Weekend Event Guide: Noisy Thursday, Cyclocross Crusade, Unity Ride, and more!

It’s gonna get rainy this weekend – and where there’s rain, there will probably be mud. Cross Crusade starts this Sunday, a series of six races happening for five weekends at different courses in and around the city.

But you don’t have to wait until the weekend for the fun to start. Today (Thursday) strikers will gather at ODOT headquarters to urge them to address a host of demands. Check out our guide below for all the details…

And of course you’ll find all this and more on our event calendar. Enjoy!

Thursday, October 21st

Noisy Thursday at the Highway Department – 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at ODOT (NW)

We’ve extended this edition of the Weekend Event Guide just to make space for today’s strike at ODOT where Dan Kaufman Band will take part. Time to make us be listened. “BRING A BOULDER ‘CAUSE WE’RE GONNA ROCK!” More info here.

Friday, October 22nd

Unity Ride – 7:30 pm at NE 9th Ave. & Halsey St. parking

“This Friday! Fast paced ride meeting at City Center Parking lot on NE 9th & Halsey, ending at Rose City Golf Course. Approx. 10 miles.” More info here.

Saturday, October 23rd

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 9:15 am at SE Clinton/26th Ave crossing (SE)

This is a friendly-paced ride from two starting spots on SE Portland (either at SE Clinton/26th at 9:15 am or at east bridge-head of Tilikum Crossing at 9:45 am), ride at 9:30 am heading towards PSU Farmers Market to help support local farmers, bakers and makers of all kinds. There’s a space to share with attendee and there is always a post-ride adventure that is only loosely planned beforehand. More info here.

Sunday, October 24th

Cyclocross Crusade: Race #1, PIR Heron Lakes – 8:30 am at Portland International Raceway (N)

It’s back! The first race is here, and this weekend’s turn is at PIR Heron Lakes. OBRA membership is required for all riders. Online Registration is available for a single day as well as for the whole series. More info here.

BikeLoud Westside Chapter Ride – 5:00 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)

“This 30 minute ride preceeds the BikeLoud West chapter meeting. This is meant to identify Portland advocates to focus on issues West of the Willamette River. After the ride, we’ll hold a meeting, outdoors and spaced out under a covered location. We’ll plug you into existing advocacy efforts or find new advocacy projects based on the skillset and interests of attendees.” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

