Multnomah County and City of Portland push ODOT for lower speed limits on Hawthorne and Burnside bridges

Posted by on October 14th, 2021 at 3:24 pm

The city and county want a 30 mph speed limit on this section of the Hawthorne Bridge.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Multnomah County transportation officials and the Portland Bureau of Transportation are working together to reduce speed limits on several Willamette River bridges. The county owns and operates five bridges on the river that are within Portland city limits and the two agencies agree that lower speed limits are necessary to reach Vision Zero safety goals and to create a more welcoming environment for non-drivers.

PBOT and the County want speed limits on all five of the their downtown bridges — the Broadway, Burnside, Hawthorne, Morrison and Sellwood — to not exceed 30 mph.

But the Oregon Department of Transportation has so far denied their request on two key spans, the Burnside and the (westbound) Madison Street viaduct of the Hawthorne. Now Multnomah County plans to appeal ODOT’s decision at a meeting of the state’s Speed Zone Review Panel next month.

While ODOT has ceded some authority to set speed limits to local governments over the years (thanks to arm-twisting by the City of Portland), they still have final say on county bridges.

According to sources at Multnomah County, ODOT has so far recommended that the speed limits on the Burnside Bridge and SE Madison viaduct of the Hawthorne remain at 35 mph (I’m working to learn more about their rationale).

The Madison viaduct is about 34-feet wide and has three travel lanes: two general purpose lanes and one unprotected bike lane. The Burnside Bridge is 53-feet wide and has seven vehicle lanes and sidewalks on both sides. Bike lanes in both directions are protected by plastic wands. The speed limit on both these sections of roadway is currently 35 mph.

The speed limits were on the agenda of the Multnomah County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Wednesday night and members agreed to write a letter in support of the county’s appeal.

In the letter dated October 14th and signed by MCBPAC Chair Andrew Holtz, the committee says they “strongly support” a reduction of the speed limits from 35 to 30 mph. “The speed limit reduction is in coordination with the PBOT Vision Zero program, which has a goal to reduce all speeds in the Central City area, including the County-owned bridges,” the letter reads.

“Both the SE Madison viaduct and the Burnside Bridge have unprotected bicycle lanes marked only by flexible delineator separators,” the letter continues. “It is important for the safety of bicycle lane users to reduce the speed differential with motor vehicle traffic. Both areas, particularly the west end of the Burnside Bridge, host vulnerable populations. As bridge operator logs document, conflicts between pedestrians and motor vehicle drivers are common occurrences here. The people who use these areas deserve to have slower, safer motor vehicle traffic.”

Beyond safety, the letter says speed limits should be consistent on all downtown bridges.

Stay tuned for more details and updates as this issue develops.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Yex
Guest
Yex

Lowering speed limits without enforcement does nothing. Why do they keep
doing this?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yex,

Yes, in some ways lower speed limits don’t have the intended impact if there aren’t good enforcement mechanisms in place… But lowering the limits is an absolutely crucial step to take. How do you think enforcement works if speed limits are set too high? Do you realize that cameras and cops don’t even care about speeding until people are like 9-11 mph over the limit? Thus, lowering the limit, makes it easier to convict on speed citations. Also, if you are hit while biking and take a case to court, the speed limit matters a lot when the judge is hearing the defense’s side of the case and when you are trying to squeeze money out of an insurance company. And I think lower speed limits are also crucial in the changing the culture around speeding.

So please think before repeating this “Lowering speed limits without enforcement does nothing” stuff. thanks.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I actually commented after reading the article but before reading the comments. It looks like Yex feels the same way.

How do you think enforcement works if speed limits are set too high?

About as well as it does when they are lower. Who cares what the speed limit is when everyone knows you can drive however fast you want in this city?

Do you realize that cameras and cops don’t even care about speeding until people are like 9-11 mph over the limit?

It sounds like that’s the actual, solvable problem.

And I think lower speed limits are also crucial in the changing the culture around speeding.

LMAO motorists don’t care. It just feeds into their persecution complex that the city wants it to be hard as possible to drive. If anything, lowering speed limits makes drivers just more angry and aggressive.

So please think before repeating this “Lowering speed limits without enforcement does nothing” stuff. thanks.

Bleh, so condescending. It does do nothing. It’s great you can think of a couple fake scenarios where fake helps but we are talking about the real streets.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Let’s Active
Guest
Let’s Active

With no direct highway connection to traffic on these bridges it blows my mind that ODOT would not agree to the request. Look forward to hearing the rationale when you get it.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Lowering speed limits without enforcement is a pointless exercise. N Willamette was lowered and the only thing it accomplished was more motorist driving in the bike lanes to pass law-abiding motorists and it increased the average MPH over the speed limit motorist are going.

St. Johns bridge is the same way. They lowered the speed limit but motorists are still driving 45-50 mph.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
