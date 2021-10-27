BikePortland Podcast: Catching up with Vivian Satterfield

In this episode, I caught up with one of Portland’s busiest advocates, Vivian Satterfield. Her work happens mostly behind the scenes as a member of many of the key committees, coalitions and task forces that shape local and regional transportation policies.

Vivian is director of strategic partnerships at Verde NW, a nonprofit based in northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood that “builds environmental wealth through social enterprise, outreach and advocacy”. Just one example of Verde’s work is how they organized, lobbied and helped build Cully Park, which opened in 2018. She’s also worked as a transit activist with OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon.

I wanted to talk to Vivian not just because she’s a smart and respected leader in the fight to reform transportation in our region, but because she brings a layered perspective to her work as a mixed-race, first generation Chinese-American born and raised in urban Chicago. She’s also a former bike racer who’s competed on the road and at the velodrome.

Read interview transcript via the PDF below:

pod-vivian-satterfield



