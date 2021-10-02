Alice Awards Photo Gallery
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on October 2nd, 2021 at 7:10 pm
We had a great time at the Alice Awards today at the Ankeny West Cart Blocks downtown. The Street Trust did a great job putting on an event that really felt different from past editions, while still connecting to the reason we all get together: building community, seeing old and new friends and strategizing with comrades in the war on cars, and celebrating the people who are stepping up to make a difference.
Felt so good to see all these wonderful people in person, and even better to do it in an outdoor plaza downtown! They even closed off a lane of W Burnside (between 8th and 9th) for the event and we got a glimpse of our future where our city is full of people having fun instead of people inside cars. Highlights of the event included a super fun Cuban band, inspiring speeches from The Street Trust staff, State Rep Khanh Pham, and the awesome energy of the BikePOC PNW and Chingonas crews.
I’ll have a more detailed recap and a video on Monday. For now, enjoy these photos…
Advertisement
Advertisement
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.