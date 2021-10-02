Alice Awards Photo Gallery

Chingonas and BikePOC PNW crew in the house!
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

We had a great time at the Alice Awards today at the Ankeny West Cart Blocks downtown. The Street Trust did a great job putting on an event that really felt different from past editions, while still connecting to the reason we all get together: building community, seeing old and new friends and strategizing with comrades in the war on cars, and celebrating the people who are stepping up to make a difference.

Felt so good to see all these wonderful people in person, and even better to do it in an outdoor plaza downtown! They even closed off a lane of W Burnside (between 8th and 9th) for the event and we got a glimpse of our future where our city is full of people having fun instead of people inside cars. Highlights of the event included a super fun Cuban band, inspiring speeches from The Street Trust staff, State Rep Khanh Pham, and the awesome energy of the BikePOC PNW and Chingonas crews.

I’ll have a more detailed recap and a video on Monday. For now, enjoy these photos…

Ankeny West Cart Blocks was a perfect setting.

This is what downtown should always look like!

André Lightsey-Walker, The Street Trust.

Sarah Iannarone, The Street Trust.

Wine toss!

Team BikePortland: Jonathan Maus, Lisa Caballero, Maritza Arango.

Andrew Plambeck, Jessica Horning, Dru Van Hengel.

The crew! Catie Gould, Julie Garner, Ben Fryback, Hami Ramani, Jenna Phillips. (Nick Falbo and Tony Jordan in the background)

Tim Davis, Paul Burdick

Randy Gragg, Dylan Rivera.

Armando Luna, Ashley Padron

Jenna Phillips

Kiel and Kate Johnson.

Julian Dunn, Deanna Dsouza, Silas Sanderson, Ashley Padron.

Oregon State Representative Khanh Pham

Left to right: Sukho Viboolsittiseri, Will Cortez, and Silas Sanderson from BikePOC PNW.

Katya Reyna, Chingonas

Ashley Padron, Chingonas

State Rep Khanh Pham and County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson.

L to R: Mike Pyszka, Glen Bolen, Dave Roth.

Serenity Ebert, Tim Davis, Keith Jones

Cameron Whitten, Timur Ender

Tony Jordan, Kiel Johnson.

