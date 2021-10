Jobs of the Week: Joe Bike, CCC, Velotech, Castelli, Fat Tire Farm

As local bike businesses head into the holiday season, they need great staff to help make all those wishes come true.

Take a look at our latest job listings in the links below…

– Warehouse Worker – Castelli Sportful USA

– Shipping Specialist – Velotech

– Manager/Tech – Fat Tire Farm Demo Center Hood River – Fat Tire Farm

– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

– Bike Club Instructor – Community Cycling Center

– Part-Time or Full-Time Bike Mechanic – Joe Bike



