Portlander Ian Mouser killed by pickup driver while bicycling in Arizona

Posted by on October 15th, 2021 at 7:19 am

Ian Mouser, R.I.P.
(Photo via GoFundMe page)

Early Thursday morning, 42-year-old Portland resident Ian Mouser was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck while bicycling on a rural highway east of Phoenix, Arizona.

Word of this tragedy has spread quickly through our community. Ian was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church and has worked for many years as a music and voice coach. Ian was the executive director of My Voice Music, a nonprofit he founded in 2008 to help at-risk and underserved youth improve their lives through music. He’s won several awards for his work.

According to a story in the Gila Herald, Ian was riding on Highway 70 just outside the small town of Safford when a man driving a Dodge pickup ran into him. Ian was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesman for the DPS said, “It’s unlikely criminal charges will be filed, however, the investigation is ongoing.”

Ian is survived by his wife Karen Mouser Darr (who was also on the staff of My Voice Music) and his six-year-old son.

Advertisement

An email from My Voice Music said Ian was, “pursuing his dream of cycling across the United States,” when he was hit. Here’s more from their statement:

“A deeply compassionate and creative person, Ian dedicated his life to using music to heal — touching the lives of over 14,000 young people. Words cannot do justice to this incredible person whose kindness, strength, and vision will continue to be a bright light for so many of us.”

On a GoFundMe campaign page, friends of Ian shared this sentiment: “Let’s honor Ian by showing Karen and Jude our support, however small, and take a moment to remember Ian. He would want us to sing ‘Let It Be’, the song that guided his journey with My Voice Music. He closed most events and classes with a short sing-along of it.

‘And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me.
Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be.'”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
Steve BTodd/BoulangerbArbarooDanbryan medley Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
 Jason
Guest
 Jason

At least the article doesn’t victim blame. But very little facts present, aside from time of day.

This is really sad, I am sorry for everyone who knew Ian.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Yex
Guest
Yex

RIP Ian. Wonderful photo…lots of joy in that face.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jason Ford
Guest
Jason Ford

Lights? If he had lights, charges should be filed. I avoid riding at night, partly because of traffic, and partly because of road hazards I won’t have time to react to. A friend in San Diego was riding at 5 a.m. the other day and hit a loose water main cover. He woke up in the hospital with two broken arms. Thankfully, he was wearing his helmet.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
bryan medley
Guest
bryan medley

Ironically, he actually posted around midnight (4 hours before the crash) quite an impressive array of lights on front and back.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Tragic news. Ian was a very positive influence on my kids. He was one of the people who contributed to Portland being a great city. Such a sad day.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I heard about this last night and took a look at the roads in that area. High-speed 4-lane roads with no bike lanes or shoulders, and no alternative routes. No good options in this area of the state, it looks like. It’s infuriating that we don’t have consistent federal policy on road design that would make roads like highway 70 in Arizona illegal.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
bArbaroo
Guest
bArbaroo

I’ve ridden this route and recall that most of the Arizona leg felt dangerous. Yes, this area has a bit of a shoulder but it is also occupied by a rumble strip. Sadly, the lower traffic, good riding comes after Safford. Not only should state and federal highways not be constructed this way but the Adventure Cycling route uses it and so sends many cyclists on these roads – which makes it more important to fix the problem. My condolences to Ian’s family and friends.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Chris, actually this tragic incident happened on the east side of Safford (I checked with the reporter*). And that highway section section design is a much more driver and touring cyclist ‘friendly’ section: three lanes + paved shoulders all with rumble strips. Though its still a fast rural highway.

*”According to DPS the collision was at milepost 348 near Haekel Road.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Correction to my earlier post: the section where this incident occurred was a two lanes plus paved shoulders all with rumble strips. (So less friendly than a three lane cross section.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Brian Thompson
Guest
Brian Thompson

Ian was one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met. I’d encourage everyone with an interest in the healing power of music to learn more about the incredible organization he built from the ground up– http://www.myvoicemusic.org

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

This is absolutely tragic. As a friend of Ian (and his wife Karen), and supporter of My Voice Music, this just has me gutted. One of my favorite nights of the year was attending the MVM fundraiser gala, which was just such a celebration of life. Hearing from kids facing all sorts of challenges, that were finding confidence and joy via music, was just incredible. And Ian was the driving force (not to mention the fundraiser emcee!) behind the whole project, and put his gigantic heart into it. Such a loss to not only his family, or his friends, but the entire community.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

RIP, fellow cyclist. I’m sorry that our country’s attitudes about motorized transport have made this activity that we love so dangerous.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

Devastating. Sending light to Ian’s family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests