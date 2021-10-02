Alice Awards Photo Gallery

We had a great time at the Alice Awards today at the Ankeny West Cart Blocks downtown. The Street Trust did a great job putting on an event that really felt different from past editions, while still connecting to the reason we all get together: building community, seeing old and new friends and strategizing with comrades in the war on cars, and celebrating the people who are stepping up to make a difference.

Felt so good to see all these wonderful people in person, and even better to do it in an outdoor plaza downtown! They even closed off a lane of W Burnside (between 8th and 9th) for the event and we got a glimpse of our future where our city is full of people having fun instead of people inside cars. Highlights of the event included a super fun Cuban band, inspiring speeches from The Street Trust staff, State Rep Khanh Pham, and the awesome energy of the BikePOC PNW and Chingonas crews.

I’ll have a more detailed recap and a video on Monday. For now, enjoy these photos…

