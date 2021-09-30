The Hiplok D1000: A breakthrough lock that can’t be cut-through

As many of you unfortunately already know, there’s nothing worse than the feeling of coming out to the street, looking at the place you left your bike, and finding nothing but the remnants of a lock. The right lock is worth its weight in gold if it avoids that fate, especially as more people pony up for electric bikes that cost thousands of dollars.

I’ve had one in my hands for the last month and can confidently say it’s the nicest lock I’ve ever touched.

Hiplok is already one of the best companies in the space, and with their new D1000 they are promising the most capable lock ever made. They say it’s “The world’s first truly portable anti angle grinder lock.” I’ve had one in my hands for the last month and can confidently say it’s the nicest lock I’ve ever touched.

The basic premise of the Hiplok D1000 is that it solves the problems current u-locks present (Hiplok calls them “d-locks”). That basically means one thing: The D1000 is made to deter even angle grinders, which are probably more common among thieves then you think. That feature is the heart of what this lock is all about. It’s why it’s different and why it’s special.

For years we’ve been told cable locks are useless against determined thieves. What no one talks about however, is the fact that even the best locks, even when used properly, are vulnerable to a portable angle grinder attack. In less than two minutes a thief can free your bike even when you’ve done everything correctly.

The video below (from Hiplok) demonstrates:



Advertisement

It’s this space in the market that the Hiplok D1000 looks to fill. The D1000 is a Diamond-rated Sold Secure lock that uses a material called Ferosafe instead of hardened steel like other locks in the same peer group. Ferosafe is a composite graphene material that resists an angle grinder while also keeping a silhouette recognizable as a standard u-lock. Outer dimensions are 225mm (H)x 155mm (W)x 40mm (D) with a weight of 1.8 KG (4 lbs) and an internal space of (I)H 155mm x (I)W 92mm.

While security is the most important feature of any lock, there are other considerations. One of the first ways that many locks fail over time is through water damage. Several of the u-locks we’ve used have locking mechanisms that have become rusty and require a spray of WD-40 every few months to keep them clean and moving freely. To combat this, and to keep the lock cylinder more secure, Hiplok sinks the key access into a plastic housing and seals it with a rubber cover. It’s easy to open, even with gloves, but ensures rain and weather won’t destroy the lock. The rest of the lock is then covered in a rubberized outer coating so that it will not scratch your frame.

Pricing and Availability

In these times of supply chain uncertainty Hiplok has chosen to pre-fund the D1000 through crowdsourcing. As of today (September 30th), you can pre-order the lock and enjoy early bird pricing. Production has already started and final delivery should be early 2022. Pricing is set at $207 (based on fluctuating currency rates from GBP) for Super Early Bird purchases through Kickstarter with eventual MSRP currently projected at $345. That will make this the highest-priced lock on the market. It’s a price that shows you how serious some people are about keeping their vehicles safe, and how serious the bike thief arms race has become.

Find more information on the Hiplok website. Or go directly to the Kickstarter page.

— @josh_ross, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Bike Theft, Front Page, Products

hiplok d1000