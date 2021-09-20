Video: Bike Thru North Greeley Avenue

Posted by on September 20th, 2021 at 11:46 am

The North Greeley Avenue bikeway project is just a few tiny tweaks away from being complete. Since our last visit back in May, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has finished the new protected path/bike lane on N Going Court to Going Street and has polished the main diagonal at Going that crosses riders from the west to east side of the street.

I went out a few days ago to get a closer look at the key elements of this project. In the ‘Bike Thru’ video above you’ll hear my live narration and get a better sense of how the designs work. You’ll hear about the wonderful and wide green section through the Adidas campus, the unfortunate bump that is now marked with a big sign, the highs-and-lows of the bike signals/crossings, and more.

To refresh your memory, this project was done in two parts: There’s the southern section from Going Street to just north of Interstate Avenue, where PBOT built a two-way bike lane protected from other lanes by a concrete wall (made out of jersey barriers); and the northern section (paid for by sports apparel company Adidas) which goes from the Going St viaduct to N Willamette.

As I say in the video, I think this is a huge step forward for our bike network. This connects the “true north” Portland to the inner eastside with a protected facility. It isn’t perfect by any stretch, but it’s a huge improvement over the unprotected lanes we used to have.

Have you ridden it yet? I’d love to hear how it’s working for you. I’m especially curious what folks think about the crossings — both the main one and the one to the Going Ct ramp.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
maxD
Guest
maxD

It feels negligent to not comment on the fact that the bollard to exclude cars has been missing since 2 days after it was installed, and the “protected” path between Going and Interstate is a HEAVILY used driveway. The southern 1/3 is less than 10 feet wide leaving zero space for people walking or biking when there is a car/truck/van driving on it.

That said, this is a timely piece for me. I just tried it out on Friday on my way home from work. I was heading north up Greeley then east on Going. I did exactly what you suspected riders would do. I got to the signal and did not see the sign instructing bikes to use the sidewalk (I think it is installed too far back. Since the whole project uses green paint for bike route wayfinding, it did not occur to me to use the pedestrian crosswalk or the narrow, 5-wide sidewalk. I did end up in no-mans-land and had to rejoin the bike route on the ramp down to Going. I disagree with Jonathan’s characterization of that ramp as a slow, quiet road. Friday I had a UPS truck blow by going scary fast.

I am disappointed in the way the video ends: JM finds a serious design deficiency which basically undermines the value of the whole system and literally says “that’s not ideal, its not a perfect design, but what are you going to do?” PBOT completely failed to make an important connection! This is an abject failure. If you stop on your bike at the crosswalk, the sign telling you to use the crosswalk is BEHIND YOU! The design of this brand new intersection is to use a crosswalk and skinny little sidewalk! Why not place the sign in the right location? Why not continue the protected lane up to Going? Why not demolish the wall of the sidewalk and add a new wall providing 12′ or more of space for people walking and biking across Going?

9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you maxD. That’s what this site is for. To give YOU the platform to express yourself. My comment in the video should not be taken as a lack of care of sympathy… More that in my limited capacity I am often only able to present the information to you and give advocates and the community the opportunity to take the next steps. We all have a role to play here and sorry if I’m not able to generate enough outrage for you at this specific issue. At any one time I am thinking about and tracking dozens and dozens of issues citywide. I appreciate your comment and will keep tracking this design for future stories and videos.

8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Aside from the launching pad he noted up by the bus stop, the new path worked really well going southbound this morning. The light detected me and changed right as I got to the awkward crossing at Going, so I was able to hold speed. I then encountered a septic truck completely blocking that path at the camp. I had to dismount and walk through the mud to get around it. We shouldn’t be allowing camps like this if they are going to use a narrow MUP as a service road. It is dangerous and really inconvenient at times.

8 hours ago
Ed
Guest
Ed

Definitely a step in the right direction. The portion between Willamette and Going is especially well done. You can almost imagine it connecting into a redone Willamette Blvd with a protected bike lane the entire length of the bluff to St. Johns. On the other end, the glaring weak spot in a real network connection is Interstate. The 5 ft (maybe?) bike lanes connecting into the Broadway Bridge would not be a place I’d recommend riding with your 10-year-old. Without buying right of way, the Interstate solution would be to close one of the existing auto lanes to cars and make it just for bikes/peds.

8 hours ago
JG
Guest
JG

You’re right about Interstate. I actually like it fairly well for commuting myself, but I’ve actively avoided it with our daughter in tow in our Burley. What is the better family-friendly alternative connection to the city center, the Rodney St. Greenway?

