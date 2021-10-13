Portland leaders unanimous in support of plan for new transportation fees

Posted by on October 13th, 2021 at 1:48 pm

Passed! Now it’s time to get to work.

The free ride for car, truck and delivery drivers in Portland isn’t over, but the end has never been easier to see.

At City Council Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and the four other commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a resolution that will allow the City of Portland to develop a suite of new transportation-related fees. These “pricing strategies” include six near-term recommendations developed by the Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility (POEM) Task Force, an 18-member committee that spent 16 months hashing out the best ideas and putting them into a list of recommendations released back in July.

(Above: Slides presented at the council meeting Wednesday.)

Portland transportation planners and policymakers have known for years that putting a higher price on driving motor vehicles is imperative if we want to meet our climate and transportation goals. But charging people more to drive cars — in any shape, way or form — has always been a lightning rod of controversy. In progressive Portland, that controversy has been not only about the sacred American value of keeping driving cheap and easy, but also about equity. If we charge people more to use cars, the thinking has always gone, it would hurt low-income people and communities of color more than others (which isn’t really true, but narratives often trump facts).

So when the City of Portland put together the POEM Task Force in late 2019, they asked its members to, “Inform PBOT (Portland Bureau of Transportation) and BPS (Bureau of Planning and Sustainability)… if and how new pricing strategies could… be used more intentionally to improve mobility, address the climate crisis and advance equity…”

At Wednesday’s meeting we heard loud and clear from the task force: Yes pricing should happen, and it should happen quickly. Not only were the mayor and commissioners unanimous in their effusive praise of the POEM process, there was not one single voice in opposition.

To refresh, there are seven near-term recommendations from the Task Force:

Create a flexible commuter benefits program, requiring employers that provide free or subsidized parking to offer their employees that parking value in taxable cash income or alternative transportation benefits.

Create new priced on-street parking permit and meter districts and reduce the time and complexity involved in approving new districts, allowing the City to respond more flexibly and responsively to neighborhood parking demand.

Develop and implement a fee on privately-owned, off-street parking lots

Develop and implement a fee on urban delivery, including on-demand parcel and food delivery services

Modify the existing fee structure on private for-hire transportation (like Uber and Lyft)

The City should advocate for amending the Oregon state constitutional restriction that limits use of funds generated through taxes on motor vehicles.

Regarding highway tolling, the City should advocate for the recommendations and outcomes outlined in the Task Force letter on ODOT’s toll program (which encouraged revenue to be invested for non-highway uses) dated March 9, 2021.

A central city cordon (toll) zone, a local road user charge program, and dynamic parking pricing are three other recommendations that the Task Force sees as more longer-term policies that deserve consideration. Another strong theme from the Task Force and PBOT project staff was that pricing alone would fail without “complementary strategies” like boosting bikeways and buses. (At one Task Force meeting, members were given $9 each to re-invest pricing revenue. Transit service finished with the most money, followed by biking and walking infrastructure.)

What was particularly notable as I watched today’s meeting, wasn’t just the excitement for these policies from Task Force members, but how that excitement was shared by city staff and by all the members of the public who testified in support of them.

A sense of urgency ran through almost every comment uttered. Even PBOT Director Chris Warner made it clear his team is, “Ready to hit the ground running.” Vivian Satterfield, an environmental justice organizer with nonprofit Verde NW who was part of the invited testimony, said, “This is one of those policy levers we can activate now.”

There was even refreshingly candid acknowledgment from PBOT staff about how unbalanced our streets have become: “The climate crisis and significant carbon emissions coming from the transportation sector is just one of the costs coming from our very auto-centric system and one of the reasons we’re considering pricing,” said Project Manager Shoshana Cohen.

There were several bright spots during the testimony. One even came from a business owner who said the process converted him to being a believer in higher driving fees. “This is not at the expense of the business community,” he said. “These recommended changes are necessary to our success.”

Here are two more memorable bits if testimony.

