guarantee that the other drivers in another lane will stop. If I get hit, I’m at fault for not yielding the ROW to the driver in the other lane. Nope! Not going to do it. I like the law working on my side in the case of a collision. It’s bad enough how the cards are stacked against us even when we are totally within our rights. I’m not about to start gambling with gray areas to boot.

If it gets codified into law, then perhaps I’ll treat them like a crosswalk. Until then, I ignore the crossbikes as having any special meaning because they don’t.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Jonathan – you may want to refine or add a bit of detail per your lead in text “What Portland’s crossbike markings lack in legal authority…”, as I understand the point you are making (state case law may not yet know how to judge these crossings when a civil case is done)…but some readers may infer that PBoT’s use is “illegal”.
PS. Thanks for adding the report link as I could not find it otherwise.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I’ll be frank: while this research article is interesting, shame on PBOT for saying that this means crossbikes are working. This research says nothing about safety; rather, it talks about yielding rates. Unlike the case at crosswalks, where drivers must yield by law, a larger percent of drivers yielding at crossbikes does not make these crossings safer, and instead can easily cause the exact opposite effect of decreasing safety.

If a driver in one direction yields (despite having the right of way) and the cyclists starts across, but the driver in the other direction fails to yield (as is allowed by law), then a collision will occur. In that case, these crossbikes actually would decrease safety and result in more collisions. And if a novice cyclist does not know the law and think that these crossbikes give them the right of way, then they will be in for a rough time when they’re both injured and at fault for the inevitable collision that will happen. In contrast, without crossbikes, the novice cyclist will not falsely believe that they have the right of way.

Either make it mandatory for drivers to yield at these (like I’d prefer), stop using them entirely, or signalize all crossbike intersections. This middle ground is horrible for the safety of both novice cyclists, those coming from the vast majority of cities that do not use crossbikes, or those who just don’t know that crossbikes do not give the right of way.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

I have three problems with this: (1) the way the X-bikes are installed they are often not in the proper position on the roadway for cyclists (IMO too far right), (2) usually the cyclist has a stop sign and the motorist doesn’t (e.g. NE 15th and Tillamook; I’d rather have the driver go through the intersection and pass behind them, often motorists who stop actually have the right of way and it’s confusing! Plus, larger vehicles can block the view of the motorists behind them, this problem only gets worse on multi-lane roads), and (3) I’m not sure the X-bikes have any legal standing (if you know of a case where they’ve been tested in court and prevailed by all means speak up!).

So I would be really cautious about assuming you have the right of way. My personal MO is that if I already have my foot down I usually wave the motorist through, but if I’m still on the pedals I might take advantage of the situation. Plus I don’t always ‘follow directions’ if I don’t like the road positioning of the X-bike. And if you’re actually facing congested bumper to bumper traffic on the cross street it becomes pretty easy to slip through as long as you’re willing to assert yourself a little bit.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

This research may be enough to go to the legislature and get crossbikes legal standing. An addition to the vehicle code directing drivers to treat bikes in a crossbike the same as a ped (or bike) in a crosswalk would be simplest. Maybe with the minimum of tweaking to account for the differences. I vote The Street Trust go do that ;). The other possible piece would be getting the state traffic engineer (presumably via the Traffic Control Devices Committee) to include them in the Oregon Supplement to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. That might boost adoption statewide. But it seems like a lower priority than getting driver duties defined in the ORS since they’re already on streets. So many things to do. Who is making a list?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Here’s the question I’d like to hear PBOT answer: A person riding their bike proceeds across the intersection in a crossbike. A driver hits and badly injures them. The driver claims they had the right of way because the crossbike is meaningless legally. The person hit says they were in a crossbike so they had the right of way. The person hit turns to PBOT and says, “Tell them that I had the right of way”. What does PBOT say?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
