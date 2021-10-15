Portlander Ian Mouser killed by pickup driver while bicycling in Arizona

Early Thursday morning, 42-year-old Portland resident Ian Mouser was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck while bicycling on a rural highway east of Phoenix, Arizona.

Word of this tragedy has spread quickly through our community. Ian was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church and has worked for many years as a music and voice coach. Ian was the executive director of My Voice Music, a nonprofit he founded in 2008 to help at-risk and underserved youth improve their lives through music. He’s won several awards for his work.

According to a story in the Gila Herald, Ian was riding on Highway 70 just outside the small town of Safford when a man driving a Dodge pickup ran into him. Ian was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesman for the DPS said, “It’s unlikely criminal charges will be filed, however, the investigation is ongoing.”

Ian is survived by his wife Karen Mouser Darr (who was also on the staff of My Voice Music) and his six-year-old son.



An email from My Voice Music said Ian was, “pursuing his dream of cycling across the United States,” when he was hit. Here’s more from their statement:

“A deeply compassionate and creative person, Ian dedicated his life to using music to heal — touching the lives of over 14,000 young people. Words cannot do justice to this incredible person whose kindness, strength, and vision will continue to be a bright light for so many of us.”

On a GoFundMe campaign page, friends of Ian shared this sentiment: “Let’s honor Ian by showing Karen and Jude our support, however small, and take a moment to remember Ian. He would want us to sing ‘Let It Be’, the song that guided his journey with My Voice Music. He closed most events and classes with a short sing-along of it.

‘And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me.

Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be.'”