André Lightsey-Walker

Stephanie Frederick

Task Force member Stephanie Frederick (spelling?) explained why she supported the policies even though she’s primarily a car user: “We car owners – I am one – don’t pay anywhere near the full cost of the driving we do,” she said. “We don’t pay for the asthma and other illnesses we inflict on exploited people trapped in housing along freeways on busy streets. We don’t pay for our role in the climate crisis that is most injurious to the most vulnerable amongst us. We don’t pay for noise, harm or economic losses due to congestion. It’s no wonder we’re out there in droves, doing damage.”

And The Street Trust Policy Manager André Lightsey-Walker gave testimony that was so convincing and inspiring several commissioners referred to it before voting “yes” a few minutes later. Here’s part of what he said:

“You will have the opportunity to set precedent, at a pivotal point in the region’s history, where conversations of pricing are coming up at local, regional, and state levels. Let’s work together to re-establish Portland as a global transportation leader and use our influence and successes as a model for how urban areas can do pricing right…

People will be angered by the prospect of paying for something they’ve cognitively established as free, whether it’s plastic bags, parking in their neighborhood, or crossing a bridge. And adverse response to this change is expected. However, as leaders in our community you have the unique responsibility of helping people understand that the things they perceived as free have actually been quite costly, causing generations of harm to our environment, health, and our most vulnerable communities, and that our current systems will continue to do so without urgent strategic and innovative intervention. I ask for your continued leadership as we move forward… designing streets for people is justice in action.”

Now that the POEM recommendations have been adopted, PBOT and BPS are bound by the resolution which calls on them to return to council within nine months, “with an update on all strategies and an implementation plan for the nearer-term equitable mobility fees and investments.”

Stay tuned.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I sure hope RVs are included in this proposal 🙂

3 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Good idea…though hopefully not “truck campers” since they don’t have wheels or an engine…and thus their impact would be included in the truck carrying them.

2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

With all of the language around means-based fees, I am surprised there is no proposal to charge high earning folks who work from home simply because they can avoid most of the fees.

Provide exemptions for households living on low-incomes.
• The City should develop one set of income-based policy standards that can be applied to
current and future pricing programs to limit administrative costs and complexity.

• Until a universal basic income can be guaranteed, exempting households living on low incomes should be the highest priority to avoid exacerbating current inequities.

• When exemptions are not possible, cash rebates or payments to households living
on low-incomes is preferred as it allows individuals to make the best transportation
decisions for their personal situation.

Reduce unequal burdens of technology and enforcement.
• Tickets and fines for non-compliance should be means-based (i.e. structured by income
level) to mitigate disproportionate impacts

3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

“Provide exemptions for households living on low-incomes.
• The City should develop one set of income-based policy standards that can be applied to current and future pricing programs to limit administrative costs and complexity.”

How about basing it on food stamps (SNAP) and/or public housing? If you are already a recipient of either program, then you are automatically exempt, thus reducing the admin costs?

3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Because when these folks drive, their impact is less? Not only would exempting a segment of the population help defeat the purpose of the initiative, it would make others less likely to support it.

If you’re really concerned about financial impact, give folks a stipend that can be used to offset a reasonable amount of driving (however that is defined), but could be pocketed as an incentive if they cut back.

1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You know what is exciting the city councilors about these new revenue sources? They can now figure out new ways to take away those revenues from PBOT and deliver them to the general fund to pay for police, fire, parks, etc, just like they did with previous special transportation revenue sources like the ULF (utility license fee – the fee collected from utilities for ripping up the street.)

3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Making it more expensive to drive and park without providing viable alternatives is a pretty awful thing to do imo.

My neighbors couldn’t realistically take public transit or bike if they wanted to. The bus system out here is basically useless for going anywhere in a reasonable amount of time and even if you were brave enough enough to bike from St. Johns to downtown, that’s quite a ride through unsafe streets.

It seems like the goal for reducing SOV trips should be by making transit and biking a nicer alternative over making driving more expensive. Hell, maybe in 15 years we could get to a place where its unreasonable to drive from outer Portland but today its not the case.

Maybe we should tax SOVs based on where they live? Target the folks driving from Buckman to the Pearl for work instead of working class folks in St. Johns or Lents.

3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Maybe we should tax SOVs based on where they live? Target the folks driving from Buckman to the Pearl for work instead of working class folks in St. Johns or Lents.

