The Monday Roundup: Bikes in the military, self-enforcing streets, a futuristic street, and more

Posted by on October 18th, 2021 at 9:09 am

Welcome to Monday.

Here are the most notable stories our editors and readers came across in the past seven days.

But first… This week’s Monday Roundup is made possible by Nossa Familia Coffee, a Portland-based company who gives 50 cents from every bag of their yummy Full Cycle blend to organizations working to build a healthier and more accessible community through cycling.

Now let’s get you caught up…

Neighborhood of the future: This profile of the “15-minute city” vibes on Clement Street in San Francisco is an intriguing view of how cities and neighborhoods have changed/should change as we adjust to the new Covid normal.

VanMoof’s activism: VanMoof is calling out the paternalistic regulations on electric bicycles with their new, super-fast e-bike and I’m excited for the debate it has sparked.

Bikes at war: Bikes were used by troops in World War I, now the Australian military thinks it might be time to use them again. This time around however, they’re testing silent models that can reach speeds of 55 mph!

What about cars: The technology to prevent people from using electric bikes and scooters dangerously is truly impressive and it begs the question: Why the hell aren’t car companies installing similar tech in their cars and why aren’t cities forcing them to?

Biking while black: A new research paper not only draws a clear line between a lack of bike lanes and more ticketing of Black bicycle users, it also says more bike infrastructure would lead to more racial justice.

Opposed to traffic enforcement? Read this:It’s incoherent to oppose traffic enforcement and support automobile hegemony if you’re a progressive,” says emerging, Berkeley-based urbanist leader Darrell Owens.

Advertisement

More on Owens: The Atlantic went deep into Owens’ impact on the Berkeley traffic policing and infrastructure debate and his impressive push for “self-enforcing” streets where traffic cops would be made obsolete by design.

EV trucks are just deadlier weapons: The leader of Transportation Alternatives is sounding the alarm about how the auto industry’s embrace of electric trucks is a greenwashing campaign, “that will make our streets run red”.

The self-driving car myth: Author Peter Norton shares about his new book that exposes how the narrative that cars will drive themselves is part of yet another propaganda push from the auto industrial complex to hide the vast negative externalities of their products.

Schumer on a bike: I recall when NYC was cracking down on Manhattan’s ubiquitous e-bike food delivery riders, now one of the most powerful politicians on Capitol Hill, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, has done a ride with them and is promising infrastructure to make their jobs easier.

Video of the Week: The UK’s “Bike is Best” campaign has a fantastic new ad:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

36
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
30 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
20 Comment authors
David HampstenKyle BanerjeeEPdrsJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

More on Owens:
“In fact, before cars, ordinary citizens rarely came in contact with law enforcement.”

I’d love to see the cited 1910 or 1897 study of police-citizen interaction rates – I’m sure it’s fascinating, especially as the author builds so much of their argument on those hypothetical studies.

It’s sad to see such “reputable” journals as the Times and Atlantic fall to the levels of Fox News on publishing such false statements and uncorroborated data on the assumption that if you repeat it enough, eventually everyone will believe it is true.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

David… Pretty sure that fact comes from the research and book written by Columbia Law School professor Sarah Seo https://sarah-seo.com/

Not sure how you jump from that to claiming The Atlantic has fallen to the level of Fox News.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Shimran George
Guest
Shimran George

I think David is taking more at issue with what seems to be a subtle narrative that seems to be pushed that sort of ties in every progressive policy position on policing/cars/racism in to a very neat storyline and almost forgoes any attempt at nuance when discussing these topics. It ends up wrapping good ideas with a certain degree of intellectual dishonesty.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Shimran. I hear you on that. I reflexively detest narratives that lack attempt at nuance and am very sensitive to the phenomenon you lay out.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Shimran George
Guest
Shimran George

Thanks Jonathan…I do believe those are your values given your willingness to accept opposing viewpoints!

(And apologies in general for the run-on sentence and the slightly awkward passive voice. I wrote my comment in a rush but I am committed to some degree of grammatical integrity!)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

JM, I just checked the link you sent – a few articles but no data links, not even refereed journal articles – just a lot of opinion.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

There is an Academic Writings section in the Publications tab of her website. Or I can save you the hassle: https://www.yalelawjournal.org/pdf/c.1616.Seo.1671_g1716r6t.pdf

It is annoying when people make incendiary claims without checking for the evidence first. Owens does generally do his homework; you, apparently, do not.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The link is helpful. Thank you.

Can you get me a link to the actual statistical data to prove the statement “In fact, before cars, ordinary citizens rarely came in contact with law enforcement.”? Thank you in advance.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

I think the argument is not based on specific stats or studies, but an understanding of historical and legal facts, as asserted by Seo’s scholarship.

https://www.google.com/books/edition/Policing_the_Open_Road/nlWQDwAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1

P.13

“Certainly, policing as a mode of governance affected some groups more than others. But just as importantly, it changed the dynamic between all individuals and the police. Before cars, officers mainly dealt with those on the margins of society like vagrants and prostitutes. Voluntary associations governed everyone else. Churches enforced moral norms, trade groups managed business relations, and social clubs maintained social harmony. To be sure, the force of state power was palpable and vast, but the presence of the police was minimal because the “well-regulated society” of the nineteenth century, to use one historian’s description, was self-regulating in that it depended largely on communal and private enforcement.17″

I can’t see the citation (17, should be on p.282 but it isn’t included in the preview)

Pages 13-15 expand on the argument

Not saying it’s right or wrong, but not everything needs to be understood by a qualitative study or data, especially the further you go back in time. In fact, I’d be wary of any sociological data collection methods from that long ago for something like “interactions with law enforcement”. This doesn’t mean we can’t know anything about it, it just needs to be discerned by other means, e.g. laws, cases, training documents, dairies, etc. From reading her intro, it sounds like private security with fewer powers (vis-vis her main focus, the 4th amendment) were what the “Everyman” interacted with prior to the mass automobility.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Right, I agree there’s the logical argument, which you’ve summarized very well, but that isn’t what Owens says – Owens instead makes a provable (or disprovable) assertion presumably based presumably on data that probably doesn’t exist – and that’s why I find such an article comparable to the baseless assertions that Fox News (among others) frequently make and that many people believe. The fact that the article came from the Atlantic presumably means that it was fact-checked first – and clearly it wasn’t.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

JM, I just checked the link you sent – a few articles but no data links, not even refereed journal articles – just a lot of opinion.

Well, did you read the uh, book that JM is referencing? I’d guess that there’s probably more information in there than you get from a 5-minute skim of the authors website.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Sarah Seo’s book, Policing the Open Road, is very much about how we came to be policed, with a ton of footnotes as I remember–solid, solid academic research.

Here’s my BP review from April.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I see all the footnotes, but no actual data nor any references to data, just lots of case law and anecdotal evidence. Again, the sentence “In fact, before cars, ordinary citizens rarely came in contact with law enforcement.” is a provable hypothesis, but no one is bothering to prove it, which makes me think it may be wrong. The author even says a lot of it was complaint-driven rather than statistical evidence.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

David, it is history. You learn things by going through old records, looking at log books, reading letters . . . Read the book, it’s good.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

History is an interpretation – an qualified opinion if you will – of what may or may not have occurred. Various assertions were made, that regular folks in the USA didn’t interact with the police before the car became popular. The reality is that individual car ownership wasn’t popular until the 60s, but most of these laws were enacted in the 20s and 30s. In Germany, common car ownership wasn’t until the 1970s, but its society has had several periods of heavy interaction with the police in the 1933-45 period and the Stasi in East Germany 1950-1990. Any society that is totalitarian or autocratic is going to have constant police interaction whether automobile ownership is popular or not.

African-Americans and other visible minorities in the USA are mare likely to be harassed by police if they are walking or bicycling, but Owens ignores this. His focus is instead on car ownership and who writes the tickets for violations.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Paul Lazarro
Guest
Paul Lazarro

I totally believe this statistic. With so many citizens in bygone days being farmers and living in rural areas (including my grandparents), encounters with law enforcement personnel would have been few and far between. But putting this aside, why get so upset about the veracity of an innocuous fact? There are so many evil lies being propagated by dark money these days – why not combat those instead?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Whatever you want to believe is all very well, but it isn’t really a “statistic” if there’s no data nor source. You might as well believe that the Bible is the word of some god – as many people do.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

Statistics and fulfilling ancient prophesies are different.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Amen.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I think the real point is not the nitty gritty of the statistics but that the introduction of the automobile fundamentally changed the interaction of citizens with the police and even more so the entire interaction of the citizens with crime and criminals. This was also a huge difference in these two things between cities ( where crime and police response took place on foot) and the rural areas and frontier where only such interactions could take place on horseback but the range of crimes more or less consisted of horse theft, rustling and murder. My great grandmother who spent her life ( on foot0 on homesteads in Southern Oregon and Montana left a journal and specifically mentioned living her entire life without meeting a law enforcement officer of any kind.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I’m not sure I’m getting the point. Is it that we should rely on vigilante justice, trial by mob, and lynchings like they did in the good ol’ days where everything was apparently more equitable?

Didn’t read the article, but did they address confounding variables like higher population density correlating with greater police actions?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Another Engineer
Subscriber
Another Engineer

The dispatch on Clement street was nice and reflected what I observed there this Summer pre-delta. To me it illustrates how flexible traditional urban development is and how the 15 minute city is just reclaiming that traditional development pattern which is focused on pedestrian travel.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

I remember listening to a pro-buy local story on NPR several years ago (back when I listened to npr) in which the sole black interviewee claimed that he preferred big box stores to his local lumber yard, because at the big box he was guaranteed to be charged the same price as everyone else, whereas with the local store he was never sure.

This strikes me as a similar trade-off to the Darrell Owens “BerkDOT” strategy. Sure, you get safer streets, less potentially negative interactions with law enforcement, and it’s probably cheaper overall. On the other hand, ubiquitous surveillance state anyone? Maybe it’s worth it maybe not. Nothing is an unalloyed good.

As for the Atlantic piece itself, if you ignore the woke lies, half-truths, insinuations, and jargon baked into it as facts, it could have been good.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Sure, you get safer streets, less potentially negative interactions with law enforcement, and it’s probably cheaper overall. On the other hand, ubiquitous surveillance state anyone? Maybe it’s worth it maybe not. Nothing is an unalloyed good.

Do you really think you don’t currently live in a surveillance state? Your phone invades your privacy far more than a traffic camera.

You have to get a drivers license to drive. You have to (in most places) get a license plate to drive your car. You shouldn’t have anonymity while driving.

I think the real push back for traffic cameras is that most Americans feel they have a god-given right to break traffic laws and cameras make that significantly harder. Hell, it’s baked into our laws that you are allowed to break the traffic laws up to a certain point before you get in trouble.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

From the Barajas study:

“Infrastructure inequities compound the effects of racially-biased policing in the context of transportation safety strategies. Remedies include the removal of traffic enforcement from safe systems strategies and equitable investment in cycling.”

“Cycling has been seen as a symbol of gentrification in low-income communities of color, including in Chicago (Lubitow et al., 2016, Rigolon and Németh, 2018), and advocates have become skeptical of bicycle infrastructure as a means to creating safer cycling conditions without community building and engagement. By some accounts, creating bicycle infrastructure in gentrifying neighborhoods could lead to increased enforcement and nuisance reporting against young people of color (Harris et al., 2020).”

“Removing inequities in cycling infrastructure provision, while also ensuring communities are fully represented in bicycle planning processes, is crucial.”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The VanMoof electric bike goes 37mph. That’s all well and good, just don’t ride your moped in the bike lane.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
 Jason
Guest
 Jason

This is something that I was very annoyed at before I bought an e-bike. The seemingly inconsiderate speeds they can travel. Especially in constrained locations like the Hawthorn Bridge sidewalk. I think there’s definitely a risk of the new rider – one without years of experience riding an acoustic bike – not having the background to understand what it’s like to be passed by someone at speed. Then again, there’s plenty of folks on acoustic bikes who ride inconsiderately, so I don’t think it’s worth guarding the gate on that one.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

That’s a mighty small disc brake rotor for 37 mph.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

I guess, but [puts on retro-grouch cap] rim brakes work just fine to slow us down from speeds over 40, so…those disc brakes are probably adequate. The real problem, as Watts suggested, is going to be when someone who hasn’t been on a bike for a decade (or decades) starts hooning one of these around town. But then again, a 16 year old can buy a Mustang, so what’s the difference?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

If it gets someone out of a car and onto a bike, I’m all for it. We’ll figure out the details in the bike lanes, and hopefully they’ll get bigger to accommodate all the new users. Imagine it; a bike lane buffered by a “mobility” lane, and then a regular lane.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The heat generated from a rim brake having to constantly stop and go in an urban area would IMO likely blow the tire in no time. But my opinion is irrelevant.

The disc brake I’m referring to is on the advertised image from the bike company, on the front wheel only. I have no idea what the rear brake is – but there’s no image anywhere of a rim brake.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
Bronc Rider
Guest
Bronc Rider

Off topic, but I am looking for a 700x28C road tire, wire bead, highly puncture resistant, for recreational riding out here in WA County on the country roads, etc. In the past I’ve had good luck with the Vittoria Randonneur tires with double shielding.

What do y’all recommend?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I love Panaracer Pasela. Def check them out.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Continental Gator Hardshell

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

A lighter tire with a kevlar bead. The ride quality, grip, speed, and fun factor are easily worth changing a few more flats. Besides, roads are decent out there. I like the Conti GP 5000 but there are other good options.

Flat resistant tires are way heavier and way slower. If that’s truly your objective, the Schwalbe Marathon Plus is as flat resistant as it gets — way more so than the other tires mentioned. But it’s a really slow tire.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

A faster tire is the Schwalbe Durano Plus, 700x28c – it has the same puncture resistance as the Marathon Plus (which I like very much and also use), but at a reduced weight (it has a kevlar folding bead) and a much higher price tag. The Durano Plus is designed for road bikes, so its tread is much smoother than the excellent Marathon series.

Schwalbe produces other lines of touring and mountain bike tires that are also bullet proof, but they are much wider than 28mm.

In general, Schwalbe tires tend to be a bit “tall”, maybe 1/8th of an inch taller than the same size tires by Continental, so if your tire clearance is already pretty tight, you may want to go the next size down with Schwalbe tires. The really nice thing about both the Marathon Plus and Durano Plus is not only their very high puncture resistance, but they don’t wear out very fast either – they’ll often last for years as long as you periodically rotate your tires (move the front to the back etc) and clean the tread once in a while with vinegar (to release the accumulated glass and grit stuck in the tire).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests