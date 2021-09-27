First look: City restripes bikeway at busy SW Bertha, Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway intersection

Posted by on September 27th, 2021 at 11:30 am

New bicycle crossing enhancement at the intersection of SW Bertha Blvd and Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy. (photos: Lisa Caballero/BikePortland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is making bold changes to the intersection of SW Bertha Blvd and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in an attempt to finally bring clarity to this tricky location. The area has seen many crashes over the years, and also a couple of modest attempts to improve its safety. But it remained a clunky, high-stress location for people on bicycles, and also for some drivers.

With a liberal dollop of white paint, and a re-configuration of the green—and with the forthcoming addition of bicycle “detection and advanced activated warning lights”—PBOT seeks to significantly improve the safety and comfort of bicycle riders going eastbound on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway.

The intersection before improvements.

A northbound Bertha driver sits at an incline before executing a left turn onto Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy.

The unsignalized intersection is difficult for both riders and drivers because of topography. A driver heading uphill on Bertha approaches the left turn onto Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy like a pilot making an instrument landing—you can’t see your target until you commit to reaching it. The photo at right shows an SUV waiting on Bertha below the Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy grade. At that distance and incline a driver in a sedan would not be able to see the dedicated lane into which they are turning. That poor sight line causes some drivers inexperienced with the intersection to wait unnecessarily for both directions of Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy to clear before executing their turn. This leads to a lot of horn-honking from the line of cars in back of them. Even for those familiar with the set-up, it’s not an easy maneuver.

Amid this stress, it unfortunately does not occur to some drivers to look for a cyclist to their left. This is what happened in a 2012 bicycle/car crash reported by BikePortland. (Take a peek at this ten-year-old article for a blast to the past, it mentions the Red Electric Trail as a low-stress alternative route and that “last we heard, funding and construction of the project are to start this year.”)

Before improvements, the extended conflict zone between eastbound bike lane and right-turns onto Bertha. (source: Google maps)

For eastbound bike riders, this intersection is a gauntlet toward the end of a long climb. As you can see in the “before” photo above, riders and right-turning drivers shared an extended conflict zone.

The new design installed just last Friday shortens the conflict zone by adding a large white chevroned buffer which serves to “rationalize” the right turn onto Bertha.

Driver mistakenly uses the buffer separating the right-turn lane and the bicycle lane as a turn lane.

By the next day, the roadblocks and cones were gone, and the intersection was open for use. Apparently the new configuration will take some getting used to for a few drivers. The driver in the photo above decided their sweet spot was on top of the buffer, with the right turn lane to their left. Subsequent drivers played follow-the-leader with this driver’s errant right-turn path. Fortunately, most drivers had no problem interpreting the markings.

I don’t know if plastic wands or curbs will be installed at a later date, and the “Bike crossing: SW Beaverton-Hillsdale & Bertha Blvd project” does not have a published plan on the Southwest in Motion Crossing Enhancements website. If buffer-driving continues to be a problem, PBOT should consider beefing-up the buffer with a curb.

This new design looks a lot safer, and a sensor and warning lights should make it even better. Do you commute along Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy? Have you ridden this? What’s your first take?

Lisa Caballero

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
Jim Labbe
Subscriber
Jim Labbe

Great coverage. Thank You!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I rode the B-H Highway on Saturday including going east through this intersection. I didn’t even notice the new striping through this intersection until I passed by it. I was too busy looking in my mirror and over my left shoulder for motorists coming from behind me. There were not any “traffic control changes ahead” signs to warn road users of the new markings.

As discussed above and illustrated in the photo above, the driver in the white SUV doesn’t understand where one is supposed to drive. I’ll be interested in seeing what the final configuration is, but I’m not convinced it will be safe for cyclists. Among other things, cyclists will be in deep shade during certain times of the day (such as in the photo above), making it easy for motorists to miss seeing cyclists who will “appear from nowhere.”

I fondly remember the era when, after putting up warning signs for a week, cops would pull motorists over when they blew through new stop signs or ignored new turn lanes. Alas, stop signs, traffic signals, speed limits, and crosswalks are simply suggestions.

BTW, ivy and various other vegetation have intruded into the bike lane, leaves and pine needles are beginning to build up. The B-H Highway will soon be really treacherous. Too bad we can’t afford to maintain what we have.

I hope this work out.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

You shouldn’t assume that they don’t understand where they should be driving; it is also possible that they just don’t care.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Brian Lockyear
Guest
Brian Lockyear

I encounter this intersection frequently both in a car and on a bike, and from all directions. This morning I happened upon the new striping (in a car, east bound on BH Hwy and turning right onto Bertha) for the first time, before reading your article. The new striped area attempting to push cars left before turning right felt awkward, so much so that I think many drivers will cut across the white striped bubble.

It also makes me wonder how much drivers will assume that the bikes (directed away from and then back to the intersection but at a 90 degree angle) are required to stop before crossing the lanes. Before, on a bike, all players could tell that I was proceeding straight through that intersection and go around me appropriately. Now, it’s not so obvious.

On my return trip from Bertha turning west bound onto BH Hwy, I did not feel the flow had changed much.

Overall, I think it is going to force bikes to stop and then restart from a stop in an area where the cars are going to be cutting over the painting. Not at all sure that’s a win. Agree that the intersection is a big problem though! Perhaps this will help. Or perhaps the Red Electric Trail will magically happen and fix it all!