It would make more sense for folks who make longer trips to pay more, as they externalize far more costs than those making shorter trips do.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

It would make more sense for folks who make longer trips to pay more, as they externalize far more costs than those making shorter trips do.

In an inequitable system maybe. Folks who have to drive more usually have less means. Believe me, I didn’t pass on a house in the West Hills, I couldn’t afford it.

Taxing people who can’t afford to live close-in more is just a double ‘f u’ because they already have to waste more of their time commuting. You want to charge them extra because they can’t afford to live close to work?

1 hour ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

Yes, new pricing should be paired with investments in biking & public transit infrastructure so alternative means of transport are viable. That point was made explicitly & repeatedly throughout both the summary document & the presentation presentation to city council.

1 hour ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Agreed. Not only is the public transit system useless for many folks, it’s also unsafe. And this city seems very uninterested in changing that. The east side of town is quite a terrible place to ride a bike as well for many of us.

55 minutes ago
Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

Rather than penalize people based on where they live, this is where we need a “complementary strategy” such as the Task Force and PBOT staff recommend. TriMet’s Line 16 takes about 26 or 27 minutes to travel from Lombard & Burlington in St. Johns to SW 1st & Oak. Travel time isn’t the problem. It’s the fact that the frequency of the 16 is a bus every 40 minutes, that currently makes this a worthless option. Increasing the frequency of the 16 should help make transit a nicer alternative. I hope the City of Portland pushes TriMet in this direction, and offers financial support from any pricing options that it implements.

33 minutes ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

The current OR licensing fee methodology misses other points per environmental ‘impact”*)
*Interesting that a heavy truck (Heavy Vehicle Title up to 26,000 lbs GVWR) has a lower title fee ($90) that an ATV or moped etc. ($98) in Oregon., go figure. Not to say that a $98 fee for a 2 cycle moped absolves it from the air quality impacts…but $90 for heavy trucks seems to miss their impact on the road surface even if they tend to buy more fuel per mile travelled.
https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/DMV/pages/fees/vehicle.aspx

2 hours ago
Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

You may have misread the fee schedule. Trucks below 26,000 lbs GVWR pay a $98 title fee, same as other light vehicles. It is trucks over 26,000 lbs GVWR that pay a $90 title fee, but they also pay a weight-mile tax. Heavy trucks also pay a lower diesel tax. ODOT conducts periodic “cost responsibility studies” to supposedly make sure that heavy vehicles pay their fair share via the weight-mile tax, per a constitutional requirement. I am skeptical that they do, but I will leave that fight up to others who have more data.

23 minutes ago
Yex
Guest
Yex

Let me guess. There will be zero enforcement on any rules and regulations. The city almost never enforces the current parking limits in my local business districts. Why not do that before adding more layers of laws that will be deemed unenforceable because they will disadvantage someone?

2 hours ago
Stephan
Guest
Stephan

It sounded all good, until this last paragraph:

Now that the POEM recommendations have been adopted, PBOT and BPS are bound by the resolution which calls on them to return to council within nine months ‘with an update on all strategies and an implementation plan’

NINE MONTHS? For an *update* about *strategies* and implementation *plan*?!? This just sounds more like the same: big resolutions, bit plans, little urgency to actually do something.

48 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Funny you say. I agree with you in heart… but to bureaucrats this 9 months is seen as a very quick turnaround. Keep in mind, I think they expect more than a mere update in 9 months. My sense is they want to see actual policies/plans ready to put into motion. We’ll see

7 minutes ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

The City should advocate for amending the Oregon state constitutional restriction that limits use of funds generated through taxes on motor vehicles.

Good luck getting the rest of the state to agree to that.

17 minutes ago
Bill Stites
Subscriber
Bill Stites

“We don’t pay for the asthma and other illnesses we inflict on exploited people trapped in housing along freeways on busy streets. We don’t pay for our role in the climate crisis that is most injurious to the most vulnerable amongst us. We don’t pay for noise, harm or economic losses due to congestion. It’s no wonder we’re out there in droves, doing damage.”

I said “Wow” out loud. Spot on. Thank you, Stephanie, for that testimony.

10 minutes ago