44 minutes ago
drs
Guest
drs

Definitely some good design elements here. But it really seems to me that PBOT has created a nifty driveway for the Hazelnut Grove camp. If people are driving on the bike path, it is not a safe option. I used to regularly bike on Greeley (I just completely avoided the pathway in front of the camp. I know everyone hates unprotected bike lanes, but I don’t see the current situation as an upgrade). Now I’d rather use any other available option. I take intestate. I really don’t like it, with all the intersections and extra half mile of distance. But that’s what I do. Greeley is dead to me, unless I’m in a car.

8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I personally don’t get the beef with the cars at Hazelnut Grove. I bike this path relatively frequently and have never felt it was unsafe. The folks at that village are – in my experience – really chill and good folks who are just trying to live. Yes the cars are not ideal, but they’ve always driven them safely and tried to get out of my way as I’ve gone by. I’m open to changing my mind but so far I see complaints but no personal experience of any dangerous behavior. Now other places – like 205 path and Marine Drive — are a completely different story.

8 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I am really surprised at your acceptance of people driving on bike paths! When this project was being designed, I had a series of meetings with PBOT to try to get them address a few safety issues: 1) high speeds on Greeley (which resulted in a multiple fatality) – PBOT acknowledged speeds were over 55 but ignored. 2) No safe space for pedestrians -this is called an MUP but cannot accommodate peds- PBOT acknowledged but said maybe in a future phase. 3) existing path is too narrow (less than 10 feet, and is unsafe because it is a de facto driveway- PBOT said they would install a bollard but it was immediately removed. If Hazelnut Grove is going to be a location for permanent housing, then the City needs to step up and treat them like citizens: a driveway off Greeley, running water and electricity, parking and service space, etc. AS it is, PBOT is pitting citizens against each other by burying their head in the sand and pretending the conflict does not exist. I tried to use this path on a rainy night and encountered a van coming at me. Granted, they were going slow, but I was blinded by their headlights, there was not space to go around, I had to turn around and get tailed by a large van on a bike path- not OK! I was also verbally threatened by a person driving a pick-up down the going street MUP while I walked my dog. I honestly feared for my safety enough to call the police (who never showed up). This is supposed to be safe, all-ages space for people walking and riding bikes. Sharing it with people driving, dropping off donations, and servicing dumpsters and portable toilets is just not that. It is not safe, it is a conflict, and it is there by design. PBOT explicitly (as in, they told me this in plain language)designed Greeley this way to improve freight movement ans the number of unaddressed safety issues should make perfectly clear.

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you and I agree with your concerns about this project maxD. Sounds to me like you should join forces with BikeLoud and help them do more advocacy around this project to make it better.

6 hours ago
Matti
Guest
Matti

As you pointed out, elements at the east side of the Going overpass are super awkward and underwealming especially compared to the design north of the Addidas campus. Hazardous in my opinion.

8 hours ago
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

Prior to this summer, I’ve never felt I could handle the northbound hill, but one of the Pedalpalooza rides I was on took that way, so I gave it a shot and I was able to get on up. I was really proud of myself! I have now gone up a few times, and the only thing for me is that I have trouble triggering the sensor right before the diagonal jog back to the west side of Greeley. I see the spraypaint (at 12:07 of the video) where it looks like they want to put a sensor in, but nothing has been cut into the pavement? You seemed to trigger it by being 10feet back of where that paint suggests the sensor will go, so maybe that is my problem.

The other thing I will note: that car you noticed backing out at the beginning can’t fit in that driveway, so the people who use that car usually park out over the sidewalk which is annoying. Peds may have to dart into the bike lane to get around that parked car on occasion, so keep an eye out there.

In the article, you said, “The North Greeley Avenue bikeway project is just a few tiny tweaks away from being complete.” Does *PBOT* consider this complete or have you heard they are going to do anything more?

7 hours ago
1kw
Guest
1kw

Having used this route going south on my commute for 6 months, it is nice to finally have it “complete”. My 2 main concerns are as it gets darker, the North auto traffic -opposite the jersey barriers -will blind you when pedalling south, and the green dots prior to that really don’t agree with my eyes, they are pretty distracting at speed. The bike signal sensor always worked great though.

52 minutes ago
JG
Guest
JG

I had no idea the sensor for heading northbound across Greeley was so far back. I admit, I usually run the light in both directions, though I’m usually commuting in fairly low traffic. I almost never get the signal to change as I’m rolling through.

The duration of the green for bike crossing seen in your video also is concerning–you’re barely across before the light turns back. I’d feel very nervous crossing there with a slower rider heading uphill.

51 minutes ago
