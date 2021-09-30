Weekend Event Guide: Alice Awards, lotsa’ cross, MTB gear swap, and more!

Hi everybody!

Rain, cool temperatures and mud – about what can be expected as cyclocross racing rolls into the month of October. Not one, but two Harvest CX races are scheduled for this weekend. There’s also a NW Trail Sisters gear swap and MTB ride on Sunday morning for those folks who may want to escape from the city during the Portland marathon.

Don’t forget to check the rest of events posted on our calendar. Have a fun weekend!

Friday, October 1st

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

You all know the rules. Night group ride. Ride will stop at a few parks and find some stores along the way. Bring lights and sounds. Be respectful. More info here.

Saturday, October 2nd

Heiser Farms CX – All-day event at Heiser Farms (Dayton, OR)

“Part of the Harvest CX series, Heiser Farms has quickly become a favorite cyclocross venue. It offers a montage of terrain, the famous shoe stealing BOG, stunning vistas of the Willamette Valley and family farm fun.” More info here.

Lake Oswego EV Show – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (Lake Oswego)

An excellent opportunity to test ride ebikes from major brands as well as Portland’s own VVolt. Bring your questions and get ready to smile. More info here.

Alice Awards – 12:00 to 3:00 at Ankeny West Cart Pod (SW)

It’s time to party and mingle and celebrate transportation champions. Join the new-look Street Trust at a block party in the Park Blocks. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – meet either at SE Clinton/26th at 9:15 am or at east side of Tilikum Crossing at 9:45 am (SE)

“All ages ride from SE PDX to PSU Farmers Market to help support local farmers, bakers and makers of all kinds. There is always a post-ride adventure that is only loosely planned beforehand.” (By the way, huge thanks to Hami, Mia and the rest of the group for providing such a welcoming atmosphere for newcomers (like myself last weekend)!, as well as a space where the biking community – new and old – can meet, share their story, their interests, and chill.) More info here.

Sunday, October 3rd

Zaaldercross – All-day event at Alderbrook Park (Brush Prairie, WA)

“The sixth and final race of the Harvest CX series. It is a tough course with lots of transitions and skills required, which makes it one of the toughest races of the season. Good hard, fun.”More info here.

NW Trail Sisters Gear Swap – 10:00 am at Sandy Ridge MTB Trail System (Sandy, OR)

“NW Trail Sisters are hosting a free MTB gear swap and ride at Sandy Ridge. This is a “swap”-style event … not a sale! Trail Sister’s Beginner and Intermediate level rides will leave from the parking lot at 10:30 and 11:30. Sign-ups required.” More info here.

