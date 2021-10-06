Bike shop news roundup: Two moves and a big donation

We’ve got three bits of local bike shop news to share this morning…

New Digs for No Po Bike Works

Stalwart nonprofit neighborhood bike shop North Portland Bike Works has left its longtime home on North Mississippi. The shop had done business on the corner of Shaver in the bustling Mississippi District for many years and decided to pack up and move a bit further north. Their new location is on the corner of North Killingsworth and Borthwick (700 N Killingsworth), right across the street from Portland Community College Cascade campus. The shop’s proximity to the college should be a perfect fit for this utility and family-focused shop.

TriTech Leaves Montavilla



According to Montavilla News, TriTech Bikes has completed a move from NE Glisan (near 72nd on the 70s Bikeway) to the Richmond neighborhood. “A relentless series of break-ins, vandalization, and assaults pushed this business out of the neighborhood,” the story says, “Its departure could become the first in a wave of area shops relocating to better parts of Portland or closing down permanently.”

TriTech has been in business for about three years and is known for their love of the color teal and for top-notch support of everything from city commuters to high-end racing machines. Here’s a bit more from the Montavilla News story:

TriTech Bikes owner Dylan Carrico-Rogers grew up around NE Glisan and wanted to be part of its revival. His shop, formerly located at 7323 NE Glisan Street, occupied a transitioning section of Glisan across from the Candlelight Restaurant and Lounge. Before the pandemic, despite challenges, the area was on its way to becoming a walkable business corridor. Within the last 18 months, Carrico-Rogers experience three break-ins, two nearby shootings, property destruction, and biohazardous waste all over the property. After losing $25,000 to theft, TriTech Bikes’ insurance premium increased by 150%, with the insurer threatening to terminate coverage if it happened again.

TriTech’s new location is 2622 SE 25th Avenue, Suite A, which is right next door to Pedal PT, a bike-oriented physical therapy and fitting business.

Trek Portland Boosts NW Trail Alliance Off-Road Endeavors



Trek’s Portland location has gifted nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance a load of bikes and accessories valued at over $9,000. According to NWTA, Trek Portland has donated eight Trek Marlin 6 bicycles, Rally Wave cell helmets, Bontrager hip packs, multi-tools, pumps, tire levers, and water bottle cages that will go to support the group’s Community Based Mountain Bike Programming.

“This project is very close to my heart. Growing up in a large working-class family in Portland, recreating outdoors wasn’t easily attainable,” said NWTA President Juntu Oberg. “We look forward to working with the community in east Portland and our partners to get this program off the ground.”

