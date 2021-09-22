Family Biking: ‘Free range’ kids and the value of transportation independence

Posted by on September 22nd, 2021 at 12:01 pm

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Are you a bad parent if you let your kid use public transit on their own?

Well, if you go by what other people think, you might not just be a bad parent: you could be “America’s Worst Mom.” Just ask Lenore Skenazy, who earned that title for letting her nine-year-old son (who had been begging for such an opportunity) navigate his way home by subway and bus, on his own, in New York City.

Skenazy details the non-incident (her son got home just fine, totally proud and happy) and its aftermath in her newly updated book, Free Range Kids: How Parents and Teachers Can Let Go and Let Grow. As Skenazy recounts, she defended her now infamous parenting choice in a newspaper column, (note to self: it’s dangerous to write about parenting in front of other people), and was then invited on a multitude of news, TV, and radio programs, where she was quickly condemned by “experts,” hosts, and parents nationwide, and earned the unforgettable label of “America’s Worst Mom”.

A bit further back in time, say forty years ago, or fifty, or even one-hundred years back, such an action wouldn’t even have been a topic of conversation. Back then, city kids navigated city streets on their own all the time. They played on sidewalks, walked to school and stores, ran errands, or otherwise walked, biked or bused around. Some kids even had their own jobs, like newspaper delivery. The parents of those kids–and their newspaper employers–actually expected kids to ride their bikes in the dark of pre-dawn mornings, pick up a load of papers, and successfully deliver them around town to paying customers, on their own.

What changed? You’d think the answer was gangs, drugs, violence, abductions, pedophiles, serial killers, and the like; but as Skenazy points out, those sorts of things are no more prevalent today than in those bygone days when kids could ride a bicycle around the city without attracting the shocked attention of concerned citizens.

So, what did Skenazy do, in the face of a public skewering of her parenting choice to give her kid some transportation independence? Did she give up writing, leave New York City, throw away her cell phone, cut off all internet connections and flee to a remote cabin in the woods, where she could raise her children in the peace of obscurity? Nope. Quite the opposite. She bravely stood her ground, stubborningly dug in her heels, wrote a book, hosted a TV show, gave lectures around the world, became president of a non-profit, and started a movement to promote reasonable childhood independence, now known as Free Range Kids.

It’s a good thing too. Because there are a lot of us out here who want to do the sort of thing she did, quite preferably without all the hullabaloo. We’d very much like to let our kids ride the MAX, or the public bus, or ride a bike to school, or walk to the library, or play at the park on their own…but even if we have decided our kid is old enough, mature enough, and the local conditions are safe enough, we’re pretty sure we’ll be roundly condemned if we give our kids that sort of freedom and responsibility. At least, thanks to Skenazy, we can’t be America’s worst Mom or Dad, since she already has that title.

The Free Range movement Skenazy started encompasses a whole lot more than childhood transportation independence–and I sincerely recommend you check out her book, her blog, and her non-profit for a full view of her advocacy: you’ll be inspired, or so I hope, because I’d sure like more mom-friends like her around. These resources are a great place to find encouragement, bust fear-mongering myths, and connect with a community of like-minded free-range parents. They’re also a great place to begin, if you aren’t quite sure if child transportation independence is right for your family, or something you could handle without implanting a micro-chip in your kid, or surreptitiously following them around until they turn twenty.

It’s important to me personally, because as I wrote recently, I don’t want to drive my kids everywhere for the next sixteen years. That’s not just because I’m lazy or anti-car, but because I believe transportation independence is good for children, an important part of their development, confidence, maturity, and connection to their community. It’s also really fun, part of the adventure of growing up and learning one’s way in the world.

Thus, I daresay, it won’t make me a bad parent at all, or you either. So buck up, be brave, and follow your heart…and I hope that will mean letting your kids do the same, regardless of what others have to say about it.

FreeRangeKids.com

— Shannon Johnson, shannon4bikeportland@gmail.com
Charles D
Guest
Charles D

I can’t praise this mother enough. There’s no reason why children need to be sheltered more now than 50 years ago. The ‘crime wave’ is entirely a media phenomenon. Crime sells. Portland has a damn good transportation system and excellent bike infrastructure compared to most of the rest of this country, so why shouldn’t children be able to take advantage of it too?

4 hours ago
one
Guest
one

While crime is WAY down in Portland and everywhere else compared to 50 years ago, and violent crime is even MORE WAY DOWN compared to then…if we don’t create fear and panic, then how in the hell are we going to sell the massed on the idea of taking monies from all parts of the city and putting it all on an expanded police budget, hmmm?

4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Why are historic low-points the baseline against which we should judge what’s tolerable? We’ve demonstrated that low crime rates are possible (and highly desirable!), so that’s what we should be striving for. Something has gone seriously off the rails, and the “it’s covid” excuse is not really working for me anymore.

2 hours ago
Tom Hardy
Guest
Tom Hardy

I moved to Portland in 1951 at the start of second grade in north Portland at Peninsula grade school. I started riding the bus (St Johns) downtown to go swimming at the YMCA on SW 5th. with a friend from school in February 1952. I was riding my bike to the zoo (Washington park) in the summer of 1952 via Greely and the roadway bridge. In 1953 I was riding to Milwaukee via Williams, Union (MLK) and SE 17th. When I got to high school, I rode to Benson and back when the weather permitted. I was 10 years old when i rode from my home (close to Greely and Lombard ) to Sauvis island and back via St.Johns bridge. I had very few problems since I stayed on the street and not on the sidewalks. I also wore bright clothing.

4 hours ago
Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

Totally approve. Fearles personal mobility coordinator on pink vehicle of transcendance.

58 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I first heard the term “free-range kid” at a statewide bike/walk conference in Winston-Salem NC in 2019, from a planner from New Hampshire who got the term from “free-range chickens” in the supermarket. I dare say others have independently “invented” the term in other times. When this planner presented us with the term he asked how many of us also grew up as free-range kids – it was over half the folks in the room, myself included, including nearly all the bike planners.

I find it interesting that the mom gets blamed but not the dad.

I grew up in a small city of 50,000 in North Dakota, learned to bike at the age of five (with no help from my bike racing brothers I might add) and was free-roaming citywide by the age of 9. I also learned to use our public bus system by the age of 7, after two years of training by my older sisters (my mom went back to work as soon as I could fix my own breakfast, around the age of five.) As long as we got home in time for supper, my highly-negligent academic parents didn’t really care where any of their 5 kids were. No doubt my early independence contributed to my never learning to drive (nor being inclined to do so) and a lifetime of being a professional trouble-maker.

Still free-range, now in North Carolina.

21 minutes ago
