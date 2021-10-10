Photos from the night crews rolled the Blumenauer Bridge across I-84

Posted by on October 10th, 2021 at 7:28 am

Relatively large crowds massed at various perches throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

If you didn’t catch a glimpse of the action late Saturday night, here’s how the progress looked from various angles around the project. Most of the images below are from just after 2:00 am when crews finally placed the Earl Blumenauer Bridge span across the entire width of I-84.

From the south side:

From 12th Avenue overpass looking west:

From the north side:

From Grand Avenue looking west:

And that big, quiet, empty freeway was absolutely spellbinding and I could not keep my eyes off of it.

And here are a few video clips just for good measure:

Crews will roll the span across the railroad tracks and put the final touches on this phase of the installation Sunday morning. The clock is ticking because they’ve got to be all cleaned up and off the freeway by Monday morning. Sources say they’re ahead of schedule so I don’t foresee any issues with delays so far. And no, the bridge isn’t close to opening. There’s a lot of work to do and PBOT says we should be riding on it by this coming summer. Check progress on the official live-cam and stay tuned for more updates.

Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Did you get any pix of you riding your bike alone up and down that big, quiet empty freeway? Or did you miss a chance of a lifetime? Or was it even allowed?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

The hoi polloi were kept off the on-ramps by guards. I was hoping for a pedalpalouza event, but it wasn’t to be.

Too bad.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
PATRICK
Guest
PATRICK

Thanks for getting out there and getting the photos!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Joseph Gallivan
Guest
Joseph Gallivan

Were any of them PBOT photos?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Nope.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve Durrant
Guest
Steve Durrant

Nice photos Jonathan. You were busy covering all those angles.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

