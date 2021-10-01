Portsmouth neighborhood intersection gets pop-up safety treatment

Posted by on October 1st, 2021 at 2:59 pm

A community-led demonstration project has been installed at the intersection of North Portsmouth and Willis. As we reported back in July, the project is the result of a collaboration between the Transportation Research and Education Center (TREC) at Portland State University, tactical urbanism nonprofit Better Block PDX, and the City of Portland transportation bureau. Community partners included the Portsmouth Neighborhood Association, and Community Cycling Center, who works with the nearby Cesar Chavez School.

Traffic safety has been a grave concern for this community for years. After a student was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking across the intersection in 2020, former Chavez School teacher Sam Balto responded to the PSU TREC/Better Block project pathway program request for proposals with ideas on how to improve safety. The project was accepted and a team of PSU urban planning students went to work on it. They led a design and public process with the goal of installing a temporary pop-up project that could be followed up by permanent infrastructure.

Their public process scored three design options: a mini-roundabout, bump-outs (a.k.a. curb extensions), and raised crosswalks. The mini-roundabout got the highest-score.

View from N Portsmouth looking southbound toward N Willis.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

When I visited the installation this morning I expected to see the roundabout. But it wasn’t there. Portsmouth Neighborhood Association Land Use and Transportation Chair Paul Buchanan was. He was disappointed PBOT wouldn’t sign off on the roundabout. I too was crestfallen that the roundabout got cut, but I watched several bus operators (both TriMet Line 35 and yellow school buses) negotiate the intersection and I can understand PBOT’s concerns.

Advertisement

I asked PBOT what happened. Spokesman John Brady said Better Block and other project partners all agreed on the decision. “The intent of the project was to improve pedestrian safety but the roundabout didn’t quite achieve improved safety beyond the fully controlled intersection it already is,” Brady explained. He also said they wanted the demonstration to be something that could become permanent, and there’s no funding or capacity to commit to a roundabout long-term. The short length of the pop-up was also a problem, Brady added, because they’d need more than a few days to analyze the roundabouts impacts on driver behavior.

Even without the star attraction, the pop-up includes several important elements:

  • Parking is now prohibited at the corners. Using what’s known as intersection daylighting, PBOT has removed parking access of several spaces at each corner in a bid to improve visibility for all users.
  • Barrels have been placed on Portsmouth as it approaches Willis. These are intended to act as temporary protective elements for the bike lane and medians that effectively shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians. The bike lane on Portsmouth is the standard, unprotected, door-zone variety. The pop-up project attempts to protect the bike lane as it approaches the intersection by moving it to the curb and placing barrels in the roadway.
  • The barrels also force drivers to make sharper and slower turns, which is a major safety benefit.
  • TriMet bus stop moved so operators don’t have to service the curb at encroach on the biking and walking space.
  • New stop signs placed in the street to improve visibility and (hopefully) lead to higher compliance.

After observing the intersection this morning, it felt like the idea and concept was solid, the but the execution left something to be desired. It feels like a work zone, not an exciting vision of what a future – safer – intersection could look like. These pop-ups are meant to inspire users and create urgency for a permanent solution. The barrels are ugly and they don’t work well as a bike lane protector/median material in my opinion. The bike lane transition is abrupt and there’s one car that is parked way too close (it’s an abandoned car but has yet to be towed), so it partially blocks the bike lane when combined with a barrel. There’s also nothing that communicates to road users what’s going on.

A volunteer with Better Block PDX said the project is an exciting first for the PSU Pathway program. It’s also the first time PBOT contractors installed the traffic elements (instead of volunteers doing it).

The pop-up will be installed through the end of this coming Monday, so get over there and check it out and let us know what you think. There will be a post-mortem analysis that helps inform the future permanent design. Stay tuned.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

BikePortland Video, Front Page, Infrastructure, Neighborhoods, North
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Mick OJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

I can’t even with this. So crushingly disappointing.

To put in all the effort for “public process” when the outcome is already decided is so mind-bogglingly wasteful not only of the effort and money involved but it pisses away any and all political capital that might have accumulated. Gosh, why aren’t people more engaged, we all wonder?

PBOT contractors were needed?? To simply roll barrels into the bikelane (not even in a straight line) and call it a day?

And at the end of the day how on earth are they going to “analyze […] driver behavior” for something like this? They are going to assume drivers/peds/cyclists will behave for some randomly scattered barrels with no explanation exactly like they would for actual curbs? What possible analysis can they glean from this? I am actually curious what sort of bureauspeak Mr. Brady would shovel on us as an answer to that. On second thought, no I’m not. I’m nauseated enough as it is.

I. can’t. even.

Oh well. Happy Friday, everyone.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

Now the video is up, I very quickly see a driver proceeding through the intersection with a pedestrian already in the crosswalk. I see a car swerving hesitantly into the bike barrel lane to avoid the bus. Don’t barrels in the bike lane usually mean “bikes should enter the roadway” only now we don’t get the benefit of my favorite orange diamond BIKES IN ROADWAY sign?

And this is all just going to go away on Monday?

Hope the analysis of driver behavior is going swimmingly. Somehow I assume that, again, the outcome has already been decided and any “analysis” will be finely tailored to support whatever they feel like doing anyway. (Do you think I’m being cynical in assuming that? Hmmm.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I feel your pain and share a lot of it Mick. This doesn’t seem nearly as visionary and exciting as I think it should. It’s a baby step for a really cool collaboration between PSU/Better Block/PBOT and the n’hood that I think is very noteworthy. But arghh! One thing that’s weird to me is that PBOT contractors had to do the work. It’d be much better if Better Block could do the implementation because I have a feeling it would look and work a lot better.

Keep in mind that the PSU/Better Block folks are smart (and so are PBOTers but they just can’t seem to get out of their own way lately!) and hopefully they’ll learn and progress and make things better next time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

Fingers crossed! Thanks for explaining it all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests