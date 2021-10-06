Bike shop news roundup: Two moves and a big donation

Posted by on October 6th, 2021 at 8:55 am

Familiar sign, new location.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

We’ve got three bits of local bike shop news to share this morning…

New Digs for No Po Bike Works

Stalwart nonprofit neighborhood bike shop North Portland Bike Works has left its longtime home on North Mississippi. The shop had done business on the corner of Shaver in the bustling Mississippi District for many years and decided to pack up and move a bit further north. Their new location is on the corner of North Killingsworth and Borthwick (700 N Killingsworth), right across the street from Portland Community College Cascade campus. The shop’s proximity to the college should be a perfect fit for this utility and family-focused shop.

TriTech Leaves Montavilla

TriTech owner Dylan Carrico-Rogers in front of his shop on Glisan in April 2020.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

According to Montavilla News, TriTech Bikes has completed a move from NE Glisan (near 72nd on the 70s Bikeway) to the Richmond neighborhood. “A relentless series of break-ins, vandalization, and assaults pushed this business out of the neighborhood,” the story says, “Its departure could become the first in a wave of area shops relocating to better parts of Portland or closing down permanently.”

TriTech has been in business for about three years and is known for their love of the color teal and for top-notch support of everything from city commuters to high-end racing machines. Here’s a bit more from the Montavilla News story:

TriTech Bikes owner Dylan Carrico-Rogers grew up around NE Glisan and wanted to be part of its revival. His shop, formerly located at 7323 NE Glisan Street, occupied a transitioning section of Glisan across from the Candlelight Restaurant and Lounge. Before the pandemic, despite challenges, the area was on its way to becoming a walkable business corridor.

Within the last 18 months, Carrico-Rogers experience three break-ins, two nearby shootings, property destruction, and biohazardous waste all over the property. After losing $25,000 to theft, TriTech Bikes’ insurance premium increased by 150%, with the insurer threatening to terminate coverage if it happened again.

TriTech’s new location is 2622 SE 25th Avenue, Suite A, which is right next door to Pedal PT, a bike-oriented physical therapy and fitting business.

Trek Portland Boosts NW Trail Alliance Off-Road Endeavors

Juntu Oberg from NWTA and Trek Portland’s Sterling Hill.
(Photo: NWTA)

Trek’s Portland location has gifted nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance a load of bikes and accessories valued at over $9,000. According to NWTA, Trek Portland has donated eight Trek Marlin 6 bicycles, Rally Wave cell helmets, Bontrager hip packs, multi-tools, pumps, tire levers, and water bottle cages that will go to support the group’s Community Based Mountain Bike Programming.

“This project is very close to my heart. Growing up in a large working-class family in Portland, recreating outdoors wasn’t easily attainable,” said NWTA President Juntu Oberg. “We look forward to working with the community in east Portland and our partners to get this program off the ground.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

“biohazardous waste” = needles and human poop. If you don’t want to live like this anymore, end one party government in Oregon.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I will be glad to vote for leaders that have solutions to the problems you cite regardless of party. However, I don’t see the currently out-of-power party offering anything meaningful by way of solutions to anything. The latest email I received from a state representative from southern Oregon was all about fighting the governor’s mask mandates in spite of the COVID cases skyrocketing in his district.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I noticed that North Portland Bike Works store on Mississippi was empty, and I am sure glad they just moved a bit further out in the neighborhood. The move of TriTech in to the old video store ( I am guessing) in the Clinton neighborhood is also a good one. I certainly hope things in PDX can stabilise so that the ( high insurance rate) neighborhoods don’t keep creeping further and further in.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

I live further in. It’s too late for that.

Human waste? Yep. Shootings? Three at the park down the street, along the city’s busiest bikeway, in September alone. I even got them in combination on one of those occasions.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

There was some discussion of that Montavilla News article on the neighborhood FB page. It seemed a bit sensationalist in painting TriTech leaving as an indicator of the future direction of the entire street. I think the bigger issues were problems with building security, and the landlord not caring about it or wanting to invest in it. Glisan street is a whole lot nicer now than it was pre road diet, and buildings are being developed and stores are still opening. Obviously the pandemic hasn’t helped anything.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
X
Guest
X

“Its departure could become the first in a wave of area shops relocating to better parts of Portland or closing down permanently.”

Oof.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
local shredder
Guest
local shredder

Just to clear some things n TriTech, Dylan didnt want to leave, The landlord got tired of the break-in’s and pushed Dylan out of the old TriTech shop. The new shop is really nice and seems to be doing good so far.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
