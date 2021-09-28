Here’s the list of demands from youth climate activists

Marching over the Steel Bridge on Friday, September 24th.
(Photo © Rick Rappaport)

Last Friday’s huge Youth Climate Strike saw 2,000 Portland students take to the streets to demand more action on climate change. But what exactly are they fighting for? Part of the reason many elected officials don’t take climate change more seriously is because they’re willing see young people, but unwilling to listen to them.

Friday’s march and rally was not just a photo op, and these activists are not going away. Organizers of the event with Portland Youth Climate Strike have issued a list of demands and are actively working to meet with local politicians to make them a reality.

Here’s what they want (note the detailed transportation-related demands):

We demand:
Portland leaders reflect racial justice in climate justice policy:
a. Portland is still suffering from decades of redlining pre-dating the historic Albina flood. In a recent study conducted by Portland State University, it shows traditionally redlined communities are nearly 13 degrees hotter than their white counterparts. Policies that have enforced gentrified conditions are exacerbating the fatal impacts of climate change.

A total switch to green infrastructure:
a. Require green fuel for city-owned vehicles, including school buses, police cars, ambulances, and any other government-issued vehicles in active duty.

b. Updating public transport routes and maintenance of sidewalks, to publicly push a more pedestrian open narrative into the city.

c. Create clean and secure housing for all people currently on the Portland streets.

An accelerated deadline for Portland to be 100% carbon neutral by 2035:
a. Due to HB 2021, Oregon is required to make an active effort to cut down on fossil fuels and the dependency on unrenewable energy.

b. This would also require local energy companies and providers to adapt electrical grids to accommodate the rate of change, and the decrease of greenhouse providers.

The city cut down on the importation of fossil fuels as soon as possible, with a focus in NW Portland:
a. Industrial Portland, housing much of the fossil fuel plants in the county, is poorly equipped for natural disasters such as the overdue Cascadia earthquake. This district is also home to a significant number of low income/working class communities. When this inevitable disaster does occur, Portland is in grave danger of facing one of the worst oil spills and gas leaks in the NW region.

b. Current fossil fuel industries must focus on earthquake-proofing current infrastructure designed to withstand 5.0 – 9.0 in magnitude.

The city prioritize a rapid and just decarbonization of our region’s transportation system:
a. Work with regional partners to fully fund Youth Pass

b. An immediate moratorium on all freeway expansions within city limits

c. Supporting legislation to demand every transportation megaproject be subjected to an independent analysis of its projected impacts to vehicle miles travelled and carbon pollution

d. Join community advocates pushing for a full Environmental Impact Statement on the Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion and full ODOT-funding of buildable highway caps for Albina Vision Trust

e. Full implementation of the progressive policy recommendations proposed by the Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility (POEM) committee.

Lastly, every Portlander view structural and interpersonal issues through a climate resilient lens, and become climate leaders in their own rights. The future of youth depends on the policy actions taken today, and every decision passed has environmental consequences.

On Wednesday, some of the organizers of the march will be back in action at the 12th Youth vs. ODOT rally. This week they’ll welcome Oregon State Rep Wlnsvey Campos (D-Aloha) as a guest speaker. You can join a group bike ride to the event that leaves Sunnyside School in southeast Portland at 3:45. Learn more about the event at the @YouthVsODOT IG account.

Zachary
Guest
Zachary

These are all so reasonable. Would be interested to see details fleshed out in terms of cost, jurisdiction, etc. These answers are out there, though not all in one place.

I know there is a school of thought in political activism that says not to get bogged down in details as that isn’t going to inspire a movement, but behind the scenes that needs to be done so as to really come to the table prepared to negotiate for these policies. In the end, actual change is what will matter.

At the least, those of us supporting these young folks need to write/call our city/county electeds and tell them to come to the table.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

At the least, those of us supporting these young folks need to write/call our city/county electeds and tell them to come to the table.

Electeds reallly don’t care what young people think. It’d probably end up like the token discussions last year with the PoC youth around police brutality. Essentially “what do we need to say to get you to stop bashing us on twitter”. Young people don’t have the money needed to bribe electeds and for whatever reason they tend to not vote. If the last two years has taught us anything, it’s that not a single leader in Multnomah County, Metro, or CoP give even the littlest care about what you or I think about anything. They are all angling for the next highest position and will do whatever they need to appear progressive while serving their corporate masters.

The first ‘demand’ should getting rid of our system of government and replacing it with geographical and more representation. That way the central eastside and west hills can continue to elect conservative empty suits and the rest of Portland can elect folks who have been east of 82nd in their lifetime.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Yes! Portland needs districts like Metro, the Oregon Legislature and Multnomah County already have so the city can be just as effective, progressive and transparent in governance as those august elected bodies!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Yes! Portland needs districts like Metro, the Oregon Legislature and Multnomah County already have so the city can be just as effective, progressive and transparent in governance as those august elected bodies!

Nice hot take! It’s not like there are several hundred other functioning governmental bodies we could look at to redesign our system instead of the failed ones I mentioned in my post!

But I guess really thinking about what I wrote wouldn’t allow enough time for your enlightening comments!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
 Jason
Guest
 Jason

Portland is still suffering from decades of redlining pre-dating the historic Albina flood.

I apologize for the ignorance, but what is red lining, in this context.

I’m loving the intention of the goals.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Jason. You can learn more about redlining (including seeing a map of redlined areas) at this “History of Racist Planning” on the City of Portland website https://www.portland.gov/bps/history-racist-planning-portland

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Redlined neighborhoods included Ladd’s Addition, while most of Richmond was yellowlined. How a neighborhood was designated in the 1950s is not its destiny.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

“Portland is still suffering from decades of redlining pre-dating the historic Albina flood.” reminds me of the histories from Mad magazine, a hashup of various true histories into a mix that isn’t actually very true at all.

“Red Lining” by cities and banks technically didn’t come about until after WW2 with the GI Bill, guaranteed government loans (mostly to white veterans) and the rapid expansion of suburban housing. However “covenants and code restrictions” (CCRs) have been around since forever as has housing discrimination based on race and religion – The CCRs are gone but the discrimination is still a major problem.

Albina itself had the greatest concentration of blacks in the city, but the overall population of Albina was overwhelmingly white until after 1947, with lots of poor Slavic and Italian immigrants – it was the affordable part of town then. The flood in 1947 wasn’t in Albina at all, but in the unincorporated WW2 factory town of VanPort along the Columbia River; the large displaced black community there either moved to Albina (was allowed to move to Albina and nowhere else in Portland) or left the region altogether.

PSU wrote a great history on Albina. It’s worth reading.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’d blame the many “multiple vague and conflicting” contradictions of these “demands” on naive youth, but really one can say the same of most adults too – likely they reflect their parent’s point of view and many Portlanders as well.

– Albina was once upon a time very black, but most have since left – it’s now a national case study on rapid gentrification. “Traditionally Red Lined” communities at least in Portland are now among the most gentrified in the country. New white communities are 13% hotter than old white communities, both of which now have many BIPOC residents too.
– School buses aren’t city vehicles – they belong to the school districts. Youth passes benefit areas with good TriMet service, basically inner Portland. Clearly these youth are PPS students and not from the David Douglas or Parkrose public school districts which are also in Portland and who are dependent on yellow buses because TriMet service is so awful, or else they would know that.
– Regulating highway construction and oil depots are state functions, not city. I love how the oil depot is at fault and not American’s addiction to driving (and how many teens still identify driving with freedom.)
– By approving the freeway caps, one is implicitly approving of freeway expansion and fuller use of more concrete, a major contributor to greenhouse gasses, not to mention more people driving.

I could go on, but what’s the point?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Gosh, there is so much to unpack here.

You start with an ad hominem attack on young people with ideas, suggesting that, obviously, youth are too stupid to determine their own thoughts and must simply be parroting older adults.

You use the fact that communities change over time and that capitalist development seeks out new sites of exploitation to suggest that generations of economic disinvestment no longer matter, and that hey, some of my best neighbors are people of color.

You cite the presence of school districts with yellow buses as a reason that public transit for youth shouldn’t be free and accessible to everyone.

You invent words and put them in young people’s mouths (that “teens still identify driving with freedom”) without any evidence that anyone involved said or believes anything like this.

You suggest that freeway caps can and should only happen if said freeways get expanded, which even you I am pretty sure know to be untrue. People have been in these comment threads for the last 15 years talking about how 405 and 5 could be capped, and there was an article on here in the past couple of months about this very topic. No freeway expansion necessary.

You assemble it all into a kind of Gish Gallop, “these kids and their crazy delusions,” so that you can dismiss the entire idea of young climate-change activists as absurd.

David, you usually bring nuanced and well-researched historical facts into these conversations, even from the other side of the country. This kind of thing is really beneath you.

I’m 39 now, but I recall being a young activist dismissed by the wise elders who lied us into wars, sabotaged renewable energy, ignored structural racism, denied climate change, exploded the carceral state, purposely excluded poor folks from health care…I could go on, but what’s the point?

Young folks are often the ones pushing societal change when us oldies have given up or retreated into incrementalism. If you have advice to pass along, instead of just sniping from comment threads, get involved in these movements and (respectfully) share your wisdom.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I see, attacking me instead my ideas. How typical on this forum.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

It’s depressing to see a list of specific demands that mostly glosses over the specific GHG infrastructure that pollutes the most in Portland:

@ The neo-gilded age fossil-fuel-powered consumption of middle and upper class Portlanders (infrastructure that promotes this frivolous consumption is fossil fuel infrastructure and should be regulated to the point of irrelevance).

@ The hundreds of millions of liters of fossil fuel “imports” that Portlanders burn in SUVs/trucks/cars/airplanes and the stations that “pump” this toxic effluent.

@ The heaping piles of GHG-polluting animal product stored in hundreds of thousands of refrigerators/freezers in Portland.

@ The energy-wasting brobdingnagian detached homes that over a hundred thousand Portland households (often 1-2 people) live in.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

These youth are doing incredible work. They are spending a lot of their time and energy trying to make our world better in ways we did not. I wish the adults here criticizing them would give them a bit of grace instead of sneers. Not sure there’s much to be gained in trying to shut them down cynically.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

They are doing incredible work. But we’d like them to be a bit more effective rather than giving their detractors more ammo based on their collective ignorance of local government, history, and so on.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

David, it doesn’t matter what “we’d” like. And who is we? Who do you think you’re speaking on behalf of? Old people? Why should they feel obligated to get our approval when we’ve clearly allowed these climate atrocities to continue? And, honestly, sometimes it’s okay to just … not say anything. Let the kids do this work. Help or get out of the way.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
Aaron - No More Freeways
Guest
Aaron - No More Freeways

1500 youth marched through the city, got media attention on every single newspaper and television platform, gave excellent interviews couched in moral clarity and directly pointing out the agencies that must change.

David, i’d say they’ve been pretty damn effective for fifteen year olds organizing in between high school classes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for saying this. I was going to say… stop the (old) mansplaining!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Are you saying that because they are youth and presumably youthful, that we shouldn’t be taking them, their protest, or their cause seriously?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Nope. Just be sensitive to the fact that these are young people who are going way out on a limb and being vulnerable by taking a lead role on a complicated topic. I’m all for offering wisdom, but it’s really hard to do in this context without it sounding like mansplaining and that’s a bummer. I’m also the dad of two teenage girls (one in college as of a few weeks ago!) so I am extra sensitive to the concept of just letting them speak their passions and truths and standing back and trying to be a good listener unless they ask for my input. Thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