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
JeffP
Guest
JeffP

Good observations and exactly what I have witnessed passing through this newly striped area only twice yet.
Once of those times there was a bike. The car, while cutting through the striped zone, made the assumption the bike had turned and was taking Bertha; traffic was congested/slowed enough they figured it out without issue but certainly not ideal.
The propensity to try and reroute streets to force 90-degree intersections seems to lead to a greater propensity for folks to cut-the-corner; not sure why turning a car 90-degrees is so difficult.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Time to add some hardscape to that area.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Know anyone who has a bike trailer in the area and some spare logs or concrete blocks they can lay out in the painted no-mans land? Maybe a few bricks, some gravel, and other debris? Maybe an orange cone or two from some other nearby project? It’s not like anyone is supposed to park in those areas, right?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
Nick
Guest
Nick

I ride this intersection about once weekly and I’m worried the new design will make things worse. At least with the old design, I was in drivers’ sightlines for people driving Beaverton_Hillsdale and for cars stopped on Bertha. Now it looks like bikes will be tucked a bit out of sight for Beaverton Hillsdale drivers and will be way off in the peripheral vision for Bertha drivers. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m skeptical.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lance Boyle
Guest
Lance Boyle

I always go mental (with glee) when I see photos of streets where I regularly ride. Slowly but surely, bit by bit, this area is becoming more bike friendly. I’m (hopefully) looking forward to more bike friendly-ness when the City finishes the improvements currently underway for SW Capitol Hwy between Multnomah Village and the Barbur Worlds Food/Walgreens intersection.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

So no barrier? BH needs to be repaved from the city limits at SW 65th Avenue to SW 45th Avenue.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Just signalize the intersection, with no turn on red allowed. Problem solved, conflicts removed, makes it better for everyone. We don’t need any more of this unintuitive striping that doesn’t do anything for safety. Coordinate the signal timing with the one just a few hundred feet to the east. Yet again PBOT ignores the common-sense solution in favor of overengineering.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I think that would create 3 – 1 block street lights for west bound traffic on BHH. I’m not averse to making motorists suffer, but that’s pretty obnoxious. Also, consider all of the idling. All those fumes on a busy rush hour for us cyclists to gasp up. No thank you. But I appreciate the intention of signalizing the intersection. In general that is a good way of reducing accidents.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
&nbsp 
Guest
&nbsp 

I think we can mitigate the delay effects with appropriate synchronization of the signals. The intersection is so close to the one (about 300 ft) at Capitol and Beaverton-Hillsdale intersection that it could almost function as one signal.

Heading east, just have the new signal turn red a few seconds before the old one, and have it turn green a few seconds before the old one. Heading west I’m not worried about delays at all; the old signal only only turns red when someone walking is trying to cross. Heading north on Bertha Blvd, most traffic turns west (traffic going east uses Bertha Court), so wouldn’t hit the old signal.

Also oh no, I forgot the semicolon in my username!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Why was the dedicated one-car-length right-turn lane from Bertha left in place? Why not reconfigure it so that there’s one lane, at a 90-degree angle? That would have removed 33% of the car-bike conflicts right there!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Because there’s a traffic light about a block up (to the east) and having a dedicated turn lane gives some the opportunity to escape.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bstedman
Subscriber
Bstedman

The right lane is also used as a bus lane (for buses going straight through to Hillsdale), so that they don’t have to get in line with cars waiting at the trafiic light. There is always quite the backup in the morning.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
WestRiver
Subscriber
WestRiver

There needs to be a few Jersey barriers or at least some bollards protecting the buffer “island” and have them extend as far east as possible making the right-turn angle (eastbound BH to Bertha) much tighter for drivers. Paint alone won’t stop some drivers from cutting the island just like that white SUV.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bstedman
Subscriber
Bstedman

I think so far this is a catastrophe. We live nearby and I went out to take pictures for a SW Trails post on this. Turning right from BH Hwy to Bertha with a car is now very akward, I drove through there myself this morning and even knowing what to expect, it was a difficult turn. Not sure how trucks are supposed to do this. But that also means that most drivers ignore the paint and go right through the chevron part. In the course of two days we twice witnessed close calls when the first car slowly followed the striping and the second rushed right across the striping at high speed like they used to do before and the two almost hit each other. Imagine adding bicyclists to the mix! I also witnessed that when one driver went across the chevron, others followed behind like sheep. There is also no warning sign about the changed intersection, or any orange traffic barrels blcoking of the chevron. There are some sitting in the bikelane just before there and could be used much better in the intersection! Going the other way (Bertha to BH Hwy) I noticed that drivers came to a stop on top of the bikelane to be better able to see.
I’m also worried that drivers assume that people on bikes continue on Bertha or stop for cars. It was a scary intersection before and seem downright scary now.
I hope that PBOT will add concrete curbs and white poles (like further down on BH Hwy) in addition to the light. I vaguely remember hearing that at a SW Trails meeting, but waiting to get confirmation from PBOT.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

A mountable curb would solve the above issues. No one is going to drive over it at speed, and very large trucks could still make the turn, albeit at a very slow speed. I agree that the new setup is prone to confusion and crashes, but I think the answer is to beef it up, not go back to what we had before.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Hilarious.. the city that can’t pick up garbage also cannot manage any simple bike infrastructure without making it more unsafe… I rode this for years, before this cluster*ck, at least the cars would have to see you before they ran over you…. does anyone who designs this stuff actually ride a bike?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

If only all the ills in the world could be cured with some nice new paint!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
