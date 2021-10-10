Photos from the night crews rolled the Blumenauer Bridge across I-84

If you didn’t catch a glimpse of the action late Saturday night, here’s how the progress looked from various angles around the project. Most of the images below are from just after 2:00 am when crews finally placed the Earl Blumenauer Bridge span across the entire width of I-84.

From the south side:

From 12th Avenue overpass looking west:

From the north side:

From Grand Avenue looking west:

And that big, quiet, empty freeway was absolutely spellbinding and I could not keep my eyes off of it.

And here are a few video clips just for good measure:



Crews will roll the span across the railroad tracks and put the final touches on this phase of the installation Sunday morning. The clock is ticking because they’ve got to be all cleaned up and off the freeway by Monday morning. Sources say they’re ahead of schedule so I don’t foresee any issues with delays so far. And no, the bridge isn’t close to opening. There’s a lot of work to do and PBOT says we should be riding on it by this coming summer. Check progress on the official live-cam and stay tuned for more updates.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Infrastructure

Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge