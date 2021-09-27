Bob Stacey, Khanh Pham, BikePOC NW named 2021 ‘Alice Award’ winners

The Street Trust has announced the three winners of their 2021 Alice Awards.

Taking home the honors this year are outgoing Metro Councilor Bob Stacey, Oregon State Representative Khanh Pham, and riding group BikePOC PNW.

Here are the descriptions of each winner via The Street Trust:

Bud Clark Lifetime Achievement Award

Metro Councilor Bob Stacey is the 2021 recipient of the Bud Clark Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes sustained work toward achieving The Street Trust’s vision of a complete, safe, low-carbon, multimodal transportation system that contributes to equity in access, opportunity, health, and prosperity for people and communities across the Portland Metro Region and beyond. Councilor Stacey was the TriMet Executive Director for Policy and Planning during the construction of the Yellow Line MAX in the early 2000s and has always been a visionary, linking land use, transit, active transportation, and community for urban sustainability. “Councilor Stacey’s impact on our transportation systems spans the lifetimes of some – such as myself! – who are current advocates for a more equitable, safe, and just transportation and land use system,” says Vivian Satterfield, Strategic Partnerships Director at Verde. “He’s played a massive role in shaping our region, from fighting the freeway expansion of the Westside Bypass and in supporting the vision of our region’s first-ever BRT system with the Division project. His style of leadership comes from a place of genuine curiosity in engaging the people around him as people first in order to find values and common ground.”

Alice Award

The 2021 Alice Award recipient is State Representative Khanh Pham (OR D-46). Rep. Pham has a long history of community building along 82nd Avenue and in The Jade District, where she has championed safety for people who live, work, shop, and play along the street and across East Portland. Khanh was a founding leader of and spokesperson for the groundbreaking Portland Clean Energy Fund Initiative, which passed in 2018. As a newcomer to the legislature, she has tirelessly forged connections to bridge divides. “Rep. Pham has a deep commitment to environmental and climate justice. This year, she demonstrated decisive, visionary leadership in securing emergency and long-term funding for the transformation of 82nd Avenue and its transfer to the City of Portland from the Oregon Department of Transportation,” says Kimberlee Stafford, Chair of The Street Trust Community Fund’s Board of Directors. Prior to the legislature, Pham served as the Interim Alliance Director at the Oregon Just Transition Alliance and was Environmental Justice Manager at the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO).

Elizabeth Jennings Graham Transportation Justice Award

BikePOC PNW will receive the inaugural Elizabeth Jennings Graham Transportation Justice Award for their leadership in actively creating a brave space for BIPOC folks to ride bikes, build community, forge life-long friendships, and challenge the status quo. They do this while holding themselves accountable for behaviors that may replicate/uphold any and all forms of oppression. BikePOC PNW co-founders Will Cortez, Silas Sanderson, and Sukho Viboolsittiseri formed the co-operative in early 2021 and it has grown quickly. “We appreciate their investment in creating a new, vibrant, and inclusive community for BIPOC cyclists in the Portland metro area through organized rides such as the ‘Chingona’ and ‘Party Pace’ rides,” explains Thomas Ngo, Chair of The Street Trust Action Fund’s Board of Directors.