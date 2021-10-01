Jobs of the Week: Joe Bike, CCC, Velotech, Castelli, Fat Tire Farm
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on October 1st, 2021 at 10:36 am
As local bike businesses head into the holiday season, they need great staff to help make all those wishes come true.
Take a look at our latest job listings in the links below…
– Warehouse Worker – Castelli Sportful USA
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech
– Manager/Tech – Fat Tire Farm Demo Center Hood River – Fat Tire Farm
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Bike Club Instructor – Community Cycling Center
– Part-Time or Full-Time Bike Mechanic – Joe Bike
