ODOT goes big on flashing beacons

Posted by on October 26th, 2021 at 12:04 pm

A flashing beacon on SE Milwaukie.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Do you like those flashing beacon crossings? You know, the ones where you hit the beg button and lights flash and people (are supposed to) stop for you to cross? If so, you’ll be happy to hear that the Oregon Department of Transportation has announced many more on are on the way. “The beacons are a critical part of ODOT’s efforts to maintain a modern and safe transportation system,” read an ODOT statement last Thursday.

ODOT says the beacons are “an effective tool for improving safety on busy corridors, especially in areas with long distances between traffic signals” and that they, “provide an additional layer of safety and assurance for anyone crossing a busy road.” The agency also emphasized the value of these crossings for sight-impaired people.

Of the 25 additional flashing beacons ODOT says they’ll install in the next two years, ten of them will be on Southeast Powell Boulevard (Highway 26).

(Photo: ODOT)

This is the type of investment Metro Council Juan Carlos Gonzalez has said he wants ODOT to do more of — instead of funding more freeway lanes. “There’s urgency in communities like those I represent in Washington County to drastically improve pedestrian safety,” Gonzalez said in the ODOT statement.

Here are the Portland area locations where ODOT is either under construction on new crossings or has them queued up between now and 2023:

A flashing beacon is coming soon to this intersection at 82nd and Alberta where two people were hit and killed while walking back in April.

82nd Avenue at NE Pacific and SE Mitchell Streets
OR 99E at SE Boardman and SE Hull Avenue
NE Sandy Boulevard at NE 108th Avenue
*NE 82nd Avenue at NE Alberta
North Lombard at N. Delaware and N. Emerald
SE Powell Boulevard at SE 108th, SE 116th, SE 119th, SE 140th, SE 145th, SE 151st, SE 156th, between SE 157th and SE 160th, SE 166th and 168th
SE 82nd Avenue at SE Cooper Street, SE Clatsop Street

This doubling-down on beacons comes as no surprise, as this type of infrastructure has proven very popular with politicians and policymakers alike for years. At around $50,000 per crossing, they’re much cheaper than overhead “HAWK” beacons (like at E Burnside and 41st, which run about $150,000 a piece) or full-fledged signals (which can start at $250,000), and since they’re less intrusive to motoring they don’t tend to be very controversial.

Beyond their relatively low cost, these beacons give road agencies a relatively easy way to respond to community pressure after a fatal collision.

Since they were first used by ODOT in 2009, they’ve often been installed at locations after people have been hit and killed trying to cross the street. That was the case with Angela Burke on SW Barbur, and the tragic collision on SE Foster that killed Jennifer Leonard and her friend Jessica Finlay in 2010. *It continues with the forthcoming beacon on NE 82nd and Alberta, where Stephen Looser and Anthony Tolliver were killed back in April.

In their announcement about the new beacons, ODOT emphasized a companion educational effort on how to use them. However, Oregon law is already clear that if a person intends to cross a street at an intersection (marked or not), vehicle users are required to “stop and stay stopped” until they cross. While these enhanced crossing tools are helpful, they wouldn’t be needed if people traveled at a safe speed and with the requisite amount of attention and care on their task.

While a welcome sight for many, these beacons also represent yet another hoop we have to jump through to mitigate the harms inherent in our dangerous, driving-dominated streets and the dysfunctional traffic culture that perpetuates it.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Watts
Guest
Watts

I really like flashing beacons! Instant gratification when you press that command button!

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
billbowlrider
Guest
billbowlrider

Need one desperately at 36th ave SE & Powell.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Matthew in PDX
Guest
Matthew in PDX

As a cyclist, pedestrian and driver I really like flashing beacons. They remind motorists and cyclists to look out for pedestrians, and give pedestrians a little more visibility.

The more of these installed the better.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I love these things. The vast, vast majority of times drivers fail to stop for people crossings in crosswalks isn’t malice; it’s sheer ignorance. These remove that ignorance by providing a clear signal that someone is trying to cross. Sure, compliance isn’t 100% and a HAWK beacon would be better, but I feel much safer crossing at these locations than at other marked crosswalks and they’re certainly worth the money.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I like them even better than HAWKs because they are so responsive.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

I love using the flashing beacons — the response from people driving is almost always immediate. I’d rather have one of those than a full signal installed, which are going to take much longer to get approved, require more waiting time in my experience, and cost a ton more. The city’s HAWK signals are OK to me, too.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mark smith
Guest
Mark smith

It’s a half measure. Why not a real red light? It carries no legal weight.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The crosswalk alone carries legal weight but I agree that there should be far, far greater legal weight for a failure to yield at a rapid flash beacon.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Vans
Guest
Vans

These are ok and way better than nothing but on a 5 lane (2 lanes each direction plus turn lane in the middle) street like on SE Stark and 133rd, the road is too wide for only flashing lights at the sidewalk, this crossing used to have a beacon on the middle island but it never lasted more than a week or two from being mowed over by cars, cost a fortune, I believe called out here and now doesn’t get replaced. Drivers rarely stop for this crossing until 1 of 3 or 4 stop and I force the issue by proceeding before all lanes are stopped. The beacons are to far aside in the field of vision and not big or bright enough in daylight, especially when sunny.

Like I said, better than nothing and glad they are going to add more but they need to be bigger, brighter and more visible front and center of the road so drivers have no excuse for not seeing it when they are not paying good attention or just plain trying to ignore it.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

They just added a big overhead on on 82nd just downhill from Madison HS. Massive cantilevered arm that (hopefully) no one mows down. Now the rest in the area keep getting taken out. The one on NE Glisan at 78th has been missing for months.

WHY CAN’T THE BEACONS BE BETTER PROTECTED?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Since they were first used by ODOT in 2009, they’ve often been installed at locations after people have been hit and killed trying to cross the street.

ODOT should name each crossing after the people who needlessly died at that spot while they spent time building freeways.

e.g. the 82nd and Alberta beacon could be named “The Stephen Looser and Anthony Tolliver Memorial Crossing” with a big sign.

Traffic deaths need to stop being normalized by the likes of ODOT. Maybe all the crossing should have little plaques too, “Vision Zero Died Here”

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Doesn’t outer Powell already have most of its RFBs already installed? I know many were installed even before I left town in 2015. The one at Sandy and 108th was installed in 2012 or so; is this a replacement?

The $50,000 RFB treatment also includes the pedestrian island, markings, etc. – each of the beacons is only $2,000 retail.

For a legal mid-block red-amber-green hanging lights with a beg-button at each end and marked pedestrian crossing but no extra concrete island costs about $16,000 for a street with one lane in each direction and about $25,000 for a stroad with two lanes in each direction, at least here in North Carolina, plus a traffic study.

The $200,000 treatment is for a 3-way or 4-way full intersection, with deluxe metal poles, markings, etc.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

It would be even better if there were some occasional enforcement. Seeing a cop pulling someone over would send motorists a message that “you really do have to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Karstan
Subscriber
Karstan

Like painting gutters and calling them bike lanes, or slapping plastic straws on those gutters and calling them “protected,” these are certainly better than nothing. But they’re half measures, if that, and still prioritize auto traffic over human lives.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Philips
Guest
Philips

All of these signals need to timeout faster. They are left blinking far too long and lead to drivers ignoring the flashing lights.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
