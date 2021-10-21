Elected leaders and policymakers get exposed to power of e-bikes in Hood River

Posted by on October 21st, 2021 at 8:52 am

Elected leaders and policymakers on the Historic Highway State Trail in the Columbia River Gorge.
(Photos and story by Megan Ramey, who’s laying down in front)

By Megan Ramey

Some things have to be experienced to be understood.

Electric bikes are one such phenomenon. No matter how eloquently you describe riding an e-bike to a someone, their first ride is still going to astound them. This is why the Electric Bikes For All group and Oregon Environmental Council decided to organize guided rides that put local and state policymakers in the saddle. Once they find out how fun and empowering it is to ride an e-bike, they are going to want to make it easier for everyone else to have the same experience.

The main goal of these policymaker rides is simply to have fun and generate smiles. The secondary goal is to show policymakers how e-bikes can help solve not only transportation problems but a string of top-line societal issues like physical and mental health, community resiliency, climate change, affordable housing, and so on. These rides give advocates a forum to show how close places like Hood River are to becoming a “15 minute city”, where everything is a short e-bike ride away — if there’s a safe way to get there.

Advertisement

I co-hosted this ride with Oregon E-Bikes co-owner Jodie Gates and Sol Rides tour operator Charlie Crocker. Attendees included: Oregon State Representative Anna Williams and her Chief of Staff Justin Withem, Hood River Mayor Kate McBride, Hood River Planning Commissioners Doug Stepina and Sue Powers, Hood River County Commissioners Leti Moretti and Mike Oates, ODOT Public Transit Administrator Karyn Criswell, ODOT Climate Office Director Suzanne Carlson, Heather Staten of Thrive Hood River, City of Hood River GIS Analyst Jonathan Skloven-Gill, Energy Council Co-Chair Annick Chalier, Sara Wright and Morgan Gratz-Weiser from Oregon Environmental Council, and Amy Black of Oregon E-Bikes.

We pedaled away from downtown Hood River via State Street aboard a fleet of e-bikes. The group was able to easily climb a set of switchbacks leading to the Mark O. Hatfield trailhead and a carfree portion of the Historic Columbia River State Trail. It wasn’t long until the first real smiles appeared.

(Click for gallery on mobile)

Just past the Twin Tunnels at the overlook, we stopped for a group photo. A middle-aged couple who had just rented e-bikes for their first time stopped to admire the same view, and after taking our photo, began to talk to the group. When asked how she was enjoying her first e-bike ride, the woman, named Shannon, began to cry and called the experience “life changing”. She said that being on the e-bike felt like she could really breathe for the first time. This unscripted, emotional testimonial settled on the group as we took in the sun setting across the Columbia River on the syncline, one of the Gorge’s most unique geological features.

Advertisement

During one of the breaks on our ride I asked the group to use fingers to show their comfort level on various types of roads. On the carfree paved path I saw mostly five fingers, on the shared-lane switchbacks up a hill I saw 3-4 fingers, and on busy State Street coming out of town just 2-3 fingers. I then told them to imagine biking the same route with a young child on their bike or a parent riding next to them.

Wherever they felt uncomfortable, I told them, is where we should build separated bikeways.

Another type of infrastructure I talked about were e-bike charging stations, like they have in The Netherlands. Hood River Mayor Kate McBride said she would ask Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, who is doing an EV needs assessment, to include e-bike charging in their scope of work.

So how’d we do? Did the ride have the intended impact on these elected leaders?

Big smile from Hood River County Commissioner Leti Moretti.

After the ride, State Rep Anna Williams shared these thoughts:

“It was my first time on an e-bike and I expected it to be scary. But I felt free and capable as I rode up the steep hills without straining and sweating! Throughout the state, especially in close-knit communities like Hood River built on challenging landscapes, e-bikes offer an important and largely untapped opportunity to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions. We should do everything we can to build e-bike infrastructure in Oregon.”

Perhaps even more telling of how effective the ride was, Hood River mayor Kate McBride bought her first e-bike the day after the ride!

New e-bike day for Hood River Mayor Kate McBride.

The planning and policy decisions these leaders go on to make will reach exponentially more people’s lives than we as advocates can reach on our own. Let’s keep spreading the smiles and power of riding e-bikes!

In related news, the League of American Bicyclists has just issued an action alert to save the E-Bike Tax Credit in the Build Back Better legislation working its way through Capitol Hill.

Guest author Megan Ramey, is the founder of the travel site, Bikabout.com and wears many hats in the Columbia Gorge including Planning Commissioner, Board Member of Columbia Area Transit, Active Transportation Representative for ODOT Region 1 Area Committee on Transportation, and most importantly, Conductor for the bike train and walking bus to school at May Street Elementary.

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Rides/Events
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Megan RameyEd FixJeff MaurerSteve HashSE 34th Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
SE 34th
Guest
SE 34th

I was an almost daily bike commuter for 13 years before I got on a bikeshare ebike on a trip to Austin a few years ago. It felt like my head exploded with delight on that first ride, and I’ve been a fan ever since. They are truly a game-changer, though I agree with Megan that people need to try one to understand the phenomenon. We need to figure out ways for people to try them out on a mass scale over the next few years.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I’m very pro-eBike, but I still have to wonder about inexperienced cyclists on anything but class 1’s. I am seeing way to many 25 mph “cyclists” with little understanding of MUP, let alone roadway, etiquette. At the speeds Class 2 and 3 can generate, I see a lot of conflict on the horizon. Definitely great to get the policy makers out there though! Nice work.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Megan Ramey
Guest
Megan Ramey

I hear you. Your head might explode when you see all the tweens riding their parent’s Radpower class 2 bikes around Hood River, with friends on back. I’m trying to get ahead of it with Safe Routes to School education because I don’t want to see them penalized for good choices leading to long-term behavior. But it’s technically illegal, in 3 ways: under 16, on sidewalks and on sidewalks downtown. I hope that someone has brought this up to Rad.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Jeff Maurer
Guest
Jeff Maurer

This is awesome! Now have them ride 43 from West Linn to Sellwood. Or the length of the Springwater. We have so far to go.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ed Fix
Guest
Ed Fix

I purchased a Liberty E-Trike in June. I am approaching 70 and it was a life-changing experience. Can’t wait to get on the road each morning, close to 6,000 minutes. Brought back the joy of riding as a kid, with the added benefit of enjoying the beautiful scenery in our amazing upper valley….Would not have been able to do it without the power of the E-machine!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Megan Ramey
Guest
Megan Ramey

Highlight of my professional and personal life and I still get chocked up telling the story of Mayor Kate buying an ebike and the perfect stranger we encountered, who was crying tears of “life changing” joy with us. Transformative day for many.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests