Weekend Event Guide: Bridge City returns, Light Brigade, MMR, and more!

This weekend’s big event is Bridge City CX, which happens Saturday and Sunday at Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. Friday brings rides meant for night owls to discover the city. There’s so much good stuff in this week’s guide let’s get right to it…

Friday, October 8th

Light Brigade: City Views – 8:00 pm at Normandale Park (NE)

This edition of the City Views ride will explore some of the best spots of North and Northeast of Portland Time for the North & Northeast Portland. Starting at Normandale Park, it will then wrap up by the new Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian Bridge by Interstate 84. “Light up your bikes and let’s hit some great city Views in North & Northeast Portland!” More info here.

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:00 pm at some mystery location (TBA)

October’s MMR will surely be a spooky one. You know the rules: at the stroke of midnight the ride will stroll to a destination only known the leader. “At midnight, we ride!” More info here.

Saturday, October 9th

Bridge City CX – 8:15 am at Oaks Amusement Park (SE)

Friendly reminder that this event will take place also on Sunday. “Bridge City CX offers a fine mix of fast grass straights and turns, punchy run-ups, fast single-track, and rough riverside sand–all within view of the downtown Portland skyline.” More info here.

Sorella Forte women’s group road ride – 9:00 am at River City Bikes (SE)

For the first time featured on our Guide, Sorella Forte‘s weekly rides are open to all female-identifying riders who share a passion for riding a bike, welcoming riders of all races, ethnicities, sexualities and gender identities. The 30-40-mile loop rides go at conversational pace through hills and flats. More info here.

WeBike Monthly Ride – 9:30 am at Either/Or café (SE)

“This ride is a big one: we’re taking the Trolley Trail to Oregon City! We’ll stop for lunch, but bring water and a snack and be prepared to spend about five hours with us for this 25-mile (round trip) ride. We’ll take the Oregon City Municipal Elevator up to McLoughlin Promenade for a view of Willamette Falls and stop for a snack. Then we’ll head to the Corner 14 Food Carts to refuel before heading back to Portland.” More info here.

Sunday, October 10th

RCB Women-led MTB Series – 10:00 am at Rocky Point parking lot

“All genders welcome. Costume ride! Cookout in the parking lot afterward. This is an intermediate ride. Please be fully self-supported with a repair kit, first aid, snacks, hydration, eye and hand protection, and clothing layers.” More info here.

Corvidae BC ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

This is Corvidae Bicycle Club‘s monthly ride. “This is a slow-paced social mystery ride with a few park stops. This is a NO DROP ride and NOT A LOOP. This is a safe environment for all; no aggressive, sexist, racist, or any other kind of bs will be tolerated.” More info here.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

